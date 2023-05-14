ARS (Arsenal) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
ARS
78%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
22%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal secured back-to-back wins after a while as they beat Newcastle United in their last game at St James’ Park. The Magpies started off the game finely and should have taken the lead but Arsenal somehow kept the ball from going into their net. The Gunners then went on to take a shock lead after Odegaard’s long-range effort beat Nick Pope in the 14th minute. The game from then on began to open up with Saka and Martinelli missing some good opportunities to extend Arsenal’s lead. Joe Willock in the other half of the field was also well saved by Aaron Ramsdale. The Arsenal keeper had a lot of work to do post the 2nd half as he denied Fabian Schar with a fine save moments after Alexander Isak hit the post. Gabriel Martinelli then on the other side was denied by the post. Arsenal finally doubled their lead in the 71st minute after Fabian Schar put Martinelli’s cross into his net. Arsenal held on to win the game and became the third side to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Eddie Howe’s 31 game home reign.
Brighton on the other hand was slaughtered by relegation-threatened Everton. The Toffees put 5 goals past the Seagulls in a shocking result. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a brace in the first half to give Everton a 2-0 lead. Jason Steele’s own goal saw the Toffees go into the break 3-0 up. Dwight McNeil scored a brace in the 76th minute and 97th minute to give Everton’s hope of staying up in the Premier League a massive boost. Alexis MacAllister scored the only goal for Brighton on the day.
Facts
- Last season Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates and both sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.
- Arsenal have scored in 16 of their 17 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have also scored in 15 of their 16 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Arsenal have scored at least one goal for the last 17 consecutive games.
- In the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Amex Stadium, Arsenal beat Brighton 4-2.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have won just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games against Arsenal.
- Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal’s top scorer with 15 goals.
- Pascal Gross is the top scorer for Brighton & Hove Albion with 8 goals.
- If Arsenal beat Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday, it will be only the 2nd time in their history that the Gunners will have done a double over the Seagulls. Arsenal last beat Brighton twice in the same season in 20-21.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have won 3 of their last 4 away games against Arsenal in all competitions.
- If Brighton loses to Arsenal on Sunday, it will be just the 2nd time in the season that the Seagulls will have suffered back-to-back defeats.
- Arsenal have won five of their last six games at the Emirates having scored a minimum of three goals.
- Brighton have scored 52 goals in the 27 Premier League games under current manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
Arsenal and Brighton have had quite an even head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 14 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 6 games; 3 games have ended in a draw with Brighton winning 5 times. There isn’t much to split between the two sides based on recent results however Arsenal have already lost to the Seagulls on one occasion in the League Cup this season.
Arsenal has been a monster at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 76% at the Emirates collecting 2.47 points a game. Arsenal is undefeated in their last 5 home games winning 4. Arsenal have won 13 games, drawn 3 and lost only 1 at home this season.
Brighton & Hove Albion don’t tend to do very badly away from home this season. The Seagulls have won 7, drawn 4 and lost 5 games on the road this season. They have an average win rate of 44% and collect 1.56 points away from home. Brighton however has won only 2 of their last 5 away games.
Playing at home is always a big draw for Arsenal. It requires to be seen how Brighton bounce back from their humiliating defeat to Everton. With all things considered, Arsenal go into this game with a better chance of winning.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has scored 2.82 goals at home this season with their entire front-line contributing. Saka and Martinelli have been fantastic for the Gunners this season in terms of goal-scoring. However, we predict Martin Odegaard to be odds on favourite to score against the Seagulls. The Arsenal captain has scored 4 goals in his last 4 appearances for the Gunners. Odegaard also has a fantastic scoring record against Brighton. The Norwegian midfielder has been involved in 4 goal contributions (2 goals, 2 assists) in his last 4 games against the Seagulls. Arsenal also will be favourites to score 2 or more goals in this game. In Arsenal’s last 11 home games, the Gunners averaged just over 2 goals. Hence backing Arsenal to score 2 or more can gain returns.
Brighton has been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season. Brighton, like Arsenal, doesn't have a focal point goal-scorer. Most of Brighton’s goals this season have been spread out across midfield. One of the standout players for Brighton this season has been World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian has already netted 10 goals in the Premier League and is our pick to be the odds-on favourite to score on Sunday. Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out for the rest of the season alongside William Saliba. Arsenal does look short and slightly unstable in their backline. Kieran Tierney is a good deputy for Zinchenko but we predict the Seagulls to score at least one goal on the day.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Kieran Tierney
|
Defender
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, D, D
Brighton & Hove Albion Players List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pascal Gross
|
Defender
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Julio Enciso
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, L, W
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:27
Arsenal wins:15
Brighton & Hove Albion win: 7
Matches are drawn:5
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
The odds of Brighton winning are set at 4.41. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.83. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal will be favourites to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates. Arsenal have managed to get over their slump with back-to-back wins. The Gunners have yet not given up on the title and will have to win every game to keep their hopes alive and also keep the pressure on Manchester City. Arsenal have been fantastic at the Emirates this season. Martin Odegaard has come alive in terms of scoring goals which is an added boost. Arsenal has some issues in defence though their rejuvenated attack should easily compromise for it. Every game is a do-or-die scenario for Arsenal from here on.
On the contrary, Brighton does not have a very bad record away from home. The Seagulls play some lovely football and have beaten some really good teams in the Premier League this season. Brighton won’t be pushovers but their loss to Everton was certainly an eye-opener. The Seagulls still have something to play for this season and will want to fight for a Europa League spot. It will however be a monumental challenge for the Seagulls to conquer. Arsenal can sometimes get lethargic but the possibility of that looks slim.Bet Now!