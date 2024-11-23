ARS (Arsenal) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction ARS 98 % Chance of Winning NFFC 2 % Bet Now! Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The Gunners’ poor form recently has seen them slip to fourth in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are level on points, with Arsenal sitting just a position below them due to an inferior goal difference. Arsenal in their last game travelled to Stamford Bridge to host Chelsea. The Gunners had some good early chances but failed to capitalize. Martinelli caught Sanchez on the near post, giving Arsenal the lead in the second half. Their defence went to sleep, allowing Neto acres of space to shoot and equalise. Nottingham Forest suffered their second loss of the season even though they took the lead through Murillo in the 22nd minute. Newcastle United turned the game around in the second half, scoring 3 goals to win 3-1 at the end of the day.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest has proved to be quite competitive. In the recent 8 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 5 occasions; no game ended in a draw, with Nottingham Forest winning 3 games.

We believe that the return of Martin Odegaard is a massive reason why Arsenal are not only favourites to win this game but also kick off their season with consistent wins. The Norwegian midfielder adds so much to this team, linking the midfield to the attack. Odegaard dictates Arsenal’s tempo, which makes it tougher for other teams. Arsenal in this poor run failed to break down their opponents; however, with Odegaard back, we do not expect that to happen. Nottingham Forest are expected to set up a low block and attack on the counter. Odegaard will be the key to unlocking Nottingham Forest’s lock. We do see Arsenal having a much better chance of winning this game on Saturday at the Emirates.

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Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal have the backing in terms of the bookies to win this game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates. Both teams go into this game on the back of disappointing results, with Arsenal drawing at Chelsea and Nottingham Forest losing to Newcastle United. Arsenal go into this game with no wins to show for in any of their last 4 games. Still, that has not perturbed the bookies to back them, especially when it comes to playing at home. The Gunners do not tend to lose many games at home, and their record against Forest at home is quite good. It remains to be seen how Nuno’s men react after they were beaten at home last time out.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates is good but not perfect. The Gunners are yet to taste defeat at home this season, with all of their losses coming on the road. They have indeed drawn 2 games at home against the likes of Brighton and Liverpool. The Gunners have registered impressive wins against Wolves, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Nottingham Forest go into this game with a very impressive away record. Their record away from home is as good as Arsenal’s home record. Nottingham Forest have also won 3 and drawn 2 of their away games until now this season. They have already drawn in London at Chelsea. They also held Brighton to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium. Their wins have come against Southampton, Liverpool and Leicester City.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a healthy margin. The Gunners winning this game by 2 or more goals is our call. Nottingham Forest, defensively away from home recently, has had problems conceding a goal in each of their last 3 games. Hence our prediction is for Mikel Arteta’s men to also score at least 2 goals. Forest have this season conceded over 1 goal in just 1 of their away games, which came at Brighton. We do not expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet as we see Nottingham Forest scoring in this game. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal defence does not look like an impregnable fortress anymore. Arsenal have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 4 home games. The last time they kept a clean sheet at home was against Wolves on the opening day. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have scored at least a goal in every away game so far this season.

In terms of total goals scored, we do not see this game being a moderate-scoring fixture. We have backed both teams to score in this game; hence, we do see a tally of more than 2.5 goals being scored here. Forest has seen 2.5 or more goals scored in 2 of their last 3 away games. Arsenal have a tally of more than 2.5 goals scored combined in each of their last 3 games at the Emirates.

When it comes to scoring for Arsenal, we back Kai Havertz in this game. The German international returns best when he plays at the Emirates in front of the home fans. All of Havertz’s goals this season in the Premier League have come at Arsenal’s home stadium. Havertz is also the highest goal scoring player in home games this season. With the return of Odegaard, Havertz will be pushed up further forward and will lead the line. That will make him more of a goal threat. That is why we back the German international to score in this game.

Nottingham Forest’s most likely name to back when it comes to scoring a goal has to be Chris Wood. The Kiwi international’s goals have been crucial to Nottingham Forest’s rise this season in the Premier League. Wood has scored 8 of the 15 goals for Nottingham Forest, which amounts to a massive 53%. If Nottingham Forest scores, then it is most likely to be Chris Wood; hence, he is such a safe bet at the moment.

Thomas Partey will most likely slot in as Arsenal’s right back in this game as Ben White is currently injured. Partey can play the position very well but is prone to committing a lot of fouls. Partey averages 1.7 fouls per game in the Premier League this season. In this game, he will be up against Callum Hudson-Odoi who averages 1.5 dribbles this season. He has also been fouled 0.7 times on average. Hence our prediction is for Thomas Partey to commit 1 or more fouls in this game on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Thomas Partey Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Mikel Merino Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, W

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:105

Arsenal wins:54

Nottingham Forest wins:29

Matches are drawn:22

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.15.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.