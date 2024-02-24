ARS (Arsenal) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction ARS 81 % Chance of Winning NUFC 19 % Bet Now! Arsenal is set to face off against Newcastle United to keep their title charge on at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal are still 3rd on the table with 55 points from 25 games. Any points drop for Arsenal at this stage could prove to be calamitous in terms of the title race. For Newcastle United, they will want to get some wins to get one of the European spots for next season. The Magpies sit 8th in the table 37 points from 25 games. A loss here could see them drop to 10th place if the likes of West Ham United and Wolves win below them. A win could see them jump to 7th if Brighton lose. Arsenal in their last Premier League game travelled to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Right from the off, the Gunners showed how good they were. Arteta’s team were all over Burnley and it took only 4 minutes for Martin Odegaard to give them the lead. Arsenal kept the gas on the pedal as Burnley defended deep. The Gunners got their 2nd goal through a penalty as Saka converted calmly from the spot in the 41st minute. He got his brace in the 47th minute as Arsenal sliced open Burnley once again. Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz added 2 more goals to make it another rout for Arsenal in the Premier League. A 5-0 win for Arsenal making it 14 goals in their last 3 games in the League. Newcastle United saw Bournemouth visit St James’ Park in their last Premier League game. The Magpies were sluggish in the 1st half as they had to thank Dubravka for denying Solanke not once but twice in the first half. The Magpies did not have much in the 1st half and went down in the 51st minute after a horror show from Dubravka after he slipped allowing Solanke to score in an empty net. Gordon equalised for Newcastle straight after through a penalty after Schar was brought down. Semenyo restored Bournemouth’s lead and it was looking like another home loss for the Geordies before Matt Richie stepped up from the bench to equalise in fine fashion to earn his team a point. Another frustrating outing for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two juggernaut clubs of English Football massively favours the team from North London. In the last 31 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won on 23 occasions, 4 games have ended in a dead rubber with Newcastle United winning just 4 times.

Arsenal at one point were looking dead and out of the title race but a rejuvenation in form and personnel has seen them go on a run of 5 wins that has brought them straight back into the picture. Big wins against Liverpool and West Ham have given this team the belief that they can go all the way. With the problems Newcastle United are facing, Arsenal should be able to easily get the job done over here. However, their involvement in the Champions League midweek could give Arsenal headaches.

Newcastle United are a team that is often wide-open in defence. Their organisation is severely lacking as they are conceding stupid goals. If they continue to defend the way they do then Arsenal could end up with another goal frenzy. Something has to change for Eddie Howeâ€™s team if they want to get the better of the Gunners. They also have injuries that are limiting their attacking potential with Isak doubtful and Wilson out. Therefore, Arsenal have the better chance of winning this game.

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Arsenal vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

This game in terms of the winning odds surely favours the Gunners due to their tremendous form at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle United go into this on the back of a draw and Arsenal with a thumping win. The Magpies have looked shaky in their recent games with their poor defence costing them. Arsenal have just been on a crushing spree as of late.

Mikel Arteta’s team have a good record when it comes to scoring goals at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Arsenal have scored 2.50 goals on average on their home turf this season. They have just conceded 0.92 goals which proves how good their defence is. Newcastle United on the other hand have scored 1.83 goals on an average away from St James Park this season. The Magpies however have also conceded in 92% of the road this season.

Based on the above stats, we expect this game to be quite an attacking game with some goals to show for. Newcastle United have failed to score in 33% of their away games this season and Arsenal have scored in 92% of their home games. Hence we back Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game. Arsenal do tend to defend well at home and the numbers back them up as well. However, we do expect the Gunners to concede in this game. Both teams to score here is our call.

In terms of halves, Arsenal have the better record in the first 45 minutes in comparison to Newcastle United. Hence we back Arsenal to go into the 2nd half with the lead. Arsenal won 42% of their 1st halves in comparison to Newcastle United’s 25%.

In terms of scoring first, the Gunners will be expected to take the lead as they have a slightly better record against Newcastle United. The Gunners have scored 1st in 76% of their games this season. Newcastle United have scored 1st in 60% of their games this season. Hence we back the home team.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we have to back Bukayo Saka considering the form he is in. The Arsenal wide man is in fantastic form scoring in each of his last 4 Premier League games. Saka has 6 goals in these 4 games as much as he had in his last 20 games before this period. Such has been the change. Saka being on penalties is a big pull as well because Arsenal do tend to win a lot of them for Saka to convert. Saka inverting from wide positions could cause Dan Burn at left back a few problems due to his pace.

For Newcastle United, we pick Anthony Gordon to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Alexander Isak is still a fitness doubt and with Callum Wilson out we do expect Anthony Gordan to once again play centrally. He was also on target for Newcastle United in the reverse fixture and could become the first Magpies player to score both home & away since Peter Beardsley did it against the Gunners for Newcastle United in 1994/95

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Newcastle United

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Miley Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, W, L

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:192

Arsenal wins:84

Newcastle United wins:69

Matches are drawn:39

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.39.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.