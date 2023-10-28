ARS (Arsenal) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction ARS 87 % Chance of Winning SHU 13 % Bet Now! Arsenal are all set to encounter relegation favourites Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal currently sits 3rd in the Premier League after 9 games with 21 points. Sheffield United sit rock-bottom in the League with just 1 point from 9 games. Arsenal in their last Premier League game faced off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners were very poor in the 1st half against the Blues. VAR awarded Chelsea a very harsh penalty after Mudryk’s header hit Saliba on the arm when he leapt to head it away. Cole Palmer stepped up from the spot to give Chelsea the lead. Arsenal did nothing in the first half to trouble Robert Sanchez in goal. Not a single shot on target. It went from bad to worse for Arsenal as Mudryk’s freak effort crept into David Raya’s far post top corner. The cross/shot left the Spaniard goalkeeper flat-footed as he was expecting a cross to come across the goal. Chelsea was cruising towards their 1st victory against Arsenal in a while but Declan Rice then pulled one back for Arsenal as he intercepted Sanchez’s pass to Gallagher on the halfway line and shot it first time clinically at goal. Arsenal then replaced Martinelli with Trossard and the Belgian made an instant impact. Saka who was quiet all game curled in a fantastic cross towards Chelsea’s back post. The cross found Trossard who took it with great composure finishing first time past Robert Sanchez in goal. Arsenal’s mentality to rescue games was at the forefront once again as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season. The Gunners also in the midweek got past Sevilla in a 2-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were both on target as Arsenal went back to top of the group. Sheffield United on the other hand started off their tie against Manchester United quite well. The Blades in the opening minutes troubled Manchester United but McTominay put the visitors in the lead. The Blades equalised from the penalty spot through Ollie McBurnie after Scott McTominay handled the ball in the box. The performance of the home team dropped in the 2nd half and Manchester United took full advantage of that as Diogo Dalot scored a brilliant goal to further drown Sheffield United.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United's Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head encounters between Arsenal and Sheffield United are very one-sided. In the last 5 matchups between these two sides, the Gunners have won 3 times, the Blades have won on 1 occasion and there has been 1 stalemate.

Arsenal goes into this game with maybe a 99% chance of winning due to their form right now. The Gunners look like a massive title-challenging outfit. Mikel Arteta would have surely not liked their performance against Chelsea where they ended up dropping two points. In a title fight dropping points anywhere could set you back. Mikel Arteta will surely want to get back to winning ways and he couldn’t have asked for a better opposition to play and that too at home.

Saka and Martinelli are surely going to have a field day considering how much space they had against the likes of Chelsea. Martinelli also scored in the midweek against Sevilla. Gabriel Jesus also scored midweek but picked up an injury that could be a blow to Arsenal. The Gunners however have enough squad depth and last week it showed when substitute Trossard came on to score the equaliser for the Gunners.

For Sheffield United, they will need a miracle to get something from this. It is really hard to make a case for Sheffield United to beat Arsenal. We believe the only way Arsenal lose is if they self-destruct in this game. Sheffield United could take some positives from their start against Manchester United but will that be enough to get them by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium? We surely think no!

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game against Sheffield United as heavy favourites to win at the Emirates on Saturday. Arsenal did stutter early on against Chelsea but showed good character to come back and win. They also beat Sevilla midweek in the Champions League. This is surely going to be one of the most one-sided games of this match week in the Premier League.

We expect Arsenal to win this game quite comfortably and by a big margin. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 3 or more goals in this game. Sheffield United have been one of the worst defences and attacks in the top five leagues of Europe. Arsenal are also heavy favourites in keeping a clean sheet in this game.

We expect Arsenal keeper Raya to make under 3 saves in this game. Wes Foderingham will be the busier of the two keepers. Arsenal is expected to dominate possession and hence will also be expected to take a lot of shots at Sheffield University's goal. We expect Arsenal to have more than 10 shots in the game and also predict that 5 or more will be on target.

In terms of goal scoring and assist creation, there is only one man to look at in Arsenal colours and it is Bukayo Saka. The English winger has been brilliant for Arsenal, especially at home. Saka has scored 4 goals and assisted 3 in the last 7 games of the Premier League this season. We expect Saka to have a field day on the right wing against Sheffield United. Saka is the favourite to score for Arsenal come Saturday.

Ollie McBurnie converted a penalty against Manchester United in their last game so if Sheffield United are to score past Arsenal then he and Cameron Archer will go on as favourites to do so.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Sheffield United.

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, W, D, W

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Oliver McBurnie Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, L

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:98

Arsenal wins:51

Sheffield United wins:20

Matches are drawn:27

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (1XBET): 1.14.

Sheffield United to win the match (1XBET): 24.00.

Match to end in a draw (1XBET): 10.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.