Arsenal vs Brentford Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning BFC 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium under the lights on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal continue to sit 3rd in the Premier League and will want to win this game against Brentford to remain as close as they can be to Liverpool and City. The Gunners face Manchester City next in the League and will want to go into that game with the existing 1-point difference. Brentford meanwhile are inching closer to those relegation spots and a loss in this game could get them nearer. The Bees are in 15th place with 26 points. A loss in this game would see them swap places with Nottingham Forest if the latter win at the Amex Stadium. Arsenal in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. The Gunners blitzed past them in the first half as they scored 5 goals. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a clinical finish with his left foot. An own goal from Jayden Bogle from an Arsenal corner doubled their lead. The onslaught began from there as Martinelli and Kiwior played a neat one-two with Martinelli finishing off emphatically. Another counterattack saw Martinelli assist Havertz for the 4th goal. Saka’s awareness to cut the ball back for an incoming Declan Rice gave the Gunners a 5-0 lead at the break. Ben White added the 6th for Arsenal in the 58th minute after Kai Havertz did well to hold the ball up and assist the Arsenal fullback. The Arsenal defence did not allow the home team a single shot on target. Brentford welcomed Chelsea to the GTECH Community Stadium last week in what proved to be quite an entertaining game. Chelsea were easily the better team in the 1st half as they missed a raft of easy chances. They got their lead through Nicolas Jackson in the 1st half. The Bees came out in the 2nd half the better side. Roerslev scored 5 minutes into the 2nd half as his awareness to strike the ball early saw the ball end up in the back of the net. Janelt hit the post 2 minutes later with his shot. Brentford started applying the pressure and they finally took the lead through an acrobatic effort from Yoane Wissa. Chelsea denied Brentford the 3 points on the day after Flekken carelessly conceded a corner to which Palmer whipped in a cross for Disasi to score.

Arsenal vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two London clubs favours the team from North London and the home team in this game. In the last 7 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 5 occasions, and 1 game ended in a dead rubber with Brentford winning just once.

Arsenal in their last game once again displayed a dominant display. The Gunners were all over Sheffield United in that game. The Blades were whipped off their sharpness by Arteta and co as they didn't have a second to breathe in the 1st half. Arteta’s biggest boost for his team in this run has been collective form rather than individual form. Arsenal is beating the small teams that they couldn't beat.

Brentford in their last game against Chelsea were much better. The Blues were better in the 2nd half but Brentford had good chances in the 2nd to kill it off. The Bees last season got a draw at the Emirates albeit due to some controversial officiating. The Bees however were defensively really good in that game which they are not even a shadow of this season. Hence Arsenal have a better chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have easily favoured Arsenal to win this game as the odds landslide Brentford away in this case. Arsenal is in the form of their lives. They are not only winning games but morally and spiritually crushing their opponents. Brentford on the other hand have not been able to go on a sustained run of form hence are massive underdogs in this game at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s team have been utterly dominant and one of the best when it comes to scoring goals at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have scored 2.62 goals on average on their home ground this season. They are defensively very sound as well conceding 0.92 goals this season. Brentford on the other hand have scored 1.15 goals on average away from the GTECH Community Centre this season. The Bees however have also conceded at least a goal in 77% of their games on the road this season.

Based on the above stats, we expect this game to have a lot of goals but just for the home team. Arsenal have been on a roll recently scoring goals for fun. We once again back them to score over 3 goals easily in this game considering how bad Brentford have been defensively. Arsenal have failed to score in just 8 % of their home games this season. The Gunners also have a 31% clean sheet record at home. When it comes to scoring, Brentford have also failed to score in 31% of their games this season. Hence we predict that Arsenal will add another clean sheet to their name in this game.

In terms of halves, Arsenal and Brentford are quite close when it comes to going into the lead in the 1st half. Arsenal have won 46% of their first halves at home and Brentford have won 31%. However, we easily see Arsenal winning the 1st and 2nd half against Brentford on Saturday.

We also back Arsenal when it comes to scoring first. The Gunners have a mammoth record when it comes to breaking the deadlock. Arteta and his team have scored first in 21 of their 27 games. Brentford meanwhile have scored first in 15 of their 27 games. With the Gunners flying and them playing at home it is hard to look elsewhere.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we have to once again lay our bets on Bukayo Saka because of the amazing season he is having. Saka has 21 goal contributions to his name this season scoring 13 goals and assisting 8. Only 3 players in the Premier League currently have better figures than him. Saka’s scoring record is so good because of the number of touches he has in the opponent's box. The Englishman has registered 200 plus touches which helps in giving him so many chances.

We do not see Brentford scoring in this game however for those who want to back the Bees we round up 2 names. The obvious choice would be to back Ivan Toney. The Englishman is on set pieces and also on penalties which makes him a bankable asset. In terms of form, Yoane Wissa has been in good touch for the Bees. Wissa has scored a goal in each of his last 2 games.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Brentford.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W

Arsenal vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Arsenal wins:8

Brentford wins:6

Matches are drawn:5

Arsenal vs Brentford Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.