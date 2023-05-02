Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Prediction ARS 80 % Chance of Winning CHE 20 % Bet Now! It’s a London derby between two of the fiercest rivals in the Premier League as Arsenal go head-to-head with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. At the time of writing this, Arsenal currently sits in 1st position in the Premier League table with 75 points having played 33 games. Chelsea sits in the 12th spot with 39 points in a season where the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all ahead of them in the Premier League table. Arsenal has been a team this season that has over-performed. Not many at the start of the season even predicted Arsenal to finish in the top four yet challenge for the title. Arsenal under Mikel Arteta has always been a project, with the club emphasising signing young players. The immaturity and lack of experience showed on Arsenal’s young team. The Gunners' fight with Manchester City for the title collapsed over the past couple of weeks with draws against the likes of West Ham, Liverpool and Southampton. Arsenal went into the Etihad with them needing to win to keep their title charge alive. Manchester City however outplayed Arsenal in every aspect of the game. Kevin De Bruyne gave them the lead in the 7th minute from when Arsenal’s heads started to drop. John Stones practically killed the game just before half-time making it 2-0. De Bruyne after half-time scored another and Erling Haaland completed a 4-1 rout to become the record scorer in a Premier League season. The Gunners ended up losing 9 points in their last 4 games. Chelsea on the other hand is having one of their worst seasons in the Premier League this season. The Blues have sacked two full-time managers Thomas Tuchel and successor Graham Potter this season. The appointment of club legend Frank Lampard in an interim capacity till the end of the season has failed to materialise as well. Chelsea have lost all of their 5 games since Lampard’s appointment, their worst run since 1993. Chelsea has already lost 19 games in total this season, a loss against Arsenal on Tuesday will equal the 20 defeats they suffered in a single campaign way back in 1987-88. One of Chelsea’s 19 defeats came against Brentford at home in their last game. Caesar Azpilicueta's own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s strike in the 78th minute saw Chelsea lose their 11th Premier League game since the departure of Thomas Tuchel in September this season.

On this page Facts

Arsenal vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal Player List

Chelsea Player List

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Last season Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates 0-2; however, Arsenal got their revenge at Stamford Bridge beating Chelsea 2-4.

Arsenal’s defeat against Manchester City was their 1st defeat in 11 games. The last time they lost in the Premier League was also against Manchester City in the reverse tie at the Emirates.

Chelsea FC have lost 5 matches in a row in all competitions and have not won any of their last 8 games.

Arsenal have scored in 15 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea have not scored in 6 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal’s top scorer with 15 goals.

Kai Havertz is Chelsea’s top scorer having scored 7 times for the Blues.

Arsenal have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.

Arsenal have scored at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches and have also conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge this season. Defender Gabriel scored the only goal for the Gunners.

Both teams come into this fixture on the back of losses.

If Arsenal beat Chelsea, it will be the 1st time since 2004 that the Gunners will have won three consecutive games against the Blues.

Mikel Arteta’s first defeat as Arsenal manager came against Chelsea in his 1st home game. Since then, the Spaniard has won 5 out of his 7 meetings against the Blues, drawing 1 and losing 1.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Arsenal and Chelsea have had quite an even head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 40 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 14 games; 9 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 17 times. There isn’t much to split between the two sides based on recent results however Arsenal have won two consecutive Premier League games against Chelsea.

Arsenal have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 75% at the Emirates collecting 2.44 points a game. Arsenal have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home drawing 1. Manchester City is the only team to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates this season. Arsenal have won 12 games, drawn 3 and lost only 1 at home this season.

On the flip side, Chelsea is very poor away from home. The Blues have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 7 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 27% and collect 0.87 points away from home. Chelsea have won only 1 of their last 5 away games.

Arsenal should have more than enough in their tank to beat Chelsea convincingly. Home advantage will certainly be a big draw for the Gunners. With every aspect, stat and record looked at, Arsenal come out with a far superior chance of winning against Chelsea.

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Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal have scored 2.81 goals at home this season with the likes of Gabrielle Martinelli and Bukayo Saka being the key. We predict Martinelli to be odds on favourite to score against Chelsea. The Brazilian has scored 20 goals and has contributed 20 assists in all competitions this season. Chelsea has a problem at right-back with Reece James being ruled out for the season. Martinelli could have a field day on the right-hand side of Chelsea’s defence. Bukayo Saka on the other hand has directly been part of Arsenal’s last 16 goals in 16 home games. Saka has been terrific at the Emirates and could also get returns if backed.

Chelsea has all-round been a poor side this season. Chelsea has scored an average of 0.87 goals when they play away. According to stats, Chelsea has only a 60% chance of scoring a goal against Arsenal on Tuesday. Backing Chelsea to not score can get you minor returns however Arsenal have conceded a goal in each of their last six games. Only Southampton have kept fewer home clean sheets than Arsenal this season. There is a chance that Chelsea could nick a goal against Arsenal. Though the odds for that will be very high. Taking a punt on Chelsea scoring against Arsenal is indeed a risk but then the gains could be high.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Chelsea

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, D, D, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eduoard Mendy, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka

Attackers:Piere-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, David Fofana, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke

Chelsea’s Playing XI

Player Role Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper Caesar Azpilicueta Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Connor Gallagher Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Joao Felix Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, L , D, L

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:206

Arsenal wins:82

Chelsea wins:66

Matches are drawn:58

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Odds

The odds of Chelsea winning are set at 5.50. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.71. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.33. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.