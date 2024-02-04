Arsenal vs Liverpool Match Prediction ARS 60 % Chance of Winning LIV 40 % Bet Now! Arsenal is set to take on Liverpool in a game that could have massive ramifications for the pathway to the title. Arsenal sits 3rd on the table with 46 points from 22 games. Liverpool tops the League with 51 points from 22 games. Manchester City are sandwiched between them level on points with Arsenal playing a game fewer. A win for Liverpool makes this title a 2-horse race with Arsenal’s gap to the top being 8 points. A win for Arsenal makes it a 3-horse race again with the gap reducing to just 2 points between them and Liverpool. This is more of a do-or-die game for Arsenal surely. Arsenal in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. This was the fixture where Arsenal officially lost out on the title last season. Forest made it difficult for Arsenal to break them down. The Gunners dominated most of the ball and the attacking actions in the first half with their best chance falling to Gabriel who was denied very well by Turner just before half time. Mikel Arteta’s team ramped it up in the 2nd half as Jesus broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a pinpoint narrow-angle strike. Saka doubled the lead in the 72nd minute with a much-needed goal to boost his morale ahead of the weekend clash. Taiwo Awoniyi made things a little interesting towards the end by pulling one back. However, Arsenal held on to make it consecutive wins in the Premier League. Liverpool cruised over Chelsea at Anfield in their last Premier League game. Jota opened the scoring with a darting run, cutting like a hot knife through Chelsea’s buttery defence. Conor Bradley doubled their lead in the 39th minute after a brilliant finish from the hand side to find the bottom corner of the far post. Szoboszlai made it 3-0 after heading in Bradley’s cross past Petrovic. Nkunku pulled one back for Chelsea however Liverpool sealed it again as Nunez’s cross was met by Diaz with ease who beat Petrovic for the 4th time on the night.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two illustrious clubs of English Football marginally favours Liverpool. In the last 41 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 10 occasions, 18 games have ended in a dead rubber with Liverpool winning 13 times.

Arsenal have already played Liverpool twice this season in all competitions. There were positives for them in both those games but they did end up losing one of those which was an FA Cup encounter. Even in that game, they should have killed off Liverpool in the first half but they missed some sitters in front of the goal. At Anfield, the result was positive coming out with a draw and a decent away albeit lucky result. They need to finish off their chances to put Liverpool on the back foot.

The Reds have had a taste now of playing at the Emirates. They will go with a similar game plan trying to frustrate Arsenal and the crowd as much as possible. Liverpool’s attack will always find a way to score so Arsenal will have to be on their guard. Arsenal will have to match this Liverpool side in terms of intent which now seems to have significantly risen with Klopp announcing his departure come the end of the season. We do think Arsenal have it in them to win again at Emirates like last season. Hence we give them a higher chance of winning.

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Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

This game in terms of the odds surely favours the home team due to their very good record at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams go into this game on the back of two consecutive victories. Liverpool have been much better on the eye in their victories dismantling their opponents in their last few games. Their scoring record has not dropped even without Salah.

The Gunners have a good record when it comes to scoring goals at the Emirates Stadium this season. Arsenal have scored 2.45 goals on average in their home games this season. They have conceded 0.91 goals which is just under a goal showing that they are defensively solid at home. Liverpool on the other hand have scored 1.91 goals on an average away from home this season. They have however also conceded in 73% of their away games this season.

Based on the above stats, Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the most attacking teams in the Premier League so there are bound to be goals in this game. Liverpool have scored in every away game this season until now and Arsenal have scored in 91% of their home games. Hence we back both teams to score in this game. We back Arsenal to win this game by a single goal. The Gunners also scored 2 or more goals.

In terms of halves, Arsenal have much better form in the first 45 minutes in comparison to Liverpool. Hence we do believe that Arsenal will go into the break with the lead. Liverpool however has the same win percentage as Arsenal in terms of winning the 2nd half.

In terms of scoring first, Arsenal are once again clear of Liverpool getting the first goal in 73% of their games this season. Liverpool have drawn first blood in just 55% of their games this season. We do expect Arsenal to lead first in this game as well as they did at Anfield when Gabriel gave them the lead.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we do back Gabriel Martinelli to score if he starts against Liverpool. The Brazilian winger loves playing against Klopp’s men scoring 4 goals and 2 assists against them. No other side in the Premier League has scored more goals than Liverpool. He was also on target in this same fixture last season at the Emirates which they ended up winning. If Martinelli does not end up starting then we back Saka to score. The Englishman netted in his last Premier League game and we feel he could get something in this game.

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota has to go into this game as a favourite to score. Since Salah's absence, Jota has taken the mantle of scoring for Liverpool. The Portuguese forward has been extra clinical in front of goal scoring 5 goals and assisting 2 in 287 minutes averaging a goal every 41 minutes in all competitions. Jota was a thorn in the flesh for Chelsea and will go into this game as a big threat to that Arsenal backline as well. We see Jota being involved if Liverpool score.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, D

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Joe Gomez Defender Curtis Jones Midfielder Alexis MacAllister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Darwin Nunez Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:241

Arsenal wins:82

Liverpool wins:95

Matches are drawn:64

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.