Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League Prediction for the Match
ARS
70%
Chance of Winning
BFC
30%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal has 16 wins from 20 games along with 2 draws and only 2 losses. They have 50 points on the board and are the current table-toppers in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost one, won three, and drawn one. Brentford has also played very well this season and is in the seventh position on the points table with 8 wins, 9 draws, and 4 losses in 21 games. They have 33 points to their name. in their last five matches, they have drawn one and won the other four.
Arsenal has had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 5 points clear at the top and have played one less match than the second-placed team. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at winning the Premier League this time around. Their match against Brentford is really going to be a nail-biting encounter.
Brentford has been in phenomenal form this season defying all odds. They have managed to keep the big clubs quiet against them and have played beautiful football. They have really increased their club’s value with this stunning performance this season. They will give a tough fight to the Arsenal team.
The head-to-head between these two teams is almost equal as it has been an even contest whenever Arsenal and Brentford have come up against each other. These teams are known for giving mouth-watering encounters to football fans across the globe.
Facts
- Arsenal – According to the recent results, Arsenal has won only three out of its past five matches. Their win percentage is 60% from the past five matches as they have lost and drawn one match too.
- Brentford – According to the recent results, Brentford has won four out of its five previous encounters. Their win percentage is 80% from the past five games. They have won four and drawn one from the previous five matches.
Statistics for Arsenal and Brentford
Arsenal
In the 20 matches, Arsenal has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 45 goals in those 20 matches with an average of 2.25 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 17 goals in 21 matches which is an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 0.80 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 28 goals in the league as of now. They just need to keep going at the same pace and will become unstoppable. The Premier League 2022-23 title is well within their sight now.
Brentford
In the 21 matches, Brentford has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored 35 goals in those 21 matches with an average of 1.66 goals scored per match. They have conceded 28 goals which is a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.33 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 7 goals in the league as of now. They have played classic football till now in the league and have been one of the positives in the league as a side. They just need to keep going as a team and have the capability to finish in the top 10 teams in the Premier League.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We would like to rule this match in favour of Arsenal as they are in top form and looking like a completely different team in this season of the Premier League. They have dominated many teams in previous encounters this season and the same is expected this time around too. The odds favouring Arsenal to win are 1.40 whereas favouring Brentford to win is 7.00.Bet Now!