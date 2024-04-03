ARS (Arsenal) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning LUT 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to welcome Luton Town to the Premier League under the lights at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Arsenal in their last game against Manchester City went a tad defensive at the Etihad. The Gunners did not commit many men forward and had few chances in the game. Arsenal’s best chance in the 1st half came through Gabriel Jesus but he could only drag his shot wide. In the 2nd half, Trossard could have squared the ball to Martinelli but instead went by himself and took a shot that was straight at Ortega. Saliba and Gabriel were immense at the back keeping Haaland quiet all day. City could not breach Arsenal’s defence in this game. It was a massive victory for Arsenal this season as they could become the only team this season in the Premier League to stop City from scoring both home and away in the Premier League. Luton Town in their last game visited Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The Hatters are still flirting with relegation as they are just 1 point clear of the relegation spots. Everton who are behind them also have a game in hand. Luton will need to start adding points to their tally if they want to survive. They started the game against Spurs in the best possible fashion as Tahith Chong scored a beautiful finish to beat Vicario in goal. The Hatters had their chances to go ahead one more time but Vicario was there to deny Barkley. It was Spurs who turned up the pressure in the 2nd half with the introduction of Brennan Johnson. Kabore instead of clearing the ball ended up putting it into his net for the equaliser. Vicario also made another good save to deny Clark but it was eventually Son who put the dagger into Luton’s hearts as he scored an 86th minute winner to hand Luton their 18th loss of the season. Luton became only the 3rd team in the history of the league to end up on the losing side in 3 successive games after leading at halftime.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Luton Town has been dominated recently by Arsenal even though these teams have not played each other much in recent memory. In the last 7 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 4 occasions, and 1 game ended in a draw with Luton Town winning just 2 times.

Arsenal in their last game against Manchester City produced a very defensive display. They however did manage to contain Manchester City without giving them a massive chance of scoring. In this game we expect them to be on the front foot. The return of Martinelli will give them pace on the counter. Our prediction is for them to go berserk come Thursday.

Luton Town started the game against Spurs well but they were mostly lucky as Spurs missed a lot of chances to equalise and go ahead. Arsenal are a better threat in terms of finishing their chances. Luton Town are not a team that could hold their defensive shape to deny Arsenal. They just do not have the discipline to do so. Hence Arsenal go into this game with a much higher chance of winning this game on Thursday at the Emirates.

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Arsenal vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal to cruise past Luton Town in this game and the overwhelming favourite to win on Thursday. Luton Town on form are one of the worst teams currently in terms of form. Arsenal on the other hand last lost a game quite a while with their last game coming way back on December 31st.

Mikel Arteta’s team have had a very good record at the Emirates this season. They have won 9 out of their last 10 games at home. They have also won each of their last 5 games in a row. Their home record stands at a 79% win record. Arsenal have scored 2.57 goals on average at the Emirates this season. They are defensively solid at home conceding less than a goal on an average this season. Luton Town on the other hand have scored 1.40 goals on average away from Kenilworth Road this season. The Hatters however have also conceded at least a massive tally of 2.4 goals this season.

Based on the above stats, we expect Arsenal to go on a goal-scoring frenzy in this game. Luton Town held their defensive shape well at Tottenham but Arsenal have destroyed teams this season. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 3 or more goals on Thursday. We also expect them to keep a clean sheet. The Hatters have scored in 80% of their away games this season but Arsenal this season has been fantastic.

The Gunners became the only team to stop Manchester City from scoring at their home stadium. City have arguably the best attack in the league this season so we can see them get another clean sheet against Luton Town.

We easily back Arsenal to score first in this game. The Gunners have scored first in most of their games this season. Arsenal have scored first in 22 of their 29 games. Even though Luton Town scored first against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game they have only scored 1st in 10 of their 30 games this season.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we back Kai Havertz to go in as favourite to score in this game. The German forward has turned his season around in terms of goal involvement. Havertz has scored 3 goals and has assisted 1 in his last 4 games at the Emirates Stadium. Havertz’s late runs could see the Luton Town defence crumble with him getting a massive haul.

Luton Town have had a good scoring record as of late. The Hatters tend to score in many games but we do not see them scoring in this game. If they indeed do we back one of Tahith Chong or Carlton Morris to score in this game.

We also back Martin Odegaard to score or assist a goal anytime in this game. The Norwegian player has a very good record against promoted teams scoring 8 and assisting 4 goals in his last 12 games.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Luton Town.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Alfie Doughty Defender Issa Kabore Defender Reece Burke Defender Luke Berry Midfielder Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D

Arsenal vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:49

Arsenal wins:28

Luton Town wins:10

Matches are drawn:11

Arsenal vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.10.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 26.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 11.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.