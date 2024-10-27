Arsenal vs Liverpool Match Prediction
ARS
53%
Chance of Winning
LIV
47%
England
Emirates Stadium
Facts:
- Arsenal go into this game against Liverpool with quite a good record at the Emirates in the Premier League. The Gunners have won each of their last 2 games against the Merseyside Reds at home. The last time Arsenal had a longer home winning run against Liverpool was in a period between 2004 and 2006 when they won 4 consecutive games.
- Liverpool recently has not won many games against Arsenal, but one thing that does remain stable is their goal-scoring record. The Merseyside Reds have scored against Arsenal in each of their last 17 games in the Premier League. The last time Liverpool failed to score a goal against the Gunners was in 2015, when both teams played out a goalless draw.
- Arsenal in recent games has seen an upturn in form when it comes to facing Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners have accumulated a total of 8 points against Liverpool in their last 4 games by winning 2 and drawing 2. Prior to these 8 games, Arsenal had a torrid time against Liverpool. The Gunners had fewer points with 7 from 14 games against Liverpool. They lost nine and won just one of those 14 games.
- Arne Slot has done brilliantly well when it comes to his start as Liverpool manager. A win in this game against Arsenal would ensure that Liverpool will have their joint best start ever to a Premier League campaign. Liverpool’s best start to a Premier League campaign at this moment was in the 2019-20, where they had 24 points. Liverpool won the title under Jurgen Klopp that season. Arne Slot’s men currently have 21 points from their first 8 games.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Liverpool is as competitive as it can get, with the Merseyside Reds having a slight edge. In the recent 43 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 11 occasions; 18 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 14 games.
Liverpool have never had it easy when it comes to playing at the Emirates; however, this is their best chance to win. They are playing Arsenal at the weakest at the moment, both in terms of confidence and squad depth. Liverpool has not been concerned with injury news with all players apart from Allison being fit.
Arsenal, on the other hand, will look to be defensively solid. They will be hoping that Timber and Calafiori make it in time for this game with Saliba being out. Gabriel and Saliba have been rocks at the back for Arsenal, so that plays perfectly for Liverpool. In attack, they will want Saka to get into the team considering Odegaard is still out with an injury. Arsenal have the odds against them in this game, but somehow they still go into this with a slightly better chance of winning due to being at home.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
Both teams go into this game on Sunday with different levels of confidence and momentum. Arsenal are fresh off a defeat to Bournemouth away from home, whereas Liverpool kept their lead at the top of the table by beating Chelsea. Arsenal have recently not done so well in terms of their performances overall, but even that does not sway the heads of the bookies. The oddsmakers have backed Arsenal as minor favourites to win on Saturday. This comes as a massive surprise considering how well Liverpool has been playing. The Gunners do have a good record against Liverpool at Anfield, so maybe that has swayed the oddsmakers to back the Gunners in this game. But when form and performances are concerned, Liverpool have done better than Arsenal this season.
Arsenal’s loss to Bournemouth in their last game away from home could be a massive factor in them dropping off the title race. Arsenal go into this game against Liverpool needing to win, and their home form is quite good. This season only Brighton and Hove Albion have taken points off the Gunners at the Emirates. The Gunners have beaten Wolves, Leicester City, and Southampton at home until now. This will be Arsenal’s first test when it comes to facing a top team at home. The Gunners last season did very well against the top teams, beating Manchester City and Liverpool at home.
Liverpool continues to rack up wins under their belt. They have not been the most convincing in games, but they do know how to get hold of the game at the right intervals. The Merseyside Reds away from home have been excellent. The only loss this season for them came at Anfield. Away from home, they are undefeated, winning every game until now. They have beaten the likes of Ipswich Town, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace most recently.
Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect both teams to score in this game. Liverpool do not have a weak defence whatsoever; however, Arsenal do have a tendency of scoring at home. The Gunners have scored in each of their last 4 home games this season. They have scored 2 goals in 3 of the 4 games at the Emirates. Liverpool, on the other hand, have kept 3 clean sheets in their 4 away games. The Merseyside Reds are strong defensively; however, they have conceded at the Emirates in each of their last 2 games. We do expect this game to have goals. Our prediction is for both teams to have a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Arsenal are a team that has averaged 2.5 goals at home. Liverpool likewise have a goal-scoring average of 2 away from home. Both teams are high-scoring units, and that is why we do see this game having goals.
Liverpool have the better record when it comes to breaking the deadlock. The difference is not big, with the Merseyside Reds slightly edging past Arsenal when it comes to the record in their last 8 games. Arsenal have scored first in 5 of their last 8 games, and Liverpool have done so in 7. This will be a difficult one to call; however, we will back the away team in Liverpool to score the first goal. Arsenal has issues in defence, plus Liverpool has the better record, and that motivates our decision.
In terms of a goal contribution for Arsenal, we back Kai Havertz to contribute positively in this game. Havertz recently has had a very good record in front of the home fans at the Emirates Stadium. The German attacker has scored a goal in each of his last 5 games at the Emirates in the Premier League. Another banker to back is Gabrielle Martinelli due to his record against Liverpool. The Brazilian has five goals and two assists to his name, which are the best numbers he has produced against any team in the Premier League.
When it comes to scoring for Liverpool, we back Mo Salah. The Egyptian winger has been very consistent this season. He was on target in the last game against Chelsea as well. Salah, however, could have a better record at Anfield. This could change on Sunday considering Arsenal go into this game with a lot of injuries.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L
Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:242
Arsenal wins:83
Liverpool wins:95
Matches are drawn:64
Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Odds
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.53.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.88.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Parimatch