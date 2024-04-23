Arsenal vs Chelsea Match Prediction
ARS
89%
Chance of Winning
CHE
11%
England
Emirates Stadium
Chelsea have been a team in good form and have bought themselves in a Europa League race after their recent results. Their victory against Everton was one of their best performances as a team in the last 2 years. Cole Palmer had one of the best individual performances of the season as he scored 4 goals to drown the Toffees. Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist chipped in with a goal each to demolish Everton on the day. Chelsea is 3 points behind the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in 6th and 7threspectively with a game in hand above the two. Chelsea in their next 3 games do face Arsenal, Villa and Tottenham Hotspur and these games could be detrimental to where the Blues end up come the end of the season. The FA Cup dreams were ended by Manchester City thanks to a late goal by Bernardo Silva. Chelsea had only their selves to blame as they had a ton of missed chances that they could not convert on the day which eventually saw them get knocked out of the FA Cup.
Facts:
- Arsenal go into this game against Chelsea with quite a good record. The Gunners have lost just 1 of their last 8 games to Chelsea winning 5 and drawing 2. The Gunners have also not lost any of their last 4 games against the Blues which is their longest run since the period between 1995-2005 where they did not lose in 19 games.
- Chelsea in this exact fixture last season was beaten 3-1 in the Premier League by Arsenal. The last time the Blues lost consecutively at the Emirates was in a spell between 2001 and 2003 where they lost 3 in a row.
- Arsenal playing under the lights against Chelsea in a late kick-off last lost a game way back in 1993 in a 1-0 defeat. Since then they have not lost any of their 11 kick-offs against Chelsea winning 4 and drawing 7.
- Chelsea have not lost any of their last 8 games in the Premier League winning 4 and drawing 4. In these games, they have scored at least 2 goals in each of these games. The last time they had a longer run without losing was way back in 2021 when they won 10 in a row.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Chelsea does tend to bend towards the blue half of London. These two teams have always had some competitive games and the record speaks volumes. In the last 42 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 15 occasions, 10 games ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 17 times.
Arsenal were disciplined in their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They got their early goal and their defence was back to being the best as they were compact and solid. The Gunners now have to keep winning everything that is in front of them. Facing a team like Chelsea is a challenge as it is never known which side of them will turn up. If the Gunners can keep Cole Palmer quiet then there is every chance that they do not only win but do it quite comfortably.
Chelsea on the other hand needs to find ways to do more without over-relying on Palmer. The Blues had tons of chances to kill Manchester City in the FA Cup but just could not. Against Everton before that everything did end up going in their favour resulting in a 6-0 win however it is those times when Chelsea are under pressure that they need to turn up. Based on everything at the moment we expect Arsenal to have the better shot at winning on Wednesday.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have favoured Arsenal to quite easily get the job done over Chelsea with massive odds backing making them favourites on Wednesday. Arsenal have had a couple of setbacks in Europe and the Premier League but came good in their last game. Chelsea too had their lows in the FA Cup but in the Premier League have done quite well. It is Arsenal’s home form that makes them favourites here.
Mikel Arteta’s did lose their last game at home but in most cases have been consistent at the Emirates this season. They have won 5 out of their last 7 games at home. The defeat to Villa came after they had won 5 games in a row at home. Their home record still looks good with a 75% win record. Arsenal have scored 2.38 goals on average at the Emirates this season. They continue to be defensively solid at home this season with their numbers being the best in the league. Chelsea on the other hand have scored 1.73 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge this season. The Blues however have also conceded more than they score with 1.83 goals.
Based on the above stats, we expect Arsenal to get goals in this game. Chelsea are defensively a decent team but their record away from home is not the best. They do tend to struggle against good defences. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals on Wednesday. We however do not expect them to keep a clean sheet. The Blues have scored in 87% of their away games this season with Arsenal also looking a little suspect at times.
The Gunners for the 2nd time this season failed to score a single goal in a home game in their loss against Aston Villa however we do believe that they will get the better of Chelsea in this game. Both teams to score in this game and Arsenal to win by a margin of 1 goal is our call.
We also believe that Arsenal opens the deadlock in this game. The Gunners have one of the best records for scoring first in a game this season. Arsenal have scored first in 25 of their 33 games. Even though Chelsea have taken the lead in most of their last few games recently we believe that Arsenal will score first. Pochettino’s men have scored first in 16 of their 31 games this season.
In terms of scoring for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka has not been formidable in his recent games but his record in London derbies is quite good. Saka has scored 8 goals and registered 9 assists in the Premier League since the start of last season. This is the most goal contribution any player has had against London teams since the start of last season.
For Chelsea, it has to be Cole Palmer, the joint top scorer of the league is just on another level at the moment. Palmer scored 20 goals this season with 10 of those coming in his last 5 games for Chelsea. He is the most in-form player in the League currently and is the player to back for Chelsea.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Chelsea.
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Jakub Kiwior
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Trevor Chalobah
|
Defender
|
Axel Disasi
|
Defender
|
Ben Chilwell
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Noni Madueke
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, W
Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:208
Arsenal wins:83
Chelsea wins:66
Matches are drawn:59
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Odds
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.50.
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Parimatch