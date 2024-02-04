Arsenal vs Liverpool Match Prediction
ARS
60%
Chance of Winning
LIV
40%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. This was the fixture where Arsenal officially lost out on the title last season. Forest made it difficult for Arsenal to break them down. The Gunners dominated most of the ball and the attacking actions in the first half with their best chance falling to Gabriel who was denied very well by Turner just before half time.
Mikel Arteta’s team ramped it up in the 2nd half as Jesus broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a pinpoint narrow-angle strike. Saka doubled the lead in the 72nd minute with a much-needed goal to boost his morale ahead of the weekend clash. Taiwo Awoniyi made things a little interesting towards the end by pulling one back. However, Arsenal held on to make it consecutive wins in the Premier League.
Liverpool cruised over Chelsea at Anfield in their last Premier League game. Jota opened the scoring with a darting run, cutting like a hot knife through Chelsea’s buttery defence. Conor Bradley doubled their lead in the 39th minute after a brilliant finish from the hand side to find the bottom corner of the far post. Szoboszlai made it 3-0 after heading in Bradley’s cross past Petrovic. Nkunku pulled one back for Chelsea however Liverpool sealed it again as Nunez’s cross was met by Diaz with ease who beat Petrovic for the 4th time on the night.
Facts:
- Arsenal has a chance to beat Liverpool in consecutive seasons at home for the 1sttime since the 13/14 and 14/15 seasons. Arsenal last season won their home fixture against Liverpool 3-2 and go in with a big chance to make it consecutive home victories.
- Liverpool last failed to score a goal against Arsenal in a Premier League game way back in 2015 with a 0-0 draw at the Emirates. The Merseyside Reds however since then have scored at least a goal in each of their 16 League games against the Gunners.
- Liverpool vs Arsenal will become the 5th game in Premier League history to reach the 200-game club. Liverpool dominated the Premier League record winning 79 games with Arsenal winning 66, 54 games ended in a stalemate.
- Arsenal have scored the first goal in their games against Liverpool in each of their last 3 games in the Premier League. All of those 3 goals have also come in the first opening 10 minutes of the game.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two illustrious clubs of English Football marginally favours Liverpool. In the last 41 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 10 occasions, 18 games have ended in a dead rubber with Liverpool winning 13 times.
Arsenal have already played Liverpool twice this season in all competitions. There were positives for them in both those games but they did end up losing one of those which was an FA Cup encounter. Even in that game, they should have killed off Liverpool in the first half but they missed some sitters in front of the goal. At Anfield, the result was positive coming out with a draw and a decent away albeit lucky result. They need to finish off their chances to put Liverpool on the back foot.
The Reds have had a taste now of playing at the Emirates. They will go with a similar game plan trying to frustrate Arsenal and the crowd as much as possible. Liverpool’s attack will always find a way to score so Arsenal will have to be on their guard. Arsenal will have to match this Liverpool side in terms of intent which now seems to have significantly risen with Klopp announcing his departure come the end of the season. We do think Arsenal have it in them to win again at Emirates like last season. Hence we give them a higher chance of winning.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
This game in terms of the odds surely favours the home team due to their very good record at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams go into this game on the back of two consecutive victories. Liverpool have been much better on the eye in their victories dismantling their opponents in their last few games. Their scoring record has not dropped even without Salah.
The Gunners have a good record when it comes to scoring goals at the Emirates Stadium this season. Arsenal have scored 2.45 goals on average in their home games this season. They have conceded 0.91 goals which is just under a goal showing that they are defensively solid at home. Liverpool on the other hand have scored 1.91 goals on an average away from home this season. They have however also conceded in 73% of their away games this season.
Based on the above stats, Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the most attacking teams in the Premier League so there are bound to be goals in this game. Liverpool have scored in every away game this season until now and Arsenal have scored in 91% of their home games. Hence we back both teams to score in this game. We back Arsenal to win this game by a single goal. The Gunners also scored 2 or more goals.
In terms of halves, Arsenal have much better form in the first 45 minutes in comparison to Liverpool. Hence we do believe that Arsenal will go into the break with the lead. Liverpool however has the same win percentage as Arsenal in terms of winning the 2nd half.
In terms of scoring first, Arsenal are once again clear of Liverpool getting the first goal in 73% of their games this season. Liverpool have drawn first blood in just 55% of their games this season. We do expect Arsenal to lead first in this game as well as they did at Anfield when Gabriel gave them the lead.
In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we do back Gabriel Martinelli to score if he starts against Liverpool. The Brazilian winger loves playing against Klopp’s men scoring 4 goals and 2 assists against them. No other side in the Premier League has scored more goals than Liverpool. He was also on target in this same fixture last season at the Emirates which they ended up winning. If Martinelli does not end up starting then we back Saka to score. The Englishman netted in his last Premier League game and we feel he could get something in this game.
For Liverpool, Diogo Jota has to go into this game as a favourite to score. Since Salah's absence, Jota has taken the mantle of scoring for Liverpool. The Portuguese forward has been extra clinical in front of goal scoring 5 goals and assisting 2 in 287 minutes averaging a goal every 41 minutes in all competitions. Jota was a thorn in the flesh for Chelsea and will go into this game as a big threat to that Arsenal backline as well. We see Jota being involved if Liverpool score.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, D
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Connor Bradley
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Joe Gomez
|
Defender
|
Curtis Jones
|
Midfielder
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D
Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:241
Arsenal wins:82
Liverpool wins:95
Matches are drawn:64
Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Odds
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.23.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
The Reds have been on fire in their last couple of games and go into this game full of confidence having already beaten Arsenal there last month in the FA Cup. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can turn up in a pressure scenario. Last season they capitulated under pressure so this game has to show what Arsenal learned from last season. We expect Arsenal to get the job done over here and beat Liverpool 3-2. We expect this game to have skill, quality and feistiness as both of these teams are 2 of the best 3 in the League right now.
Parimatch