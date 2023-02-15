Arsenal and Manchester City are going to face off against each other in an all-important Premier League clash between these two football giants. The match is going to be played in the home of Arsenal, Emirates Stadium, on Thursday 16th February at 1:00 am IST. This is a very important match for both these teams as both of them are fighting very closely for that top spot in the Premier League Points Table.

Arsenal has 16 wins from 21 games along with 3 draws and only 2 losses. They have 51 points on the board and are the current table-toppers in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost one, won two, and drawn two as well. Arsenal has had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 3 points clear at the top and have played one less match than the second-placed team. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at winning the Premier League this time around. Their match against Manchester City is going to be a nail-biting encounter as both of these teams are playing well and have a very strong core.

Manchester City has 15 wins from 22 games along with 3 draws and only 4 losses. They have 48 points on the board and are currently in the second position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost two and won three. Manchester City is a great squad and is the defending champions in the Premier League but has not been able to top the table this season so far. They are picking up form and know how to bounce back from tough matches. They are almost back to their best now and are expected to put up a great show against Arsenal on Thursday.

Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester City in Premier League 2022-23 season.