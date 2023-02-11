Arsenal is going to lock horns with Brentford on Saturday 11th February 2023 at 8:30 pm IST at the Emirates Stadium, which is in London, United Kingdom. Arsenal is coming from a shocking 1-0 loss against Everton whereas Brentford is coming from a big 3-0 win against Southampton.

Arsenal has 16 wins from 20 games along with 2 draws and only 2 losses. They have 50 points on the board and are the current table-toppers in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost one, won three, and drawn one. Brentford has also played very well this season and is in the seventh position on the points table with 8 wins, 9 draws, and 4 losses in 21 games. They have 33 points to their name. in their last five matches, they have drawn one and won the other four.

Arsenal has had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 5 points clear at the top and have played one less match than the second-placed team. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at winning the Premier League this time around. Their match against Brentford is really going to be a nail-biting encounter.

Brentford has been in phenomenal form this season defying all odds. They have managed to keep the big clubs quiet against them and have played beautiful football. They have really increased their club’s value with this stunning performance this season. They will give a tough fight to the Arsenal team.

The head-to-head between these two teams is almost equal as it has been an even contest whenever Arsenal and Brentford have come up against each other. These teams are known for giving mouth-watering encounters to football fans across the globe.