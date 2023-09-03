ARC (Arsenal) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
ARS
79%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
21%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal last season were the only side in the Premier League to push Manchester City till the end in the title charge. The Gunners eventually had to settle for second place which was a big overachievement in all means. Arsenal also backed Mikel Arteta in this transfer window with big-money moves in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. The Gunners have won 2 and drawn 1 of their 3 Premier League games but have not looked convincing in their displays. The unreadiness in the Arsenal team showed in their last game against Fulham at the Emirates. The Gunners were 1-0 down inside a minute as Andreas Pereira took advantage of an error from Saka. The former Manchester United man took advantage of Aaron Ramsdale’s stumble to slot the ball in the back of the net. The Gunners had a raft of chances after that with Saka missing an absolute sitter to level things before the break. Odegaard and Martinelli also had chances to bring the score level.
Fulham in the second half had a fantastic chance to extend their lead but De Cordova Reid shot wide of the post. Arsenal got into the game as Fulham fullback Kenny Tete made a needless lunge on Fabio Viera in the box resulting in an Arsenal penalty. Bukayo Saka calmly found the back of the net from the spot to level things. 2 minutes later Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead after Viera delivered a gorgeous cross from the left that found Arsenal no 14 who calmly poked the ball into the back of the net with his outstretched foot. Fulham were then reduced to 10 men after Calvin Bassey was sent for an early shower after receiving his second yellow card. 3 minutes before the 90-minute mark, Fulham capitalised from a corner with Joao Palhinha's first time striking Reed’s cross to get things level. The Cottagers could have even won the game in the end as Adama Traore found himself through on goal on the right, his shot though was straight at Ramsdale.
Like Arsenal, Manchester United too had a horrific start to their last game against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils found themselves 2 goals down in the first four minutes at Old Trafford last Saturday. The ball broke from Manchester United's corner to Marcus Rashford, the last man who miscontrolled the ball. Taiwo Awoniyi pounced on the mistake and found himself on one with Andre Onana. The striker calmly slotted it in to make it 1-0. 3 minutes later from a Forest corner, the visitors doubled their lead after Lisandro Martinez failed to clear the ball as the first man. The ball hit Willy Boly unknowingly in the face and went into Onana’s goal. Manchester United pulled one back through Christian Eriksen as he finished Marcus Rashford’s cut-back cross in style. Casemiro missed an open header in the first half to level things.
The Red Devils however pushed in the second half and finally pulled level after a fantastic training ground set-piece work between Rashford and Bruno saw the latter square the ball to Casemiro in the box who made it 2-2. Joe Worrall was given a straight red card after he fouled Bruno Fernandes as he was through on goal. Marcus Rashford’s pace and trickery proved too much for Danilo as the attacker was brought down in the box awarding Manchester United a penalty. Bruno Fernandes calmly put the ball past Matt Turner from the spot to complete the comeback.
Facts
- Manchester United have failed to beat Arsenal in any of their last five games at the Emirates. The Gunners have won four and Manchester United have managed to just take a point in their last 5 trips.
- In the last 9 games between Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League, the former has won 2, drawn 2 and lost 5 games. Before these 9 games, Manchester United had only lost 6 out of 23 games against the Gunners.
- Arsenal have made themselves very tough to beat at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s team have won 18 of their last 24 games at home. They have only lost 2 of those 24 games. Brighton and Manchester City were the only two teams who beat them at home last season.
- Fabio Viera wrote history last week against Fulham as he became the first player ever for Arsenal to win a penalty and register an assist after coming on from the bench.
Arsenal vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Both Manchester United and Arsenal highly overperformed by finishing 2nd and 3rd in the league respectively ending the season on a high. Both Arteta and Ten Hag are tactical evolvers when it comes to their squads. Arsenal is in a phase of transition when it comes to their new playing style. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are playing as advanced midfielders with Declan Rice sitting. Thomas Partey who mostly played as a defensive midfielder last season is playing at right back who tucks into midfield when his side has the ball. The Gunners have still not got used to the style that Arteta wants them to play, often leaving them weak defensively.
Manchester United under Ten Hag are kind of doing the same thing. The signing of Mason Mount and his positional play is pretty similar to that of Havertz with Casemiro holding on his own. What makes United the underdogs in this game however is their lack of fitness. The United team still has not reached the top levels of conditioning yet. Injuries have also hampered the United team with the likes of Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw all missing out. Arsenal due to having higher fitness levels and playing at Emirates go into this game as favourites.
Arsenal vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as the outright favourite to win.
This game is bound to have goals as both teams are having problems when it comes to defending. We expect both teams to concede. The Gunners at their home ground have conceded 12 of their last 16 goals in the 2nd half. Mikel Arteta’s side tends to drain off in the 2nd half so backing Manchester United to score in the 2nd half is a good option. Arsenal will surely have more of the ball in this game. If you are looking for a safe betting option with low but sure returns then you should consider betting on Arsenal to have more of the ball.
Games of old between these two sides used to get very heated. The chances of red cards were very high in the days of Keane and Viera but things have cooled down off late. However, we do believe that this game will be feisty. A combined total of 5 or more yellow cards for both teams is our guess.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we do back Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has scored 3 goals in his last 5 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils. Bruno was also vital in last week's win against Nottingham Forest.
Bukayo Saka has a fantastic scoring record against Manchester United of late. Arsenal’s no 7 has scored in each of his last three games against Erik Ten Hag’s men. Manchester United have weaknesses in their left side of defence with Luke Shaw out. Dalot could have a tough night against Saka on Sunday. Saka will be the odds-on favourite to score for Arsenal.
Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Manchester United
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Kai Havertz
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Eddie Nketiah
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, L, W
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Martial
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, D, W
Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:238
Arsenal wins:87
Manchester United wins:101
Matches are drawn:50
Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Odds
The odds of Manchester United winning are set at 4.60. Arsenal are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.83. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.25. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We expect Arsenal to beat Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners look like a side that is more prepared in comparison to Manchester United. The Red Devils were very poor away from last season against the top sides. They also lost their first away game against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks back. Manchester United could be boosted by the return of striker Rasmus Hojlund who could make his Premier League debut from the bench.
Arsenal though have had a fantastic home record against Manchester United at the Emirates in recent years. United look shaky at the back and Arsenal at home are always dangerous on the attack. We predict a 3-1 win to Arsenal.Bet Now!