ARS (Arsenal) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction ARS 89 % Chance of Winning AVFC 11 % Bet Now! Arsenal is all set to welcome Aston Villa to the Premier League on Sunday under the lights. Arsenal currently benefited most last week as they took the lead in the Premier League table with Liverpool dropping points at Manchester United. The Gunners and the Merseyside Reds are level on points with each other with the former leading due to a superior goal difference. The Gunners will have to now keep pushing as the season draws near. Any of the top teams cannot afford any more slip-ups as that could end their title hopes. Arsenal in their last game travelled to the South Coast of England to face Brighton and Hove Albion. The Gunners were brilliant in this game and their 1st goal came with some lovely footwork from Jesus with Lamptey tripping him in the box. Saka converted from the spot. Havertz doubled the lead after Jesus and Gabriel missed some big chances. The German international sided in Jorginho’s low cross into the net. Trossard came on to rub more salt in the wounds of the Seagulls as he scored against his former team with a cheeky chipped finish. Aston Villa surrendered their 4th spot to Spurs after they drew their last Premier League game to Brentford at home. Everything started perfectly for the Villains. Watkins opened the scoring for them before youngster Rogers doubled the lead just before halftime. This was looking like a routine no-fuss win at Villa Park but everything changed in the space of 9 minutes in the 2nd half. Brentford scored 3 goals in those 9 minutes to flip the tie over. The Villa defence could not comprehend the Brentford attack as Jorgensen, Mbeumo and Wissa scored. Villa were chasing the game and it was their striker Ollie Watkins who scored his second of the night to rescue his team. The leap from Watkins to get onto Bailey’s deflected cross showed why the Villa forward has been one of the best strikers in the league currently. A loss in this game for Villa and a win for Manchester United would see the gap between the 2 reduced to 8 points with the Red Devils having a game in hand.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Aston Villa has been dominated recently by the Gunners singlehandedly with the Lions being crushed most of the time. In the last 29 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 18 occasions, 4 games ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning just 7 times.

Arsenal in their last Premier League game went to a tough stadium in Brighton and did very well. They dominated that game against De Zerbi’s men and not only came out with a win but also a clean sheet. Arsenal got a reality check when Bayern held them to a 2-2 draw at home. They exploited Arsenal in some aspects making it difficult for them.

Aston Villa will need to borrow the leaf of Bayern’s book if they want to get something in this game. Villa will need to hang on and not panic if Arsenal get an early goal. Staying in the game trailing one nil could give you a chance to get back into this game. Unai Emery’s team will also have to defend well in this game. Douglas Luiz will be a big miss to them however and that is one of the players who is involved in everything. The Brazilian links attack to defence and that size of hole in between is bound to play in Arsenal’s hands. Hence we back Arsenal to have a better chance of winning this game.

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Arsenal vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal to roll past Aston Villa in this game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. This is a 1st vs 5th team clash in the Premier League hence it is a match-up between two relatively good teams. Arsenal are favourites as in recent games they have failed to do much wrong. Villa on the other have had a poor month as they have dropped points on many occasions.

This Arsenal team has continued to dominate at the Emirates most times this season. Arteta’s men are on a roll winning each of their last 5 games at the Emirates Stadium. Their home record has been one of their best in recent seasons as they have an 80% win record. The Gunners have scored 2.53 goals on average at home this season. They are defensively the best team in the league at the moment conceding 0.87 goals on an average this season. Aston Villa on the other hand have scored 1.63 goals on average away from Villa Park this season. The Lions however have also conceded quite a high tally of 1.69 goals this season.

Based on the above stats, we expect Arsenal to comprehensively beat Aston Villa at Emirates on Sunday. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game. Arsenal have a big shout of keeping a clean sheet in this game. The Villains have scored in 81% of their away games this season but Arsenal defensively have been fantastic.

The Gunners at home have kept a clean sheet in 33% of their games this season. This prediction is a punt. There are stats to back both teams here. Villa have a good attack and might indeed score but we back the best defence to stop the visitors from scoring. This tip is for someone looking to take a bigger risk.

Arsenal has been the team to score the opening goal in one of their games this season. Arsenal have scored first in 24 of their 31 games. Even though Aston Villa scored first against Brentford in their last game they have only scored first in 17 of their 32 games this season.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The attacker has scored 9 goals and assisted 2 in his last 11 games for Arsenal which is 11 goal involvements in 11 games. Saka is a goal machine and could become the first Englishman since Ian Wright to score 15 goals for Arsenal in a season if he scores against Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins also comes into this on the back of some good form. The attacker has scored 9 goals and registered 2 assists in his last 10 games. His away scoring record is even better as he had 5 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games. We can see Watkins having an impact in this game if Villa can score. With Douglas Luiz absent, Watkins may even be on penalties which is a better sign.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Aston Villa.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, L

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:202

Arsenal wins:87

Aston Villa wins:70

Matches are drawn:45

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.