ARS (Arsenal) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction ARS 91 % Chance of Winning CPFC 9 % Bet Now! Arsenal is set to take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal now have dropped to 4th place 5 points off the top with 40 points from 20 games. Crystal Palace meanwhile have 21 points from 20 games. They just have a 5-point buffer from the relegation places. Arsenal in their last game travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. They couldn’t have gotten off to a better start as Bukayo Saka made most of Bernd Leno’s parry off Martinelli’s shot to tap into an open net. Arsenal led at the 5-minute mark. Arsenal defensively had only themselves to blame as they allowed Jimenez too much space at the back post to beat Raya and allow Fulham back into the game. Martinelli should have given Arsenal the lead before the break but his effort was inches wide. Arsenal’s defence was once again suspect as they fluffed their lines and failed to clear the danger as Rice’s clearance fell straight to De Cordova Reid who put Fulham ahead. Arsenal did not do much to trouble Leno from there on as they fell to successive defeats in the League. Mikel Arteta’s team then also went on to lose against Liverpool at home in the FA Cup after failing to finish Liverpool off in the 1st half. Liverpool ended up winning 2-0. Crystal Palace meanwhile in their last Premier League game ended up beating Brentford 3-1 at Selhurst Park. They surrendered the lead in the 2nd minute to Brentford as Lewis-Potter scored. Palace hit back in the 14th minute through Olise’s well-taken volley. Eberechi Eze put Palace into the lead after clinically rounding past Pinnock and slotting past Flekken in the 39th minute. Palace killed the game in the 58th minute as Guehi’s diagonal pass was well controlled by Olise on the right. The English winger cut inside onto his favourite left foot to find the bottom corner. Roy Hodgson’s 1st win in his last 9 games. In that spell however, Palace lost Olise through injury and played out a 0-0 draw in their FA Cup game against Everton at Selhurst Park resulting in a replay. Palace once again failed to score and were dumped out of the FA Cup as Everton edged the game 1-0 thanks to an Andre Gomes free kick.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two London outfits favours Arsenal all the way. In the last 21 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 12 occasions, 6 games have ended in a dead rubber with Crystal Palace winning just 3 times.

Palace have rarely been on the winning side when they play Arsenal. They will however have to draw inspiration from their 2019 win at the Emirates. Crystal Palace can be giant killers. They have occasionally caused teams like Manchester United and City problems. Palace will know that Arsenal is not in the best of shape and if they could get their basics right then there could be something for them in this game. Palace will want to play in the same mould that West Ham did.

Arsenal however will need to start converting their chances if they want to avoid another disappointing result come Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s team is statistically one of the best creators in the league. Goals have just dried up recently. The Arsenal attack has enough talent to score goals with it being of the question of when and not if. We strongly feel that the floodgates will open in this game hence why we believe Arsenal have the better chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bulk of the betting channels, Arsenal goes into this game as hands down favourites to beat Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. The odds between these two sides differ tremendously going into this game due to the sheer fact of how good Arsenal have been against Crystal Palace as of late. The Gunners have a staggeringly good record against their London rivals.

Arsenal in their entire history in all competitions against Crystal Palace have lost on just 3 occasions at home. Those 3 losses have come from a total tally of 54 games against the Eagles.

In terms of form, both teams are struggling heading into this game. Arsenal have picked up 4 points from a maximum available 15 points. Crystal Palace meanwhile have done slightly better picking up 5 points in their last 5 games.

Arsenal head into this game having done decently well at the Emirates except for their last game against West Ham where they failed to score for the first time at home this season. The Gunners averaged 2.2 goals at home this season and have averaged 2.30 points per game which is a good home record.

Crystal Palace on the other hand have been poor away from home. They average just 1.20 points when they play away, scoring an average of 1.1 goals a game. The numbers are highly contrasting here.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game will highly swing in the favour of the home team. We back Arsenal to find the back of the net on multiple occasions in this game. We back Mikel Arteta’s side to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Arsenal to win this game by a difference of 2 or more goals easily.

The Gunners have a formidable record at the Emirates this season scoring in 90% of their games. Arsenal always tends to find goals against Crystal Palace.

Palace meanwhile also have a great record away from home this season. The Eagles have scored in 90% of their away games this season. We however fancy Arsenal to get a clean sheet in this game. Arsenal has always been a defensively stable team and based on how Palace failed to break down Everton’s defence in their last FA Cup game we do not see them scoring against the Gunners at the Emirates

In terms of shots, we expect Arsenal to mount quite a few efforts on Crystal Palace’s goal come Saturday. Arsenal have averaged 13.6 shots a game when they play at their home stadium this season. With Palace expected to keep a low block to keep Arsenal at bay, we do expect the latter to keep registering multiple efforts. Our prediction is for Arsenal to register 14 or more shots against Palace this weekend.

Arsenal has a very good record of finding the back of the net first this season. The Gunners have scored first in 70% of their games this season. Fulham meanwhile have gone behind in games 65% of the time this season. With Arsenal being at home we do predict that they will break the deadlock in this game.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we back Bukayo Saka to shine in this game. Arsenal’s no 7 has not been in the greatest scoring run as of late but has registered a decent amount of expected goals. Saka sooner or later will start scoring again and we believe that this game could be the start and he does have the stats to back him up.

Saka has a fantastic record against London Clubs. His scoring form is also better when he plays at home. Saka has scored 6 goals and assisted 9 in his last 18 PL London derbies. Saka also had 3 goal contributions in this same fixture last season that Arsenal ended up winning 4-1.

For Palace, it has been a tough task when it comes to scoring however we back Eberechi Eze to go into this game as a favourite to score. Eze already has 3 goals this season. The proposition of backing Eze gets better as he is also on penalties and set pieces which could increase his scoring chances.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, D, W, L

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Eberechi Eze Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, D, L

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:54

Arsenal wins:32

Crystal Palace wins:6

Matches are drawn:16

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.