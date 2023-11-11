Arsenal vs Burnley Match Prediction ARS 82 % Chance of Winning BURL 18 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal currently sits in 3rd position with 24 points, 3 points off leaders Manchester City. Burnley on the other hand finds themselves in 19th place with 4 points from their 11 games this season. Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League. Both teams were not that impressive in a footballing sense as the game failed to live up to the quality. Newcastle United were lucky in multiple instances in that game, especially with Bruno Guimares who should have been sent off for hitting Jorginho in the head. Newcastle United’s winning goal also was a dubious call. The ball in the first instance looked to be outside the byline. VAR wavered that off. Joelinton then in that same move rose to take a header by placing both hands on Arsenal defender Gabriel’s back to head it to Anthony Gordon who scored in the 64th minute. Arsenal did not do much in the whole game with their best attempt in the first half coming through Gabrielle Martinelli who cut in and shot straight into Nick Pope’s arms. Martinelli had another effort in the 61st minute as Martinelli’s cross was cleared by Tripper falling straight into the path of Rice who headed it just wide. After the goal, Arsenal’s best effort came through substitute Trossard whose attempt on goal was blocked by Lascelles. Arsenal could not break down Newcastle United's resolute defence on the day which cost them their first defeat of the season. Arsenal on Thursday beat Sevilla at home in the UEFA Champions League 2-0 thanks to goals from Saka and Trossard. Burnley fell to their 9th defeat of the season as Crystal Palace beat them at Turf Moor on Saturday. Burnley dominated the entire game by having 68% possession of the ball and having 17 shots in the game with 5 on target in comparison to Palace’s 4 shots on goal. Gudmundsson missed some big opportunities to score for Burnley in this game. Rodriguez had the ball in the back of the net but his goal was ruled out for offside. Palace was clinical on the day with Schlupp and Mitchell taking their chances to further drown Vincent Kompany and Burnley.

Arsenal vs Burnley Chance of Winning

Arsenal and Burnley have a very one-sided record when it comes to their head-to-head meetings in recent matchups. In the last 17 games between Arsenal and Burnley, the Gunners have won on 12 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw and Burnley won just once.

This is the perfect game for Arsenal to get back on track in the League after they were beaten by Newcastle United at St James’ Park. We expect Arsenal to get back in the groove and play some beautiful dominant football at the Emirates. Arsenal is a team now that has options to supplement their injuries. The likes of Trossard, Havertz and Viera give them options when Jesus, Nketiah and Odegaard are out. The drop-off is not too much as the quality in that Arsenal squad is very high.

Burnley on the other hand knows that they go into this game as massive underdogs. Vincent Kompany’s side does not even have good positive results to draw from considering how poor their form has been. Burnley has scored 3 out of their total 8 goals this season in the first 15 minutes of games which amounts to 38%. If the Clarets can do this once again and peg back Arsenal then they have a chance but their ability to do so this season has not been proven or seen.

Based on everything we have seen, Arsenal goes into this game with a much higher chance of winning against Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday.

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Arsenal vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this tie against Burnley as heavy odds-on favourites to win against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal goes into this game at the Emirates expected to better Burnley in every kick of the game. The Gunners are one of the best sides at home this season and will be expected to give Burnley a masterclass come Saturday.

Arsenal have scored an average of 2.5 goals a game at home. They have scored in every home game this season as well. Burnley on the other hand concede an average of 1.8 goals a game away from home. Like against Sheffield United, we expect Arsenal to go bonkers in this game. Our call is for Arsenal to score three or more goals easily in this game.

The Gunners are also one of the best sides defensively in the Premier League this season. Arsenal’s clean sheet % at home is just 33% compared to their away record which is nearly double at 60%. Burnley on the other hand has failed to score in 40% of their away games this season. Hence the chances of Arsenal keeping a clean sheet in this game is very high.

The Gunners also average 11.5 shots a game at home. Our call in this case is for Arsenal to have over 14 shots on Burnley’s goal on Saturday. Arteta’s men average 61% possession at the Emirates this season. Arsenal will be expected to dominate the ball but likewise, Burnley is good on the ball as well so we expect Arsenal to have more than 55% possession in this game.

Eddie Nketiah’s record at the Emirates was fantastic before his injury. The striker scored 5 goals at home this season with only Liverpool Mo Salah scoring more at Anfield. Leandro Trossard who started as a striker against Sevilla in the Champions League scored Arsenal’s second goal. If the Belgian once again starts through the middle against Burnley, then we expect him to go in as favourite to score against Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley are shy when it comes to scoring goals this season. Lyle Foster is their top scorer this season but the striker is missing through injury. Burnley has not been able to find enough goals from other attackers. Jay Rodriguez has the experience now having played a lot of times at the Emirates. If Burnley does score, our pick is that Jay Rodriguez should somehow be involved.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Burnley

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, D, W, D

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Jordan Beyer Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Charlie Taylor Defender Sander Berge Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Luca Koleosho Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker Jay Rodriguez Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, D

Arsenal vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:113

Arsenal wins:55

Burnley wins:34

Matches are drawn:24

Arsenal vs Burnley Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.22.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 17.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.