ARS (Arsenal) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction ARS 83 % Chance of Winning NFFC 17 % Bet Now! Arsenal is all set to begin their new season of the English Premier League by welcoming Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal last season was the surprise package of the season. The Gunners were the only team to compete with Manchester City in a title race that ran quite close. Arsenal started the season impressively and were one-point favourites to win their first Premier League title since 2004. The flame however started to blow off come the end of the season. Arsenal buckled under pressure towards the end, surrendering an 8-point lead at the top to eventual Champions Manchester City. The Gunners however have had a fantastic transfer window by bringing in some fresh blood. Kai Havertz was the first signing of the summer which cost Arsenal a sum of 60 million pounds. They then signed Dutch defender Jurrien Timber as defensive cover. Mikel Arteta then went on to break Arsenal’s transfer record by signing Declan Rice in a deal worth 105 million pounds. Arsenal is also now close to securing a deal for Brentford keeper David Raya. The Gunners enjoyed a positive pre-season having lost only 1 of their 5 games. The vibes around the Arsenal setup would have surely been boosted after they beat Manchester City in the Community Shield. An equaliser in stoppage time from Leandro Trossard ensured Arsenal took the game to penalties. The Gunners prevailed after Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed their spot kicks. Nottingham Forest on the other hand was at one-point favourites to go down last season. A string of bad results put Steve Cooper on the brink of sacking but the club backed the Englishman with a new contract. The choice paid off as Forest was brilliant towards the end of the season having won 3 of their last 6 games which guaranteed their safety. Nottingham Forest’s performances in pre-season were worrying. Steve Cooper’s men won just one of their seven games scoring just 3 goals. Forest failed to score in 5 of their 7 games which will be a worrying sight for the fans. The transfer window has been revolutionary for Forest. Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga and Matt Turner are Nottingham Forest’s high-profile signings of the summer. Steve Cooper will be expected to make this team better this season and win more games. Forest won a total of just 9 games from 38. The Tricky Trees’ problems have always been in front of the goal. The attacking department will have to step up this season if Nottingham Forest wants to avoid relegation this season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

It has been quite an even match-up when Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have taken the field against each other in recent times. In the last 6 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 3 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Forest also winning 3 times.

The Gunners were brilliant at home last season. They had an average win percentage of 74% at the Emirates collecting 2.37 points a game. Arsenal only suffered defeats at home to Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion with both those losses coming in the second half of the season. The Gunners will once again look to mount a title charge based on Emirates becoming a fortress.

On the other hand, Forest was away from home last season. They won none of their last 5 games away from home last season drawing 2 and losing 3. They had an average win rate of just 5% and collected 0.42 points away from home.

Arsenal goes into this game with a high chance of winning. The Gunners are a different animal when they play at the Emirates. The Arsenal support is bound to be in full voice supporting their team. Nottingham Forest does not stand a chance in this one.

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Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as the outright favourite to win. According to last season’s statistics, Arsenal scored 2.79 goals at the Emirates. The last time these two sides faced at the Emirates, Arsenal ended up trouncing Forest 5-0. It could be a pretty similar scenario this time around as well. The Gunners will be amongst the goals come Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli has 3 goals in his last 2 games against Nottingham Forest and we believe he will be the favourite to score again. The Brazilian winger ended up as the top scorer for Arsenal last season. Bukayo Saka is the next favourite to gain some attacking returns. A risky punt would be to place your bets on Kai Havertz to score. With Gabriel Jesus ruled out through injury, Havertz could play upfront as a striker.

It is bound to be a tough afternoon for Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates. Forest did beat Arsenal the last time these two sides met in the Premier League but that was at the City Ground. Playing at Arsenal’s home ground is going to be a very difficult prospect for Arsenal. We do not see Forest scoring but if people do want to take a punt, we would recommend taking a look at Forest’s starting lineup before the game and back the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson, Chris Wood depending on who starts. We also expect Arsenal to score at least 3 or more goals in this fixture. Taiwo Awoniyi has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances for Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, L, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Mohamed Drager

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis O'Brien, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Brandon Aguilera

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ui-jo Hwang

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Willy Boly Defender Joe Worrall Defender Scott McKenna Defender Ola Aina Defender Serge Aurier Defender Ryan Yates Midfielder Oriel Mangala Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Attacking Midfielder Danilo Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, L, W

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:103

Arsenal wins:52

Nottingham Forest wins:29

Matches are drawn:22

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at 16.00. Arsenal are the heavy favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.20. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 8.00. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.