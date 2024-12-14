Arsenal vs Everton Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning EVFC 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal will square up against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners were not able to cover massive ground to Liverpool in their last game as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez scored for the home side within 11 minutes, catching the Gunner's defence off guard. Arsenal hit back early in the second half as Saliba scored his second goal in successive games from a corner. The Gunners thought they won the game at the end thanks to Saka’s lovely strike; however, it was ruled out by VAR for offside. The Gunners are 6 points behind Liverpool, having played an extra game. Everton goes into this game having played no football at the weekend as the Merseyside Derby got postponed due to a snowstorm. The Toffees will go into this game fresh on the back of a 4-0 win that they had against Wolves. Arsenal will also play midweek in the Champions League with them hosting Monaco at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Everton is as one-sided as it can get, with the Gunners beating the Toffees outright. In the recent 36 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 22 occasions; 7 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 7 games.

Arsenal this season does look a tad inconsistent, as their performance against Fulham showed. At home, however, they do produce good displays; hence they have a better chance to win this game. Everton has been susceptible in terms of their defence, and we do see them being under a lot of pressure in this game. Arsenal are not only a threat when it comes to open play but also from set pieces. Everton will have to defend mightily well if they want to end up getting anything from this game. Arsenal are well-drilled at home, and that is why we give the Toffees little to no chance in this game.

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Arsenal vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

This game has all the capabilities of being one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. Both teams went into this game on the back of contrasting results. Arsenal’s draw was away against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Everton comprehensively beat a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side at home. The bookies have labelled this tie as one of the most one-sided games, even though Everton comes into this game with a better result to their name. Everton are 12.50 odds to beat Arsenal, who are favourites with 1.26. This is one of those games that, in 9 out of 10 cases, should favour Arsenal, as their record at home tends to be very good.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates in the last couple of game weeks has been very good. They go into this game with 4 wins and a draw in their last 5 games at the Emirates. They have only dropped points to the table toppers in Liverpool most recently, which was a 2-2 draw. They have not tasted defeat at home this season until now. Most recently they have beaten Nottingham Forest and Manchester United by a scoreline of 3-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Everton goes into this game with not the best of away stats. The Toffees overall, as per their standards, should do slightly better, as they have just the 1 win to show on the road. They have lost 4 and drawn 2 away from home this season. Their losses came to Aston Villa, Manchester United, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur. Their only away win this season until now remains at Portman Road, where they won 2-0 against Ipswich Town.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a comprehensive margin. The Gunners winning this game by 2 or more goals is our call. Everton defensively away from home does have problems conceding 1.86 goals on average per game. Hence our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We also expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet and restrict Everton from scoring on Saturday. Mikel Arteta has Arsenal’s defence once again looking like an impregnable fortress. Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 home games. Everton comes into this having conceded 4 goals and scored none against Manchester United in their last away game. Hence we back Arsenal to keep their third successive clean sheet at home on Saturday.

In terms of total goals scored, we do see this game being a very high-scoring one. Everton are not expected to get goals in this game, but Arsenal recently at home has shown that they can blow past teams in this season. Hence our call is for this game to have 2.5 goals or more on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka this season continues to be one of the best assets to back for Arsenal. Saka this season has a very good goal involvement tally, scoring 5 goals and getting 10 assists already. Saka was very unlucky not to score in his last game against Fulham, as his goal right at the death was ruled out for offside. Everton has their problems at left back with Mykolenko not being the best when it comes to his defensive positioning. Hence we do see Bukayo Saka thriving in this game. Our prediction is for Saka to score or assist anytime in this game.

Martin Ødegaard coming back into this team has completely changed Arsenal’s dynamic when it comes to their attacking play. The Norwegian midfielder, since his return from injury on the 10th of November, has already created a massive tally of 17 chances for his teammates. No other player in the Premier League has superseded Odegaard in this spell. We also see Odegaard being pivotal in this game, and we back him to also register an anytime assist or a goal.

Arsenal have already made it a hat trick of games when it comes to scoring from corners. They have found the back of the net from a corner against West Ham United, Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest. Arsenal have never scored from a corner in 4 consecutive games, with the last team doing so being Liverpool in 2022. There is a good chance that Arsenal could do it against Everton, as their record from corner kicks is sublime. The Gunners have scored a total of 23 goals from corners since the start of last season. No other team in the Premier League touches that tally.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Everton

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, W, W, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, L

Arsenal vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:223

Arsenal wins:112

Everton wins:65

Matches are drawn:46

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.26.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.