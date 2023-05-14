ARS (Arsenal) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction ARS 78 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 22 % Bet Now! Arsenal is all set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday. Arsenal currently sits in 2nd position in the Premier League table with 81 points having played 35 games. Brighton sits in the 7th spot with 55 points from 33 games. It is a game with big prospects for both teams as Arsenal is still chasing the Premier League and Brighton is looking for Europa or Conference League qualification. Arsenal secured back-to-back wins after a while as they beat Newcastle United in their last game at St James’ Park. The Magpies started off the game finely and should have taken the lead but Arsenal somehow kept the ball from going into their net. The Gunners then went on to take a shock lead after Odegaard’s long-range effort beat Nick Pope in the 14th minute. The game from then on began to open up with Saka and Martinelli missing some good opportunities to extend Arsenal’s lead. Joe Willock in the other half of the field was also well saved by Aaron Ramsdale. The Arsenal keeper had a lot of work to do post the 2nd half as he denied Fabian Schar with a fine save moments after Alexander Isak hit the post. Gabriel Martinelli then on the other side was denied by the post. Arsenal finally doubled their lead in the 71st minute after Fabian Schar put Martinelli’s cross into his net. Arsenal held on to win the game and became the third side to beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park in Eddie Howe’s 31 game home reign. Brighton on the other hand was slaughtered by relegation-threatened Everton. The Toffees put 5 goals past the Seagulls in a shocking result. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a brace in the first half to give Everton a 2-0 lead. Jason Steele’s own goal saw the Toffees go into the break 3-0 up. Dwight McNeil scored a brace in the 76th minute and 97th minute to give Everton’s hope of staying up in the Premier League a massive boost. Alexis MacAllister scored the only goal for Brighton on the day.

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

Arsenal and Brighton have had quite an even head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 14 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 6 games; 3 games have ended in a draw with Brighton winning 5 times. There isn’t much to split between the two sides based on recent results however Arsenal have already lost to the Seagulls on one occasion in the League Cup this season.

Arsenal has been a monster at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 76% at the Emirates collecting 2.47 points a game. Arsenal is undefeated in their last 5 home games winning 4. Arsenal have won 13 games, drawn 3 and lost only 1 at home this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion don’t tend to do very badly away from home this season. The Seagulls have won 7, drawn 4 and lost 5 games on the road this season. They have an average win rate of 44% and collect 1.56 points away from home. Brighton however has won only 2 of their last 5 away games.

Playing at home is always a big draw for Arsenal. It requires to be seen how Brighton bounce back from their humiliating defeat to Everton. With all things considered, Arsenal go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has scored 2.82 goals at home this season with their entire front-line contributing. Saka and Martinelli have been fantastic for the Gunners this season in terms of goal-scoring. However, we predict Martin Odegaard to be odds on favourite to score against the Seagulls. The Arsenal captain has scored 4 goals in his last 4 appearances for the Gunners. Odegaard also has a fantastic scoring record against Brighton. The Norwegian midfielder has been involved in 4 goal contributions (2 goals, 2 assists) in his last 4 games against the Seagulls. Arsenal also will be favourites to score 2 or more goals in this game. In Arsenal’s last 11 home games, the Gunners averaged just over 2 goals. Hence backing Arsenal to score 2 or more can gain returns.

Brighton has been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season. Brighton, like Arsenal, doesn't have a focal point goal-scorer. Most of Brighton’s goals this season have been spread out across midfield. One of the standout players for Brighton this season has been World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian has already netted 10 goals in the Premier League and is our pick to be the odds-on favourite to score on Sunday. Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out for the rest of the season alongside William Saliba. Arsenal does look short and slightly unstable in their backline. Kieran Tierney is a good deputy for Zinchenko but we predict the Seagulls to score at least one goal on the day.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, D, D

Brighton & Hove Albion Players List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Tom McGill, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Levi Colwill Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Julio Enciso Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Evan Ferguson Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, L, W

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:27

Arsenal wins:15

Brighton & Hove Albion win: 7

Matches are drawn:5

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

The odds of Brighton winning are set at 4.41. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.83. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.50. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.