Arsenal vs Brentford Match Prediction
ARS
99%
Chance of Winning
BFC
1%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. The Gunners blitzed past them in the first half as they scored 5 goals. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a clinical finish with his left foot. An own goal from Jayden Bogle from an Arsenal corner doubled their lead. The onslaught began from there as Martinelli and Kiwior played a neat one-two with Martinelli finishing off emphatically. Another counterattack saw Martinelli assist Havertz for the 4th goal. Saka’s awareness to cut the ball back for an incoming Declan Rice gave the Gunners a 5-0 lead at the break. Ben White added the 6th for Arsenal in the 58th minute after Kai Havertz did well to hold the ball up and assist the Arsenal fullback. The Arsenal defence did not allow the home team a single shot on target.
Brentford welcomed Chelsea to the GTECH Community Stadium last week in what proved to be quite an entertaining game. Chelsea were easily the better team in the 1st half as they missed a raft of easy chances. They got their lead through Nicolas Jackson in the 1st half. The Bees came out in the 2nd half the better side. Roerslev scored 5 minutes into the 2nd half as his awareness to strike the ball early saw the ball end up in the back of the net. Janelt hit the post 2 minutes later with his shot. Brentford started applying the pressure and they finally took the lead through an acrobatic effort from Yoane Wissa. Chelsea denied Brentford the 3 points on the day after Flekken carelessly conceded a corner to which Palmer whipped in a cross for Disasi to score.
Facts:
- Arsenal have improved their form against Brentford in recent times having lost just 1 of their last 10 meetings against them in all competitions. They have won 7 and drawn 2 of those games. The loss came 2 years back in the first game of the season when Brentford won 2-0 in their 1st ever Premier League game.
- Brentford have visited Arsenal’s home turf just 9 times in their entire footballing history. The Bees have however managed to win on just one occasion there. They last won 2-0 way back in 1938. From the remaining games, the Bees drew 4 and lost 4.
- The end of last year was bad for Arsenal in terms of facing London opposition. They lost to Fulham and West Ham. However, at the start of 2024, they have beaten both of the London teams they have played against, winning 5-0 against Palace and 6-0 against West Ham.
- In their first 11 games this season, Brentford earned a total of 16 points with an average of 1.5 points per game. However, in their last 16 games, their form has dipped badly taking 10 points from 16 games with their points per game ratio dropping to 0.6.
Arsenal vs Brentford Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two London clubs favours the team from North London and the home team in this game. In the last 7 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 5 occasions, and 1 game ended in a dead rubber with Brentford winning just once.
Arsenal in their last game once again displayed a dominant display. The Gunners were all over Sheffield United in that game. The Blades were whipped off their sharpness by Arteta and co as they didn't have a second to breathe in the 1st half. Arteta’s biggest boost for his team in this run has been collective form rather than individual form. Arsenal is beating the small teams that they couldn't beat.
Brentford in their last game against Chelsea were much better. The Blues were better in the 2nd half but Brentford had good chances in the 2nd to kill it off. The Bees last season got a draw at the Emirates albeit due to some controversial officiating. The Bees however were defensively really good in that game which they are not even a shadow of this season. Hence Arsenal have a better chance of winning.
Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have easily favoured Arsenal to win this game as the odds landslide Brentford away in this case. Arsenal is in the form of their lives. They are not only winning games but morally and spiritually crushing their opponents. Brentford on the other hand have not been able to go on a sustained run of form hence are massive underdogs in this game at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta’s team have been utterly dominant and one of the best when it comes to scoring goals at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have scored 2.62 goals on average on their home ground this season. They are defensively very sound as well conceding 0.92 goals this season. Brentford on the other hand have scored 1.15 goals on average away from the GTECH Community Centre this season. The Bees however have also conceded at least a goal in 77% of their games on the road this season.
Based on the above stats, we expect this game to have a lot of goals but just for the home team. Arsenal have been on a roll recently scoring goals for fun. We once again back them to score over 3 goals easily in this game considering how bad Brentford have been defensively. Arsenal have failed to score in just 8 % of their home games this season. The Gunners also have a 31% clean sheet record at home. When it comes to scoring, Brentford have also failed to score in 31% of their games this season. Hence we predict that Arsenal will add another clean sheet to their name in this game.
In terms of halves, Arsenal and Brentford are quite close when it comes to going into the lead in the 1st half. Arsenal have won 46% of their first halves at home and Brentford have won 31%. However, we easily see Arsenal winning the 1st and 2nd half against Brentford on Saturday.
We also back Arsenal when it comes to scoring first. The Gunners have a mammoth record when it comes to breaking the deadlock. Arteta and his team have scored first in 21 of their 27 games. Brentford meanwhile have scored first in 15 of their 27 games. With the Gunners flying and them playing at home it is hard to look elsewhere.
In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we have to once again lay our bets on Bukayo Saka because of the amazing season he is having. Saka has 21 goal contributions to his name this season scoring 13 goals and assisting 8. Only 3 players in the Premier League currently have better figures than him. Saka’s scoring record is so good because of the number of touches he has in the opponent's box. The Englishman has registered 200 plus touches which helps in giving him so many chances.
We do not see Brentford scoring in this game however for those who want to back the Bees we round up 2 names. The obvious choice would be to back Ivan Toney. The Englishman is on set pieces and also on penalties which makes him a bankable asset. In terms of form, Yoane Wissa has been in good touch for the Bees. Wissa has scored a goal in each of his last 2 games.
Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Brentford.
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Jakub Kiwior
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk
Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Defender
|
Christian Norgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Frank Onyeka
|
Midfielder
|
Mathias Jensen
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Attacker
|
Ivan Toney
|
Attacker
|
Neal Maupay
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W
Arsenal vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:19
Arsenal wins:8
Brentford wins:6
Matches are drawn:5
Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Odds
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Brentford’s stats are dire this season. Since the start of December, Brentford have played 14 games. They have just managed to win 3 of those 14 games. They have lost a total of 10 games from those 14 showing how bad they have been. Their solitary draw came against Chelsea in their last game. It is really hard to see how Brentford once again do not get smashed by Arsenal. Our prediction is a 4-0 Arsenal win.
Parimatch