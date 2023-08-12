ARS (Arsenal) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
ARS
83%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
17%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal last season was the surprise package of the season. The Gunners were the only team to compete with Manchester City in a title race that ran quite close. Arsenal started the season impressively and were one-point favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2004. The flame however started to blow off come the end of the season. Arsenal buckled under pressure towards the end, surrendering an 8-point lead at the top to eventual Champions Manchester City. The Gunners however have had a fantastic transfer window by bringing in some fresh blood. Kai Havertz was the first signing of the summer which cost Arsenal a sum of 60 million pounds. They then signed Dutch defender Jurrien Timber as defensive cover. Mikel Arteta then went on to break Arsenal’s transfer record by signing Declan Rice in a deal worth 105 million pounds. Arsenal is also now close to securing a deal for Brentford keeper David Raya. The Gunners enjoyed a positive pre-season having lost only 1 of their 5 games. The vibes around the Arsenal setup would have surely been boosted after they beat Manchester City in the Community Shield. An equaliser in stoppage time from Leandro Trossard ensured Arsenal took the game to penalties. The Gunners prevailed after Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed their spot kicks.
Nottingham Forest on the other hand was at one-point favourites to go down last season. A string of bad results put Steve Cooper on the brink of sacking but the club backed the Englishman with a new contract. The choice paid off as Forest was brilliant towards the end of the season having won 3 of their last 6 games which guaranteed their safety. Nottingham Forest’s performances in pre-season were worrying. Steve Cooper’s men won just one of their seven games scoring just 3 goals. Forest failed to score in 5 of their 7 games which will be a worrying sight for the fans. The transfer window has been revolutionary for Forest. Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga and Matt Turner are Nottingham Forest’s high-profile signings of the summer. Steve Cooper will be expected to make this team better this season and win more games. Forest won a total of just 9 games from 38. The Tricky Trees’ problems have always been in front of the goal. The attacking department will have to step up this season if Nottingham Forest wants to avoid relegation this season.
Facts
- Arsenal in all competitions has beaten Nottingham Forest by 5 goals to nil in consecutive games. Including last season’s 5-0 win, Arsenal also beat Forest by 5 goals in a League Cup game in 2019.
- Nottingham Forest has failed to beat Arsenal in any of their last six meetings at the Emirates Stadium. Their last win away from Arsenal was a 3-1 victory in 1989. The Gunners at the time played at Highbury.
- Nottingham Forest failed to score in 5 out of their 7 pre-season games.
- The average number of goals when Arsenal squares off against Nottingham Forest is 3.6. Matches between these two sides tend to produce a lot of goals.
- If Nottingham Forest manages to beat Arsenal, it will be the first time since 1978 that the Tricky Trees would have registered back-to-back victories over the Gunners.
- Nottingham Forest doesn’t usually win on opening day. The Reds have lost on the first matchday in 4 out of their last 5 seasons.
- In the last 12 consecutive seasons, Arsenal has on the opening day played in London on 11 occasions.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
It has been quite an even match-up when Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have taken the field against each other in recent times. In the last 6 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 3 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Forest also winning 3 times.
The Gunners were brilliant at home last season. They had an average win percentage of 74% at the Emirates collecting 2.37 points a game. Arsenal only suffered defeats at home to Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion with both those losses coming in the second half of the season. The Gunners will once again look to mount a title charge based on Emirates becoming a fortress.
On the other hand, Forest was away from home last season. They won none of their last 5 games away from home last season drawing 2 and losing 3. They had an average win rate of just 5% and collected 0.42 points away from home.
Arsenal goes into this game with a high chance of winning. The Gunners are a different animal when they play at the Emirates. The Arsenal support is bound to be in full voice supporting their team. Nottingham Forest does not stand a chance in this one.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as the outright favourite to win. According to last season’s statistics, Arsenal scored 2.79 goals at the Emirates. The last time these two sides faced at the Emirates, Arsenal ended up trouncing Forest 5-0. It could be a pretty similar scenario this time around as well. The Gunners will be amongst the goals come Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has 3 goals in his last 2 games against Nottingham Forest and we believe he will be the favourite to score again. The Brazilian winger ended up as the top scorer for Arsenal last season. Bukayo Saka is the next favourite to gain some attacking returns. A risky punt would be to place your bets on Kai Havertz to score. With Gabriel Jesus ruled out through injury, Havertz could play upfront as a striker.
It is bound to be a tough afternoon for Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates. Forest did beat Arsenal the last time these two sides met in the Premier League but that was at the City Ground. Playing at Arsenal’s home ground is going to be a very difficult prospect for Arsenal. We do not see Forest scoring but if people do want to take a punt, we would recommend taking a look at Forest’s starting lineup before the game and back the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson, Chris Wood depending on who starts. We also expect Arsenal to score at least 3 or more goals in this fixture. Taiwo Awoniyi has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances for Nottingham Forest.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Jurrien Timber
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, L, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath
Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Mohamed Drager
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis O'Brien, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Brandon Aguilera
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ui-jo Hwang
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Joe Worrall
|
Defender
|
Scott McKenna
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Serge Aurier
|
Defender
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Oriel Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Attacker
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, L, W
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:103
Arsenal wins:52
Nottingham Forest wins:29
Matches are drawn:22
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at 16.00. Arsenal are the heavy favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.20. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 8.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We expect Arsenal to demolish Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates. The Gunners have had a fantastic transfer window having bought and sold well. Mikel Arteta’s team also came into this fixture on the back of a good pre-season including a Community Shield win against Manchester City last Sunday. Playing at the Emirates gives Arsenal a big advantage especially given how good they were at home last season. The Gunners won 14, drew 3 and lost just 2 games at home in all of last season. Arsenal’s attacking unit is too strong and is bound to cause havoc come Saturday.
Forest on the other hand has not had the best of pre-seasons. Steve Cooper’s team in no way looks better equipped than last season to take on this Arsenal side. It would be a major shock if Forest could get anything from this game. We predict Arsenal to win this game 4-0.Bet Now!