ARS (Arsenal) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction ARS 97 % Chance of Winning AFCB 3 % Bet Now! Arsenal are set to welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal did their job in the last game against Tottenham Hotspur. They started off the game positively as a Saka corner was headed in by Hojbjerg into his net. Saka then doubled the lead with a fantastic finish of his left foot to double Arsenal’s lead. Havertz then added the third to the Gunners’ tally as he headed in from a corner. In the second half a mistake from Raya saw Romero capitalise and pull another goal back. Son added from the penalty box towards the end but it was too late as the Gunners got the job done. They continue to lead Manchester City at the top of the Premier League however the Citizens have a game in hand. Bournemouth were victorious against the South Coast rivals Brighton and Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium. Senesi did very well to guide his header into the net to put the Cherries 1-0 up. Bournemouth were excellent on the counter and finally doubled their lead through Enes Unal who headed in Ouattara’s cross. Kluivert added the third in the 87th minute. Bournemouth with that victory stay in 10th position and are level on points with Chelsea who are in 9th position. A win here at the Emirates could even give them an outside shot to get a European spot. Bournemouth were dominant at home having not tasted defeat in any of their last 6 games at home. They also have a really good record since October 2023 at home where only Manchester City and Liverpool have lost fewer games. Bournemouth in their game were steady and defensively had great shape denying Brighton.

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Bournemouth is heavily dominated by the Gunners. It is like constant bombardment from Arsenal every time these two meet. In the last 14 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 11 occasions, and 2 games ended in a draw with Bournemouth winning just once.

Arsenal is playing beautiful expansive football with every player contributing to their cause. In the last game, they were dominant in the second half which showed how far Arsenal have come this season. Mikel Arteta however will now know that they cannot afford any further slipups, especially at home. They will have to learn from their mistakes against Aston Villa and not be wasteful at the start. Scoring early will do them a world of favour.

Bournemouth this season have gone to away teams and played well, especially against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Bournemouth are a well-organised team who play good tactical football. They are technically a good team and can play around their opposition. However, we feel that playing Arsenal at the Emirates at this stage of the season will be challenging. It will be hard for them in most spells and they have not overall been good away from home this season. Hence we believe that Arsenal do go into this with a higher chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal as overwhelming favourites to not only beat Bournemouth but also crush them. Bournemouth also come into this one on the back of some good form. They have won each of their last 2 games with one being at home and one away. They have tasted defeat in just 2 of their last 5 games. Arsenal however have just 1 loss in their last 5 games, winning the other 4.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been dominant at home at the Emirates this season except for the 2 defeats against West Ham and Arsenal. They made easy work of Chelsea in their last game at home. The Gunners at their home ground have a 76% win record. Arteta’s men have scored 2.53 goals on average at the Emirates this season.

They are defensively the best team in the Premier League conceding just 0.88 goals on an average this season. AFC Bournemouth on the other hand have scored 1.53 goals on average away from the Vitality Stadium this season. The Cherries however also tend to leak big goals with an average of 2 goals a game on their travels.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game we expect Arsenal to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. We do not see Bournemouth having the defensive stability to keep Arsenal out in this game, especially at the Emirates Stadium. Our prediction is for Arsenal to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin as well. We also expect them to keep another clean sheet as their record has been immense. The Cherries have scored in just 6% of their games at home this season but Arsenal’s defence this season is rock solid at home. They have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 games in the Premier League.

The Gunners have stopped teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves, Brighton and Luton Town from scoring in their last few games. Hence we do believe they can do that job against Bournemouth as well

We also easily back Arsenal to find the back of the net first in this game. The Gunners have tended to start most of their games this season on a quick note. Arteta’s men have scored first in 27 of their 35 games. Iraola and his Bournemouth team have managed to score first in 20 of their 35 games this season. Arsenal are chasing the title so we are bound to see the urgency from them in this game. Our call is for Arsenal to score in the first 15 minutes of this game.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we once again back Kai Havertz to score in this game for Arsenal. The German international has been in brilliant form for his team this season. He has scored 3 goals in his last 2 games heading into this. Havertz’s record of scoring at home is better and hence we back him to get the better of this Bournemouth defence.

Dominic Solanke has been prolific for his club this season. He is high on the charts in the top scorer list in the Premier League this season. The last player to have many goals under his belt in the Premier League season took the game away from Arsenal Ollie Watkins. If Bournemouth are to score in this game it will have to be Dominic Solanke. His contributions to Bournemouth’s total goal tally are very high showing that he is involved in most of the goals that the Cherries score.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, L

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:15

Arsenal wins:12

AFC Bournemouth wins:1

Matches are drawn:2

Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.19.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 15.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.