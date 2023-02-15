Arsenal vs Manchester City Match Prediction
ARS
70%
Chance of Winning
MCI
30%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal has 16 wins from 21 games along with 3 draws and only 2 losses. They have 51 points on the board and are the current table-toppers in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost one, won two, and drawn two as well. Arsenal has had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 3 points clear at the top and have played one less match than the second-placed team. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at winning the Premier League this time around. Their match against Manchester City is going to be a nail-biting encounter as both of these teams are playing well and have a very strong core.
Manchester City has 15 wins from 22 games along with 3 draws and only 4 losses. They have 48 points on the board and are currently in the second position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost two and won three. Manchester City is a great squad and is the defending champions in the Premier League but has not been able to top the table this season so far. They are picking up form and know how to bounce back from tough matches. They are almost back to their best now and are expected to put up a great show against Arsenal on Thursday.
Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester City in Premier League 2022-23 season.
Facts
- In the 21 matches, Arsenal have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 46 goals in those 21 matches with an average of 2.19 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 18 goals in 21 matches which is an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 0.85 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 28 goals in the league as of now.
- The Premier League 2022-23 title is well within their sight now as they are the current table-toppers and would want to remain at the top spot only.
- In the 22 matches, Manchester City have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 56 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 2.54 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 22 goals in 22 matches which is an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.00 per match.
- Manchester City have a positive Goal Difference of 34 goals in the league as of now. They just need to keep going at the same pace and will become unstoppable. They are on their way to defending their Premier League title.
Arsenal vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
Arsenal’s performance this Premier League season has been remarkable. They have shocked football fans and experts around the globe with their marvellous performance. No one expected them to be at the top of the table at the beginning of the season but now they have a shot at winning the title. Manchester City on the other hand has not been at its best till now this season and still has a lot to offer in the Premier League. They are very much capable of defending their title as they have Pep Guardiola as their manager who is one of the best footballing minds in the world. Arsenal has a better chance of winning this match than Manchester City just because of the current form and momentum. Arsenal is most probable to win this Premier League match against Manchester City with a 60/40 chance of winning.
Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Arsenal to win this match against Manchester City on Thursday. The scoreline is predicted to be 3-1 in favour of Arsenal. Arsenal is predicted to win this match by a margin of 2 goals.
Final Prediction– Arsenal to win this fixture against Manchester City.
Arsenal vs Manchester City Match Toss Prediction
We predict Manchester City to win the toss in the Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Thursday 16th February 2023.
Arsenal Player List
Arsenal Squad – A Ramsdale, B White, W Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, O Zinchenko, M Odegaard, Thomas, G Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, G Martinelli, E Nketiah, Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, T Tomiyasu, Leandro T, Jorginho, Fabio V, Matt Turner, Amario Cozier-Duberry
Arsenal Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
A Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
B White
|
Defender
|
W Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Defender
|
O Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
M Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas
|
Midfielder
|
G Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Forward
|
G Martinelli
|
Forward
|
E Nketiah
|
Forward
Arsenal Team Form (Last 5 matches) – D, L, W, W, D
Manchester City Player List
Manchester City Squad – Ederson, Kyle Walker, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, A Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, I Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis.
Manchester City Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Erling Haaland
|
Striker
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
A Laporte
|
Defender
|
Rodri
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Midfielder
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Forward
|
Kevin de Bruyne
|
Forward
|
I Gundogan
|
Forward
|
Jack Grealish
|
Forward
Manchester City Team Form (Last 5 Matches) – W, L, W, W, L
Arsenal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head
- Matches Played – 22
- Arsenal Won – 3
- Manchester City Won – 14
- Draw – 5
Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Arsenal winning the match are 2.90 whereas the odds in favour of Manchester City winning the match is 2.44 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.55. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
Arsenal is predicted to win this match against Manchester City on Thursday when these two teams clash against each other at the Emirates Stadium. The main reasons for predicting Arsenal to be the winner are first that they are high on confidence, their players are in top form, and they don’t have the pressure of defending the title, unlike Manchester City. Manchester City is still picking up form as a team and it will be a big test of their squad against Arsenal on Thursday.Bet now!