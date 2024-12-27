ARS (Arsenal) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning IPST 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal will face off against Ipswich Town at the Emirates in the Premier League on Friday. The Gunners are fresh off demolishing Crystal Palace as 2 goals from Gabriel Jesus and 1 goal each from Havertz, Martinelli and Rice saw them win by 5 goals to 1. Ipswich Town on the other hand were victims to a drubbing themselves as Alexander Isak’s hattrick saw them lose 4-0 in front of their home fans. The Tractor Boys remain in 19th place on the Premier League table.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Ipswich is as one-sided as it can get, with the Gunners just blowing past the Foxes. In the recent 10 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 7 occasions; 1 game ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 2 games.

Arsenal this season have been a little shaky in some of their home performances. Everton did come and manage to get a draw. The Gunners also struggled as teams like Leicester City and Southampton made it difficult for them. Arsenal have another problem in Saka missing a number of games. Ipswich Town have shown that they can produce a good result away from home. They have drawn at Brighton and have won at Tottenham Hotspur so they have past performances to draw from. However, we do not see them winning here as Arsenal are a better set team in terms of consistency at home. The Gunners have a much better chance of winning this game on Friday.

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Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

This game has all the capabilities of being one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. Both teams go into this on the back of contrasting results. Arsenal decimated Crystal Palace by pumping a load of goals past them. Leicester City could not get past a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers team side at home as they too were pumped by 3 goals to nil. Hence the bookies have labelled this tie as one of the most one-sided games this week. The Tractor Boys are 22.00 odds to beat Arsenal, who are favourites with 1.14. This is one of those games that will be very easy to predict, with Ipswich Town being massive underdogs due to their recent record against Arsenal.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates is not the best. They have however recently done quite well at home. The Gunners this season are yet to lose at the Emirates and are the only team in the Premier League that has not lost a home game. They however failed to break the resilience of Everton last time around in a goalless draw. The Gunners this season have enjoyed good wins at home against the likes of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Southampton and Leicester City.

Ipswich Town were absolutely mauled when it came to their last game at home to Newcastle United. They are however a team that plays better away from home as both their wins this season have come on the road. Most recently they did end up beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last away game by 2 goals to 1. The Tractor Boys have 2 wins in their last 3 games away from home so their record going into this game is not the worst.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a comprehensive margin. The Gunners winning this game by 2 or more goals is our call. Ipswich Town defensively away from home do have problems conceding 2 goals on an average per game. Hence our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We also expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet and restrict Ipswich Town from scoring on Thursday. Arsenal’s defence is always tough to break down. The Gunners look more solid in defence now than they looked earlier this season. Arsenal is one of the best defensive teams this season and at home, their record in recent games looks really good. They have a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games at the Emirates Stadium.

In terms of total goals scored, we do not see this game being a very high-scoring one. Ipswich Town are not expected to get goals in this game, and Arsenal have also not blown past teams in this season. Hence our call is for this game to have 3 goals or less on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka this season has been a real creative force for Arsenal, especially from corners. The number 7 was injured in Arsenal’s last game against Crystal Palace and is set to miss a chunk of the future games. Replacing Saka’s numbers will be tough for the Gunners however we do believe that there are a couple of options that still stand out.

Arsenal in the Premier League have a trend of not having one player that gets the bulk of goals. Many players take the load off each other with the goals being evenly spread. It has already been the case for Arsenal this season as they have 14 different goal scorers in the Premier League. 2 goal scorers in last week’s game added to the tally with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scoring their first Premier League goals of this campaign.

With all things considered, we do believe that in the absence of Bukayo Saka, we do back Gabriel Jesus to go in as favourite to score on Thursday. Jesus now has 5 goals in his last 2 games in all competitions. All 5 goals came against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League game respectively. If Jesus scores more than 1 goal in this game then he will become the first player for Arsenal to score multiple goals in 3 successive games in all competitions since the Premier League era began.

Wilfred Ndidi continues to rank high in the charts when it comes to making fouls. We do expect Leicester City to have a tough time stopping Arsenal’s attacks, and hence we do see Wilfried Ndidi breaking play and in the process committing fouls. He already averages 2.2 fouls per game. Hence our call is for Ndidi to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Ipswich Town.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, L

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:59

Arsenal wins:30

Ipswich Town wins:18

Matches are drawn:11

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.14.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 22.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 9.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.