The fixture of this game week is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium as old rivals Arsenal and Manchester United take on each other on Sunday.

Arsenal last season were the only side in the Premier League to push Manchester City till the end in the title charge. The Gunners eventually had to settle for second place which was a big overachievement in all means. Arsenal also backed Mikel Arteta in this transfer window with big-money moves in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. The Gunners have won 2 and drawn 1 of their 3 Premier League games but have not looked convincing in their displays. The unreadiness in the Arsenal team showed in their last game against Fulham at the Emirates. The Gunners were 1-0 down inside a minute as Andreas Pereira took advantage of an error from Saka. The former Manchester United man took advantage of Aaron Ramsdale’s stumble to slot the ball in the back of the net. The Gunners had a raft of chances after that with Saka missing an absolute sitter to level things before the break. Odegaard and Martinelli also had chances to bring the score level.

Fulham in the second half had a fantastic chance to extend their lead but De Cordova Reid shot wide of the post. Arsenal got into the game as Fulham fullback Kenny Tete made a needless lunge on Fabio Viera in the box resulting in an Arsenal penalty. Bukayo Saka calmly found the back of the net from the spot to level things. 2 minutes later Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead after Viera delivered a gorgeous cross from the left that found Arsenal no 14 who calmly poked the ball into the back of the net with his outstretched foot. Fulham were then reduced to 10 men after Calvin Bassey was sent for an early shower after receiving his second yellow card. 3 minutes before the 90-minute mark, Fulham capitalised from a corner with Joao Palhinha's first time striking Reed’s cross to get things level. The Cottagers could have even won the game in the end as Adama Traore found himself through on goal on the right, his shot though was straight at Ramsdale.

Like Arsenal, Manchester United too had a horrific start to their last game against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils found themselves 2 goals down in the first four minutes at Old Trafford last Saturday. The ball broke from Manchester United's corner to Marcus Rashford, the last man who miscontrolled the ball. Taiwo Awoniyi pounced on the mistake and found himself on one with Andre Onana. The striker calmly slotted it in to make it 1-0. 3 minutes later from a Forest corner, the visitors doubled their lead after Lisandro Martinez failed to clear the ball as the first man. The ball hit Willy Boly unknowingly in the face and went into Onana’s goal. Manchester United pulled one back through Christian Eriksen as he finished Marcus Rashford’s cut-back cross in style. Casemiro missed an open header in the first half to level things.

The Red Devils however pushed in the second half and finally pulled level after a fantastic training ground set-piece work between Rashford and Bruno saw the latter square the ball to Casemiro in the box who made it 2-2. Joe Worrall was given a straight red card after he fouled Bruno Fernandes as he was through on goal. Marcus Rashford’s pace and trickery proved too much for Danilo as the attacker was brought down in the box awarding Manchester United a penalty. Bruno Fernandes calmly put the ball past Matt Turner from the spot to complete the comeback.