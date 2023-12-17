ARS (Arsenal) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction ARS 71 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 29 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Arsenal have dropped to 2nd place in the league table with 36 points from 16 games. Brighton and Hove Albion on the other hand sit in 8th position with 26 points from 16 games. This game has all the ingredients of being another box-office affair like all the previous recent encounters between both these sides. Arsenal in their last game travelled to Villa Park to face a rejuvenated Aston Villa team. It was the first game in a long time that Arsenal went into as underdogs. Arsenal had the first real good chance of the game after Martinelli’s cross was just inches short of Saka’s boot on the far post. Villa made an early breakthrough through John McGinn. Arsenal’s defence was easily got at by Leon Bailey who found McGinn. The Scotsman took his chance very well leaving Raya no chance to save. Saka should have done better to work Martinez more in the 32nd minute but from a good angle he shot straight at the keeper. Arsenal started piling on the pressure with Odegaard coming close and Carlos clearing Martinelli’s effort off the line. Aston Villa was on their guard as Arsenal had more chances through Odegaard and Jesus but Martinez was once again there to deny them. Saka’s corner almost forced another own goal but Diego Carlos once again cleared Watkins’ effort off the line. Odegaard had a great chance to level things in the 58th minute but his chance went begging wide of the post. Kai Havertz had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute but his goal was ruled out by VAR. Replays showed that the ball came off Havertz’s hand in the sequence that led to the goal. Arsenal in the end did everything to break Villa’s resolve but failed resulting in the 2nd loss of the season. Brighton and Hove Albion welcomed Burnley to the Amex Stadium in their last game in the Premier League. Brighton dominated Burnley in every aspect of the game. The Seagulls took 29 shots in total out of which 11 were on target. De Zerbi’s men had some golden chances to blow Burnley away but they could not convert. Wilson Odobert gave Burnley the shock lead before halftime as he cut in and drilled a shot past Verbruggen in goal. Burnley in the 2nd half was holding on but Brighton came back into the game through Simon Adingra. Gross brilliantly found Adingra in the box with some good footwork. The Seagull attacker did very well to connect his head onto the cross to level things. James Trafford towards the end made some stunning saves to deny the likes of Hinshelwood, Ferguson and Mitoma. 2 easy points dropped by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion is as competitive as it can get. In the last 15 games between these two English clubs in all competitions, the Gunners have won 6 times, 3 games have ended in a stalemate with the Seagulls also winning on 6 occasions.

Arsenal has been a consistent team when they play at the Emirates this season. The Gunners in their last game did give Aston Villa more of a fight than Manchester City did. The personnel in their team are starting to click slowly and they have started to figure out how to win games even when their performances are not up to the mark.

Factors like this enhance a team's chances of winning in most fixtures. Arsenal in previous seasons would often capitulate after a loss but this season they have managed to back their losses with wins. For Brighton, this could be a tough encounter. The Seagulls have had a lot of injury issues and also played in the Europa League midweek.

Brighton however knows how to win at the Emirates. There are no arguments that Brighton on their day could outplay any team. De Zerbi is astute with his judgements and if his side can turn up then they could surely make things difficult for Arsenal. Brighton will however need to defend better. The Seagulls have conceded a goal in each of their last 20 games.

Brighton is suffering due to an inconsistent defence and that is why we believe they go in as second favourites on Sunday. Arsenal with their home record go into this game with a massive chance of winning this encounter.

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Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as outright betting favourites to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal this season have been fantastic at home. They are only one of the three sides to still have an unbeaten home record until now in the Premier League. The Gunners are averaging around 2.50 points per game at their home ground this campaign.

The Gunners’ goal-scoring record is on a steady upward trajectory. Mikel Artetaâ€™s side averaged 2.5 goals at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The Gunners have also always managed to score in every home game this season. Brighton also has a fantastic scoring record. Even though they have been inconsistent overall their scoring record has been brilliant. The Seagulls have scored in every game of the Premier League this season. Brighton also averages 2.14 goals when they play away.

Based on the numbers above, these are our assumptions and tips for this game. We back the Gunners to score more than 2.5 goals in this game. Arsenal is one of the strongest defences in the league but we do not expect them to keep a clean sheet in this game. Brighton’s scoring record is incredible and we predict that they will breach the home defence.

This game is bound to have goals. Our take is for both teams to score 4 or more goals combined in this game on Sunday. Brighton and Hove Albion this season have lost 57% of their 1st halves. Arsenal on the other hand have gone into halftime with the lead in 50% of their games. Hence, we back Arsenal to finish the 45 minutes of this half on top and go into the break by leading the scoreline.

The Gunners this season have a brilliant record of scoring first. Arsenal have scored first in 11 of their 16 games. Brighton on the flipside has scored in 7 of their 16 games hence even here we back Arsenal to score first in this game.

Referee Tim Robinson does like to show a lot of cards when he is in charge of games. Robinson has averaged 3.54 cards a game this season and he has also produced 2.5 or more cards in 65% of his games. Our call in this game is for both teams to have 3.5 or more yellow cards on Sunday.

Arsenal’s no 7, Bukayo Saka goes in as favourite to score for Arsenal in this game. Saka always performs extraordinarily well when he plays at the Emirates Stadium. Saka has scored 8 and assisted 5 goals in his last 11 games at home this season.

Brighton does have a big hole at left-back, especially with Estupinan out. Saka could thrive in this instance and could be a thorn for Brighton.

Pascal Gross is our pick for Brighton & Hove Albion to score on Sunday. The German midfielder has scored 1 and assisted 4 goals in his last four games. Gross has a great shout to not only score but assist as well.

Brighton’s goals have mostly come through Gross this season. Backing Gross either to score or to assist against Arsenal is a good shout that could get returns. Joao Pedro or Ewan Ferguson depending on who starts can also be looked at for options.

Make sure to check the starting lineup one hour before kick-off and back the names who start the game on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pascal Gross Defender Joel Veltman Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Adam Lallana Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Simon Adingra Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, D

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:28

Arsenal wins:15

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:8

Matches are drawn:5

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.48.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.