Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Prediction
ARS
80%
Chance of Winning
CHE
20%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal has been a team this season that has over-performed. Not many at the start of the season even predicted Arsenal to finish in the top four yet challenge for the title. Arsenal under Mikel Arteta has always been a project, with the club emphasising signing young players. The immaturity and lack of experience showed on Arsenal’s young team. The Gunners' fight with Manchester City for the title collapsed over the past couple of weeks with draws against the likes of West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton. Arsenal went into the Etihad with them needing to win to keep their title charge alive. Manchester City however outplayed Arsenal in every aspect of the game. Kevin De Bruyne gave them the lead in the 7th minute from when Arsenal’s heads started to drop. John Stones practically killed the game just before half-time making it 2-0. De Bruyne after half-time scored another and Erling Haaland completed a 4-1 rout to become the record scorer in a Premier League season. The Gunners ended up losing 9 points in their last 4 games.
Chelsea on the other hand is having one of their worst seasons in the Premier League this season. The Blues have sacked two full-time managers Thomas Tuchel and successor Graham Potter this season. The appointment of club legend Frank Lampard in an interim capacity till the end of the season has failed to materialise as well. Chelsea have lost all of their 5 games since Lampard’s appointment, their worst run since 1993. Chelsea has already lost 19 games in total this season, a loss against Arsenal on Tuesday will equal the 20 defeats they suffered in a single campaign way back in 1987-88. One of Chelsea’s 19 defeats came against Brentford at home in their last game. Caesar Azpilicueta's own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s strike in the 78th minute saw Chelsea lose their 11th Premier League game since the departure of Thomas Tuchel in September this season.
Facts
- Last season Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates 0-2; however, Arsenal got their revenge at Stamford Bridge beating Chelsea 2-4.
- Arsenal’s defeat against Manchester City was their 1st defeat in 11 games. The last time they lost in the Premier League was also against Manchester City in the reverse tie at the Emirates.
- Chelsea FC have lost 5 matches in a row in all competitions and have not won any of their last 8 games.
- Arsenal have scored in 15 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Chelsea have not scored in 6 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal’s top scorer with 15 goals.
- Kai Havertz is Chelsea’s top scorer having scored 7 times for the Blues.
- Arsenal have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.
- Arsenal have scored at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches and have also conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
- Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge this season. Defender Gabriel scored the only goal for the Gunners.
- Both teams come into this fixture on the back of losses.
- If Arsenal beat Chelsea, it will be the 1st time since 2004 that the Gunners will have won three consecutive games against the Blues.
- Mikel Arteta’s first defeat as Arsenal manager came against Chelsea in his 1st home game. Since then, the Spaniard has won 5 out of his 7 meetings against the Blues, drawing 1 and losing 1.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
Arsenal and Chelsea have had quite an even head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 40 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 14 games; 9 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 17 times. There isn’t much to split between the two sides based on recent results however Arsenal have won two consecutive Premier League games against Chelsea.
Arsenal have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 75% at the Emirates collecting 2.44 points a game. Arsenal have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home drawing 1. Manchester City is the only team to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates this season. Arsenal have won 12 games, drawn 3 and lost only 1 at home this season.
On the flip side, Chelsea is very poor away from home. The Blues have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 7 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 27% and collect 0.87 points away from home. Chelsea have won only 1 of their last 5 away games.
Arsenal should have more than enough in their tank to beat Chelsea convincingly. Home advantage will certainly be a big draw for the Gunners. With every aspect, stat and record looked at, Arsenal come out with a far superior chance of winning against Chelsea.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal have scored 2.81 goals at home this season with the likes of Gabrielle Martinelli and Bukayo Saka being the key. We predict Martinelli to be odds on favourite to score against Chelsea. The Brazilian has scored 20 goals and has contributed 20 assists in all competitions this season. Chelsea has a problem at right-back with Reece James being ruled out for the season. Martinelli could have a field day on the right-hand side of Chelsea’s defence. Bukayo Saka on the other hand has directly been part of Arsenal’s last 16 goals in 16 home games. Saka has been terrific at the Emirates and could also get returns if backed.
Chelsea has all-round been a poor side this season. Chelsea has scored an average of 0.87 goals when they play away. According to stats, Chelsea has only a 60% chance of scoring a goal against Arsenal on Tuesday. Backing Chelsea to not score can get you minor returns however Arsenal have conceded a goal in each of their last six games. Only Southampton have kept fewer home clean sheets than Arsenal this season. There is a chance that Chelsea could nick a goal against Arsenal. Though the odds for that will be very high. Taking a punt on Chelsea scoring against Arsenal is indeed a risk but then the gains could be high.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Chelsea
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, D, D, W
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka
Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke
Chelsea’s Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Goalkeeper
|
Caesar Azpilicueta
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Trevor Chalobah
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
N’Golo Kante
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Connor Gallagher
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Joao Felix
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, L , D, L
Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:206
Arsenal wins:82
Chelsea wins:66
Matches are drawn:58
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Odds
The odds of Chelsea winning are set at 5.50. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.71. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.33. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal will be marginal favourites to beat Chelsea at the Emirates. Arsenal in their last four games have witnessed a massive slump drawing three and losing one in what perhaps could cost them the title to Manchester City. Arsenal however have been a brilliant side this season, especially at home. The Gunners will want to take their fight against Manchester City to as long as they can so that they could keep building some pressure. A loss against Chelsea would all but guarantee City the title and Arsenal will be vary of that. Though Arsenal have been struggling defensively this season, their attack remains lethal. Gabrielle Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been brilliant for the Gunners this season.
Chelsea on the other hand has been woeful. Chelsea’s main problem this season has been scoring goals. The Blues this season have averaged 0.94 goals a game which for the millions they have paid does not do justice. The appointment of Frank Lampard has not galvanised the team as many Chelsea fans may argue that it has gotten worse. Arsenal have had a better record against Chelsea in recent games and it's really hard to see how the Blues leave Emirates with anything other than a defeat.Bet Now!