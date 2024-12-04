ARS (Arsenal) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction ARS 79 % Chance of Winning MUFC 21 % Bet Now! Arsenal will square up against Manchester United in the biggest game of the match week 14 of the Premier League. This is a crucial time for Arsenal to win to stay in the title race as they are 2nd on the table 9 points behind Liverpool. A win will also put Manchester United right in the hunt for the top 4 as they now find themselves 9th on the table just 4 points off the top four places. Manchester United saw themselves creep into the top half of the table after convincingly beating Everton by 4 goals to nil. A brace each for Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee gave Amorim his first Premier League win as Manchester United boss. Arsenal were involved in a goal fest at the London Stadium in their last game in the Premier League against West Ham. Arsenal scored 4 goals in the space of 36 minutes with Gabriel, Trossard, Odegaard and Havertz all netting. West Ham halved the deficit in the space of 2 minutes as Wan-Bissaka and Emerson scored. Arsenal were awarded their second penalty of the game to which Saka stepped up and scored. All 7 goals were scored in the first half with no goals in the second 45 resulting in Arsenal winning.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Manchester United does favour the Red Devils going into this. In the last 39 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 13 occasions; 9 games ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 17 games.

Manchester United are still rough around the edges and will take a lot of time to adapt to the changes the new manager Ruben Amorim is making. The Red Devils still look shaky in defence however one thing that has improved is their attacking threat. West Ham scored 2 goals in the first half against Arsenal so Manchester United should get chances in this game.

The bigger question mark is if the Red Devils have enough in their midfield and defence to stop the Arsenal attack. And based on that we back the Gunners with the better chance of winning against the Red Devils on Thursday in the Premier League.

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Arsenal vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal go into this game as massive odds on favourites to beat Manchester United at the Emirates on Thursday. Both teams went into this game on the back of big wins in their games last weekend; however, Arsenal’s record at the Emirates against Manchester United makes them favourites in this game. Even though Manchester United thrashed Everton by 4 goals to nil, the bookies have labelled this tie as one of the most one-sided games this week. Manchester United are 6.80 odds to beat Arsenal, who are favourites with 1.47. Arsenal hold all the cards when it comes to this fixture.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates as per their standards has not been the best. The likes of Brighton and Liverpool have come to the Emirates and have taken points off the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men have yet to lose at home though. They, alongside Brentford, are the only team who are yet to lose at home. Their performance in their last home game against Nottingham Forest was also really good. The Gunners beat the Tricky Trees by four goals to nil.

Manchester United have been really shaky away from home this season. The Red Devils have won only 1 game away from home and that came against Southampton in September. The Red Devils have no wins in any of their last 4 games. They have however lost only 2 games from their total of 6 games that they have played until now. Defeats have come at Brighton and at West Ham United. 3 out of their 6 games have been stalemates.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a clear margin. The Gunners scoring 2 or more goals is our call. Manchester United defensively away from home are not the worst side however Arsenal looks to have found their attacking mojo. Hence our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We also do not expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet. We do expect Manchester United will score on Thursday. Arsenal are known to be formidable in defence however they have conceded goals recently. The Gunners have just 1 clean sheet in their last 6 games in the Premier League. Manchester United have also scored at least one goal in each of their last 3 visits to the Emirates Stadium.

In terms of total goals scored, we do not see this game having a fair share of goals in this. Both Manchester United and Arsenal are expected to get goals in this game. Both teams in recent games have been involved in some high-scoring affairs. Hence our prediction for this game is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals come Thursday.

Bukayo Saka has been brilliant for Arsenal this season and his performance against West Ham last week is further proof as to why he is favourite to score against Manchester United on Thursday. Saka scored and assisted against West Ham making it the fourth game already this season that he has both scored and assisted in. Thierry Henry in 2002/03 tops the charts when it comes to an Arsenal player both scoring and assisting in a game for a given season with 7 games. Saka is in a very good place when it comes to breaking that record. Arsenal’s number 7 also enjoys playing against Manchester United having scored 3 goals and 2 assists already against the Red Devils. In the Premier League era only Henry again with 8 goals and 5 assists has more.

Lisandro Martinez got his fifth yellow card of the game against Everton which has suspended him for this game on Thursday. Harry Maguire will be expected to start in his place. The Englishman has a tendency to see the yellow card alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield as well. We do see a lot of Manchester United players being booked in this game. Maguire has 3 yellow cards in 3 appearances in the Premier League. Ugarte has 2 yellow cards in 5 appearances. Hence we back both Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire to be booked in this game. Our call is also for Manchester United to have over 2 yellow cards in this game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Manchester United.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Amad Diallo Midfielder Mason Mount Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, L

Arsenal vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:240

Arsenal wins:101

Manchester United wins:89

Matches are drawn:50

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.