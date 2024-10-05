Arsenal vs Southampton Match Prediction ARS 99 % Chance of Winning SHFC 1 % Bet Now! Arsenal will welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday in the Premier League. The Gunners now sit 3rd in the Premier League on points with Manchester City, who sit in second place. The Gunners are just a point behind Liverpool, who top the Premier League table. The Gunners were handed a scare in their last Premier League game. Martinelli and Trossard put Arsenal 2 goals up in the first half; however, Leicester City got back into the game out of nothing with a brace from James Justin. Arsenal, however, did not back down, scoring in the 4th minute of added time after Trossard’s shot took a deflection off Ndidi. Havertz sealed the game minutes later, scoring Arsenal’s fourth of the night. Southampton were blitzed past in the first half by Bournemouth. Luckily the Cherries ran out of steam in the second half, especially after Harwood Bellis scored in the 51st minute. The Saints had a couple of half chances after that, but nothing scary enough to trouble Bournemouth. The Saints now sit 19th in the Premier League with 5 losses already to their name.

On this page Facts:

Arsenal vs Southampton Chance of Winning

Arsenal vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal Player List

Southampton Player List

Southampton Playing XI

Arsenal vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Facts: Arsenal have been fantastic in the recent past against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. The Gunners have not lost a single game in any of their 28 home games against the Saints. Arsenal have 19 wins and 9 draws against Southampton in their last 28 games in London. Southampton last beat them in 1987 at Highbury. This is Arsenal’s second longest unbeaten run after Fulham, in which they stayed undefeated for 31 games.

In the Premier League era, Southampton have seen themselves visit Arsenal’s home ground on 24 occasions. They have not won in either of those games, drawing 8 and losing 16. This is a record in the Premier League in terms of a team not being able to win a single game away from an opponent.

Arsenal, however, in recent games have surprisingly had a poor run against the Saints in the Premier League. The Gunners have overall not been able to win a single game in their last 3 against Southampton. Arsenal have drawn 2 and lost 1 of the 3 games. The last time Southampton played in the Premier League was in the 2022/23 season. Both the fixtures between these two sides ended in a stalemate that year.

Southampton’s search for a Premier League win keeps stretching further and further as the records keep adding up. The Saints have yet to win a Premier League game since the 2022/23 season, which now stretches to 19 games. They have drawn 5 and lost 14 games. A draw or a loss on Saturday will see them go 20 games without winning a single game in the top flight, which they also managed to do in a period between August and December of 1969.

Arsenal vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Southampton is surprisingly not that one-sided, with the Gunners having the slightest of advantages. In the recent 26 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 11 occasions; 8 games ended in a draw, with Southampton winning 7 games.

Arsenal this season have been at their best and should be kicking themselves because they have gone on to drop points in 2 games in which they both had a man sent off. The Gunners, despite that, are still unbeaten playing teams like Manchester City. Aston Villa and Tottenham in these games. Mikel Arteta has made this team tough to beat, and if Manchester City could not do it, then it is really hard to see how Southampton could. The best-case scenario for Southampton here is not to get beat by a big margin, as that could seriously hamper their goal difference.

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Arsenal vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

We believe that this game is going to be one of the most one-sided affairs in the Premier League. Arsenal go into this game on the back of two home wins in the Premier League against Leicester City and the Champions League against PSG. Leicester City did give Arsenal a scare; however, the Gunners should have been far ahead until it did get to that. Southampton are hands down the worst team in the league this season. Hence the bookies have labelled this tie as a one-way street in favour of Arsenal. Southampton are 23.00 odds to beat Arsenal, who are favourites with 1.14. No questions for even thinking this through as to why Arsenal are hands-down favourites.

Arsenal’s record this season at the Emirates has not been perfect, but it’s pretty close. Only Brighton was able to snatch a draw against Arsenal. The Gunners played most of the second half with 10 men in that game. This week Arsenal have been very successful at home. They did manage to beat Leicester City quite convincingly in the end by winning 4-2. They followed that performance up by beating one of Europe’s biggest teams, Paris Saint-Germain.

Southampton are yet to get a grip of the Premier League since their promotion, as they were subject to yet another defeat to Bournemouth on Monday night. They were absolutely whitewashed in the first half, as it looked like it could have been a long night. The second half performance was better; however, it did not stop them from losing. Southampton have shown nothing to even back them against mediocre teams, let alone against Arsenal. They have not collected even a single point away from home.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a huge margin. The Gunners winning this game by 2 or more goals is our call. Southampton defensively away from home do have problems conceding 2 goals on an average per game. Hence our prediction is for the Gunners to also run riot and win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We support Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game. The Gunners conceding 2 goals against Leicester City in the last game was quite a shock; however, they followed that up by keeping one of Europe’s best attacks in PSG quiet in the Champions League. Arsenal was able to restrict PSG, hence getting their second clean sheet in the Champions League. Southampton have not scored in 3 of their 6 games this season. Away from home, they have scored in 2 of their 3 games; however, against Arsenal, we do not fancy them to find the back of the net.

In terms of total goals scored, we do not see this game being a very high-scoring one. Southampton will not be expected to make any massive dents scoring-wise in this game. Arsenal have scored 4 or more goals in just 1 game this season. 4 of Arsenal’s 6 games in the Premier League have seen a combined tally of under 2.5 goals scored. The Gunners’ last 2 games though have seen both teams score more than 2.5 goals. Southampton have conceded 3 goals already this season; hence, our prediction is for this tie to have over 2.5 goals on Saturday.

Southampton have conceded 7 goals in their first half this season from their total of 12 goals. Arsenal, on the other hand, have scored six goals in their first half this season. The Saints, on the other hand, have just scored 1 goal in their first 45 minutes. Based on these numbers, we do expect Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in the first half against Southampton at the Emirates.

In terms of scoring for this game, we back Kai Havertz to be among the goals. The German attacker loves playing in front of his home fans at the Emirates Stadium, scoring six goals in his last six games in the Premier League. Havertz has scored in each of his last 4 home games and could make it 5 if he scores against Southampton, equalling Aubameyang’s record, which he got in 2019. Havertz was also on target in the Champions League midweek, showing he is in form, and that is why we expect him to score.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Southampton

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, W

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Tyler Dibling Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W

Arsenal vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:106

Arsenal wins:53

Southampton wins:23

Matches are drawn:30

Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.14.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 23.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 8.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.