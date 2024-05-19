Arsenal vs Everton Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning EVFC 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal will collide with Everton in their final game of the season at the Emirates with little hope of winning the Premier League title. The Gunners were dealt a major blow as Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the midweek game to take a two-point lead over them with one game to go. City will be massive favourites to beat West Ham, but that would not see Arsenal throwing in the towel. The Gunners will want to be at their best and score early, as that will put pressure on Manchester City. All games will be happening at the same time, so the pressure mounts. The Gunners will also want to improve their goal difference, as they lead City by just one goal. In the event that City draw and Arsenal win, the title could be decided by goal difference, and Arsenal will want to improve on what they have. The Gunners kept the pressure on the title race by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford. Trossard did well to finish off Havertz’s cross past Onana in the first half. Arsenal were not at their best in that game but did manage to see off an injury-hit Manchester United side. They could have had more goals, but Onana was there to make some stunning saves to deny the attackers. Everton have sealed their spot for next season quite comfortably. They sit 16th in the table, and the best they could finish is 15th, provided Brentford lose and they beat Arsenal in this game. Everton's last home game provided a good performance in front of their fans, beating Sheffield United 1-0 with a solitary goal from Doucoure.

Arsenal vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Everton is heavily dominated by the team representing London. Everton last won at the Emirates Stadium in 2021, when they beat them 2-0. However, in the last 35 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 21 occasions; 7 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 7 games.

Arsenal, in their last few games, is playing exactly like a team chasing a title does. They are very compact in their defensive shape and are clinical when it comes to finishing off their chances. The Gunners are chasing results rather than also looking to provide entertaining football. That is something that has changed with this Arsenal team.

Everton, despite all their setbacks off the field, have done really well to overcome the pressure and perform during crunch time. They are now surely on the beach, which literally translates to having nothing to play for with holiday plans already in place. Arsenal are the better team, and they would want to do everything in order to end their season on a high, especially in front of their home fans. With everything considered, we back Arsenal to have a much better chance of winning on Sunday against Everton.

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Arsenal vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal as heavy favourites to get past Everton at their last home game of the season. Everton also came into this one on the back of some really good results. The Toffees have not lost any of their last five games in the Premier League. They have won four and drawn one of their last five. The Gunners, however, are on a purple patch of their own, as they have won each of their last five games.

The Gunners have been a side to watch when they play in front of their fans at the Emirates. They have won on just two occasions here. At home, they tend to make easy work of the teams that they are facing. Mikel Arteta’s team has a 78% win record at the Emirates. Arsenal have scored 2.56 goals on average at the Emirates this season.

They defensively continue to be the best team in the Premier League, conceding just 0.83 goals on average this season. Everton, on the other hand, have scored 0.94 goals on average away from Goodison Park this season. The Toffees, however, also tend to leak big goals when they play away. They have conceded an average of 1.72 goals.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to easily score two or more goals in this game. Everton has been good defensively this season, but at the Emirates, we do not see them having the defensive acumen to keep Arsenal out in this game. Our prediction is for Arsenal to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin as well. We back the Gunners to keep another clean sheet as their record looks unbreakable at the moment. The Toffees have failed to score in 39% of their games away from home this season, with Arsenal keeping a clean sheet in 39% of their games at the Emirates.

The Gunners in recent games have stopped the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Manchester United from breaching their backlines, so we can easily see them keep a clean sheet once again against Everton. Even at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture, Arsenal ended up keeping a clean sheet.

We also easily back Arsenal to get the opening goal in this game. The Gunners have gotten the early goal in most of their recent games in the Premier League. Arteta’s men have scored first in 29 of their 37 games. Sean Dyche and his Everton team have managed to score first in 19 of their 37 games this season. With the title on the line, Arsenal will want to get ahead early and put some pressure on Manchester City in their game. Hence, our call is for Arsenal to score first in this game against Everton.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard has been in great form for Arsenal in the last couple of games. The Belgian winger is popping up at crucial intervals to score decisive goals that are helping Arsenal either score first or solidify their lead. Trossard was on target in both of the Gunners’ last two games against Bournemouth and Manchester United. He also scored in the reverse tie against Everton earlier this season. Hence, we back the Belgian to go in as the favourite to score on Sunday.

For Everton, there are two main options that stand out for us, and they are their top scorers in Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin. Both players have been the major contributors in terms of goals for Everton this season. They have scored 70% or more of the Toffees’ total goals. Our pick in this game is Doucoure to score, that is, if they are able to break down Arsenal. Doucoure is a smart player who finds good spaces to receive a cross or a cutback. Calvert-Lewin is a safer shout.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Everton

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Arsenal vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:15

Arsenal wins:111

Everton wins:65

Matches are drawn:46

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.17.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.