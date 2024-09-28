ARS (Arsenal) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet now! Arsenal will face off against Leicester City in one of the afternoon kickoffs in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates. Both teams go into this on the back of score draws last week. Arsenal travelled to the Etihad Stadium to face a Manchester City team that is at the height of their powers. It could not have started off worse for them as Haaland passed Gabriel and Saliba to score the early opener. Arsenal kept their heads and got their equaliser thanks to a stunning strike from their new signing in Calafiori. The Gunners then took a shock lead as Gabriel got his second goal in 2 games from a Saka corner. The Brazilian leapt high to head past a hapless Ederson. Trossard got sent off for booting the ball, and Arsenal defended most of the second half valiantly. Their resolve was broken in the final seconds of the game, as the Stones eventually beat David Raya to end the game 2-2. Leicester City faced off against Everton in their last game at the King Power Stadium. Ndiaye scored first for the visitors as Leicester City’s right-hand side completely switched off. The Foxes had just 2 attempts on target, but one finally went in with Mavididi equalising in the 73rd minute. The Foxes could have even won it at the end, as Buonanotte’s strike was denied by Tarkowski’s sliding tackle.

Arsenal vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Brighton is as one-sided as it can get, with the Gunners just blowing past the Foxes. In the recent 19 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 12 occasions; 3 games ended in a draw, with Leicester City winning 4 games.

Arsenal showed in their last game that they can play against the best team with one hand tied at the back. The Gunners were very unfortunate not to win at the Etihad even with 10 men. In comparison to that, this game at home against Leicester should be a cakewalk. The only thing we believe that Mikel Arteta will want in this game is a comprehensive win. Leicester City do not only have to be defensively solid to keep Arsenal out but also needs to find a way to score against probably the best defence in the entirety of the Premier League. Hence Arsenal easily have a better chance of winning this game come Saturday.

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Arsenal vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

This game has all the capabilities of being one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. Both teams went into this game on the back of stalemates; however, Arsenal’s draw was away against Manchester City with 10 men. Leicester City could not get past a struggling Everton side at home. Hence the bookies have labelled this tie as one of the most one-sided games this week. Leicester are 17.00 odds to beat Arsenal, who are favourites with 1.19. This is one of those games that will be very easy to predict, with Leicester City being massive underdogs due to their recent record against Arsenal.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates is not perfect. They do not have a 100% record at home, dropping points against Brighton. However, the Gunners are rigid in their mentality, not losing games even when they have played with 10 men. They boast a good expected goals ratio at home, with 1.60 scoring 1.50 goals from that. Defensively, they are a rock, conceding just 1 goal in 2 matches with an xG against of 1.44.

Leicester City go into this game with not the best of away starts. The Foxes overall, as per their standards, have done decently well; however, they have no wins to show. They have lost 1 and drawn 1 away from home this season. Their loss came to Aston Villa at Villa Park; however, their performance in that game was not bad at all. In their last visit to London, they were very unlucky, although some controversial calls saw Palace get the draw in the last minutes. The Foxes do average 1.5 goals when it comes to scoring from an xG ratio of 1.09.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a comprehensive margin. The Gunners winning this game by 2 or more goals is our call. Leicester City defensively away from home do have problems conceding 2 goals on an average per game. Hence our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We also expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet and restrict Leicester City from scoring on Saturday. Mikel Arteta has Arsenal’s defence set up like an impregnable fortress. Arsenal, alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, leads the defensive charts with 3 clean sheets each to their name. Leicester City go into this game having scored in both of their away games this season; however, we do not see them breaching Arsenal’s backline in this game.

In terms of total goals scored, we do not see this game being a very high-scoring one. Leicester City are not expected to get goals in this game, and Arsenal have also not blown past teams in this season. Hence our call is for this game to have 3 goals or less on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka this season has been a real creative force for Arsenal, especially from corners. The number 7 of Arsenal leads the Premier League charts in terms of assists. Saka this season has already registered 5 assists, including 1 against Manchester City in the last. Saka has at least one assist in all 5 Premier League games, and an assist in this game would make him the first player in Premier League history to get an assist in his first 6 games. Saka for an anytime assist is our call.

Leandro Trossard being suspended in this game could see the return of Gabriel Jesus upfront, and that would be bad news for Leicester City. Jesus has a really good record against the Foxes in the Premier League right from his Manchester City days. Jesus has his best goal involvement numbers against Leicester City, scoring 7 goals and registering 2 assists. If Jesus starts, we do see him getting a goal in this game. A case could also be made for Raheem Sterling if he starts. The Chelsea loanee in his last two games against Leicester City has scored four goals, netting a brace in each of those games. In one game he represented Manchester City, and in the other, he wore the blue of Chelsea. It remains to be seen what he can do wearing the red of Arsenal.

Wilfred Ndidi continues to rank high in the charts when it comes to making fouls. We do expect Leicester City to have a tough time stopping Arsenal’s attacks, and hence we do see Wilfried Ndidi breaking play and in the process committing fouls. He already averages 2.2 fouls per game. Hence our call is for Ndidi to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Leicester City

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, W

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, L, W

Arsenal vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:150

Arsenal wins:72

Leicester City wins:33

Matches are drawn:45

Arsenal vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.19.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 17.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.