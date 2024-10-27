Arsenal vs Liverpool Match Prediction ARS 53 % Chance of Winning LIV 47 % Bet Now! It is first versus third in the Premier League table as Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This is indeed match week 9’s blockbuster fixture that could have a lot of ramifications for the title race. Liverpool sits first on the table with 21 points, with Arsenal being 4 points behind. A loss for Arsenal here will practically end their title race, making it a 7-point difference. Manchester City do play Southampton on Saturday in a game that the Citizens will be favourites to win. A loss for Liverpool will then see Manchester City take the lead on the table and Arsenal close the gap on them. However, the win is more important for Arsenal than it is for Liverpool. The Gunners dropped their guard against Bournemouth as Saliba was sent off early in the first half, leading to the Cherries winning 2-0 on the day. Liverpool faced a tougher challenge than Chelsea; however, a goal each from Salah and Curtis Jones was enough to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Liverpool is as competitive as it can get, with the Merseyside Reds having a slight edge. In the recent 43 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 11 occasions; 18 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 14 games.

Liverpool have never had it easy when it comes to playing at the Emirates; however, this is their best chance to win. They are playing Arsenal at the weakest at the moment, both in terms of confidence and squad depth. Liverpool has not been concerned with injury news with all players apart from Allison being fit.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will look to be defensively solid. They will be hoping that Timber and Calafiori make it in time for this game with Saliba being out. Gabriel and Saliba have been rocks at the back for Arsenal, so that plays perfectly for Liverpool. In attack, they will want Saka to get into the team considering Odegaard is still out with an injury. Arsenal have the odds against them in this game, but somehow they still go into this with a slightly better chance of winning due to being at home.

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Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Both teams go into this game on Sunday with different levels of confidence and momentum. Arsenal are fresh off a defeat to Bournemouth away from home, whereas Liverpool kept their lead at the top of the table by beating Chelsea. Arsenal have recently not done so well in terms of their performances overall, but even that does not sway the heads of the bookies. The oddsmakers have backed Arsenal as minor favourites to win on Saturday. This comes as a massive surprise considering how well Liverpool has been playing. The Gunners do have a good record against Liverpool at Anfield, so maybe that has swayed the oddsmakers to back the Gunners in this game. But when form and performances are concerned, Liverpool have done better than Arsenal this season.

Arsenal’s loss to Bournemouth in their last game away from home could be a massive factor in them dropping off the title race. Arsenal go into this game against Liverpool needing to win, and their home form is quite good. This season only Brighton and Hove Albion have taken points off the Gunners at the Emirates. The Gunners have beaten Wolves, Leicester City, and Southampton at home until now. This will be Arsenal’s first test when it comes to facing a top team at home. The Gunners last season did very well against the top teams, beating Manchester City and Liverpool at home.

Liverpool continues to rack up wins under their belt. They have not been the most convincing in games, but they do know how to get hold of the game at the right intervals. The Merseyside Reds away from home have been excellent. The only loss this season for them came at Anfield. Away from home, they are undefeated, winning every game until now. They have beaten the likes of Ipswich Town, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace most recently.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect both teams to score in this game. Liverpool do not have a weak defence whatsoever; however, Arsenal do have a tendency of scoring at home. The Gunners have scored in each of their last 4 home games this season. They have scored 2 goals in 3 of the 4 games at the Emirates. Liverpool, on the other hand, have kept 3 clean sheets in their 4 away games. The Merseyside Reds are strong defensively; however, they have conceded at the Emirates in each of their last 2 games. We do expect this game to have goals. Our prediction is for both teams to have a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Arsenal are a team that has averaged 2.5 goals at home. Liverpool likewise have a goal-scoring average of 2 away from home. Both teams are high-scoring units, and that is why we do see this game having goals.

Liverpool have the better record when it comes to breaking the deadlock. The difference is not big, with the Merseyside Reds slightly edging past Arsenal when it comes to the record in their last 8 games. Arsenal have scored first in 5 of their last 8 games, and Liverpool have done so in 7. This will be a difficult one to call; however, we will back the away team in Liverpool to score the first goal. Arsenal has issues in defence, plus Liverpool has the better record, and that motivates our decision.

In terms of a goal contribution for Arsenal, we back Kai Havertz to contribute positively in this game. Havertz recently has had a very good record in front of the home fans at the Emirates Stadium. The German attacker has scored a goal in each of his last 5 games at the Emirates in the Premier League. Another banker to back is Gabrielle Martinelli due to his record against Liverpool. The Brazilian has five goals and two assists to his name, which are the best numbers he has produced against any team in the Premier League.

When it comes to scoring for Liverpool, we back Mo Salah. The Egyptian winger has been very consistent this season. He was on target in the last game against Chelsea as well. Salah, however, could have a better record at Anfield. This could change on Sunday considering Arsenal go into this game with a lot of injuries.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Liverpool

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, L

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:242

Arsenal wins:83

Liverpool wins:95

Matches are drawn:64

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.53.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.88.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.38.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.