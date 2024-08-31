ARS (Arsenal) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction ARS 89 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 11 % Bet Now! Arsenal will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the early kickoff on Saturday. Both Arsenal and Brighton go into this game on the back of 2 successive wins in their opening 2 games. Arsenal were victorious at Villa Park thanks to a 2-0 win. The Gunners went into this game having lost both of their 2 league games to Villa last season. The Villains had their chances, with Ollie Watkins missing an absolute sitter. David Raya also made a very good save to deny Watkins again. Martinez denied Saka on his left foot in the first half. Arsenal's injection came from the bench as Leandro Trossard scored the opener in the second half with a well-taken finish. Thomas Partey sealed the game by doubling Arsenal’s lead and ensuring their revenge over Villa for last season. Brighton, on the other hand, saw Manchester United visit their backyard. The Seagulls took the lead in the first half as Danny Welbeck scored the opener from a Mitoma crossfield pass. Manchester United hit back in the second half through Amad Diallo. Brighton were very fortunate that United’s second was ruled out for offside. The Seagulls snatched the victory in injury time as Joao Pedro found acres of space on the far post. The Brazilian headed in from close range to give Brighton all 3 points on the day.

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Brighton has been quite neck-to-neck, with the Gunners having the slight edge. In the recent 17 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 8 occasions; 3 games ended in a draw, with Brighton and Hove Albion winning 6 games.

Brighton was very clinical against Manchester United in their last game; however, the Red Devils were on many occasions quite close to beating them. Brighton will have to vary that, especially when they play at the Emirates, as Arsenal’s attack is five-star.

Arsenal will know that Brighton also has the attack to hurt them, but it’s the Seagulls’ defence that is the issue. We do not believe that they have the defensive capabilities to restrict Arsenal, and hence the Gunners go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

Both teams go into this game on Saturday with the highest level of confidence and momentum. Arsenal are fresh off beating Aston Villa away from home, whereas Brighton once again triumphed over Manchester United. Brighton have recently won at the Emirates, but that does not sway the heads of the bookies, as Arsenal are heavy favourites to win on Saturday. The Gunners look like a team that is driven. The push will be harder in home games; hence, they won’t be expected to lose many at the Emirates. Hence Brighton will go into this game against Arsenal as a big underdogs.

Arsenal’s two losses last season at home were the major reason they could not pip Manchester City to the title. Arteta will know that they have to win each and every home game if they want to get their hand on the title. At the Emirates Stadium, they have always been consistent, but not consistent enough. Arteta will have to ensure that results against teams like Brighton have to be obtained. Arsenal have performed well at home, as their win rate last season was also very good. They will once again rely on their consistent defence that let in only 0.84 goals on average last season at the Emirates.

Brighton this season has started off on a winning note. Last season their away record was quite poor; however, they have gone on to win their first away game of the season which was played on opening day against Everton. Playing Arsenal at the Emirates, however, will prove to be a very difficult challenge. In the season before last, they did win; however, last season they were easily beaten by 2 goals to nil.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to easily score two or more goals in this game. Brighton are not the weakest defensively; however, they should have conceded more goals against the likes of Everton and Manchester United. Our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. Mikel Arteta’s defence is like a solid brigade. They have started the season exactly like they left off last season. 2 clean sheets in 2 games, in which only Liverpool are the other team to do so. There is a big chance for Arsenal to continue that record. Brighton has scored 6 goals in their last 2 games; hence, they are a goal-scoring team. However, Arsenal have the defensive line to stop the best of attacks. We do believe that the Gunners continue their clean sheet record.

Both teams tend to do very well when it comes to breaking the deadlock. Arsenal do, however, slightly edge past Brighton when it comes to the record in their last 10 games. Arsenal have scored first in 8 of their last 10 games, and Brighton have done so in 7. Both teams have scored first in their 2 opening games of the Premier League. We will back Arsenal to break the deadlock in this game considering their record at the Emirates stadium.

In terms of a goal contribution for Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to have a good game on Saturday at the Emirates. Saka has always had a very good record in front of the home fans. The Englishman has scored 12 goals and assisted 5 in his last 19 games in the Premier League. Saka already in 2 games this season has 1 goal and 2 assists to his name. We expect that run to continue against Brighton. Saka also scored against Brighton in the last Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.

If Brighton & Hove Albion are to score on Saturday, then we back Danny Welbeck as the player to do it. Welbeck has started the season fantastically well for the Seagulls. He has scored 2 goals already in 2 games this season. The former Arsenal man also has a knack for scoring against his former clubs. If Welbeck nets on Saturday, then it will be the first time since 2014 that he would have scored in three successive Premier League games.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Billy Gilmour, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Matt O’Riley, Carlos Baleba, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Yankuba Minteh Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:30

Arsenal wins:17

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:8

Matches are drawn:5

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.