Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Prediction ARS 89 % Chance of Winning CHE 11 % Bet Now! Arsenal will host Chelsea under the lights at the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday. Arsenal are still in the hunt for the Premier League even though they dropped points in their last game against Aston Villa. They provided a solid performance against the Wolves in their last game to get back into things. Wolves had their early chances but it was Trossard’s lash shot that hit the post and found the back of the net beating Sa. Joao Gomes’ shot on the other way hit the bar after Raya saved. Arsenal were defensively much stable in their name neutralising Wolves’ weakened attack in most cases. Odegaard towards the end of the game sealed victory for the Gunners after scoring from a narrow angle. A much-needed win for Arsenal and also another clean sheet. The Gunners lead the table at the time of writing this however with City still having a game in hand over them. Chelsea have been a team in good form and have bought themselves in a Europa League race after their recent results. Their victory against Everton was one of their best performances as a team in the last 2 years. Cole Palmer had one of the best individual performances of the season as he scored 4 goals to drown the Toffees. Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist chipped in with a goal each to demolish Everton on the day. Chelsea is 3 points behind the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in 6th and 7threspectively with a game in hand above the two. Chelsea in their next 3 games do face Arsenal, Villa and Tottenham Hotspur and these games could be detrimental to where the Blues end up come the end of the season. The FA Cup dreams were ended by Manchester City thanks to a late goal by Bernardo Silva. Chelsea had only their selves to blame as they had a ton of missed chances that they could not convert on the day which eventually saw them get knocked out of the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Chelsea does tend to bend towards the blue half of London. These two teams have always had some competitive games and the record speaks volumes. In the last 42 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 15 occasions, 10 games ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 17 times.

Arsenal were disciplined in their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They got their early goal and their defence was back to being the best as they were compact and solid. The Gunners now have to keep winning everything that is in front of them. Facing a team like Chelsea is a challenge as it is never known which side of them will turn up. If the Gunners can keep Cole Palmer quiet then there is every chance that they do not only win but do it quite comfortably.

Chelsea on the other hand needs to find ways to do more without over-relying on Palmer. The Blues had tons of chances to kill Manchester City in the FA Cup but just could not. Against Everton before that everything did end up going in their favour resulting in a 6-0 win however it is those times when Chelsea are under pressure that they need to turn up. Based on everything at the moment we expect Arsenal to have the better shot at winning on Wednesday.

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Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have favoured Arsenal to quite easily get the job done over Chelsea with massive odds backing making them favourites on Wednesday. Arsenal have had a couple of setbacks in Europe and the Premier League but came good in their last game. Chelsea too had their lows in the FA Cup but in the Premier League have done quite well. It is Arsenal’s home form that makes them favourites here.

Mikel Arteta’s did lose their last game at home but in most cases have been consistent at the Emirates this season. They have won 5 out of their last 7 games at home. The defeat to Villa came after they had won 5 games in a row at home. Their home record still looks good with a 75% win record. Arsenal have scored 2.38 goals on average at the Emirates this season. They continue to be defensively solid at home this season with their numbers being the best in the league. Chelsea on the other hand have scored 1.73 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge this season. The Blues however have also conceded more than they score with 1.83 goals.

Based on the above stats, we expect Arsenal to get goals in this game. Chelsea are defensively a decent team but their record away from home is not the best. They do tend to struggle against good defences. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals on Wednesday. We however do not expect them to keep a clean sheet. The Blues have scored in 87% of their away games this season with Arsenal also looking a little suspect at times.

The Gunners for the 2nd time this season failed to score a single goal in a home game in their loss against Aston Villa however we do believe that they will get the better of Chelsea in this game. Both teams to score in this game and Arsenal to win by a margin of 1 goal is our call.

We also believe that Arsenal opens the deadlock in this game. The Gunners have one of the best records for scoring first in a game this season. Arsenal have scored first in 25 of their 33 games. Even though Chelsea have taken the lead in most of their last few games recently we believe that Arsenal will score first. Pochettino’s men have scored first in 16 of their 31 games this season.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka has not been formidable in his recent games but his record in London derbies is quite good. Saka has scored 8 goals and registered 9 assists in the Premier League since the start of last season. This is the most goal contribution any player has had against London teams since the start of last season.

For Chelsea, it has to be Cole Palmer, the joint top scorer of the league is just on another level at the moment. Palmer scored 20 goals this season with 10 of those coming in his last 5 games for Chelsea. He is the most in-form player in the League currently and is the player to back for Chelsea.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Chelsea.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Ben Chilwell Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, W

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:208

Arsenal wins:83

Chelsea wins:66

Matches are drawn:59

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.