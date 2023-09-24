ARS (Arsenal) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
ARS
79%
Chance of Winning
TOT
21%
England
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal faced Everton at Goodison Park in their last encounter in the Premier League. The game started at a slow tempo with the first effort on goal coming through Zinchenko who had seen his shot go over the post. Arsenal thought they took the lead through winger Martinelli after he was slid through by Fabio Viera. The Brazilian did well to beat Pickford in goal but it was ruled out by VAR after it showed that Nketiah was offside during the build-up.
Everton’s best chance came through Gueye in the 32nd minute but Raya did well enough to keep the ball out of the net. Everton was defending quite deep with Arsenal getting a sight at goal only through Odegaard’s shot in the 41st minute that was easily collected by Pickford.
Arsenal started the second half on a stronger note with attempts from Odegaard, Zinchenko and Nketiah but Everton was able to rally through the danger. Arsenal finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute thanks to Leandro Trossard. The Belgian winger picked up Saka’s pass on the right who hit a fantastic first-time shot with his weaker left foot to beat Pickford in goal.
Arsenal had a double chance to double their lead in the 74th minute after Odegaard’s shot was saved by Pickford with the rebound falling to Fabio Viera whose shot was deflected by the Everton defenders for a corner. Everton towards the end could not muster any dangerous attempts to test Raya in goal as Arsenal held out to win the game by the solitary goal scored by Trossard.
On Thursday, Arsenal smashed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their Champions League tie at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 8th minute after he followed up on Martin Odegaard’s shot to rally the rebound in the back of the net. Trossard got his 2nd of the week as he made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, capping off a wonderful finish from an Arsenal counterattack that also saw Saka and Jesus involved.
The Brazilian striker got on the scoresheet as well in the 38th minute after he showed brilliant skill to control Trossard’s cross in the box and fire the ball past the PSV goalkeeper. Martin Odegaard capped off Arsenal’s return to the Champions League with a goal of his own in the 70th minute to give his side all three points on the night.
Spurs last weekend faced off against Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs started off the game in swift fashion. Foderingham did well to deny Sarr in the 9th minute. The Blades keeper was once again called to action to save Bissouma’s effort in the 19th minute. The Blades keeper was in the form of his life as he saved attempts from Maddison and Solomon. The latter had a brilliant chance to give his side the lead in the 40th minute but shot wide.
Spurs had tons of effort on goal in the second half by practically every player but could not score. The Blades punished them in the 73rd minute after Gustavo Hamer scored from a long throw-in from Robinson. It was a perfect old-school smash-and-grab goal by the Blades.
Sheffield United were on the verge of a historic win but their party was spoiled by Richarlison in the 8th minute of added time as Perisic’s pin-point cross was headed in by the Brazilian striker for the equaliser. It got better for Ange Postecoglou’s men two minutes later as Dejan Kulusevski pounced on Richarlison’s pass to smash it past Foderingham to win it for Spurs right in the final moments of the game.
Facts
- The Gunners have lost only 1 of their last 5 fixtures against their London rivals in Tottenham Hotspur. Arteta’s men have won the rest of the 4 fixtures. Before this run, the Gunners won 4, drew 6 and lost 6 of their 16 fixtures against Tottenham.
- Spurs do not tend to do well at Arsenal’s home ground. The Whites have drawn 11, lost 18 and have won on just one out of their last 30 visits to the Emirates Stadium. Spurs’ last win at the Emirates Stadium came in 2010.
- Arsenal last season did the double over Tottenham Hotspur winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 away. If Arsenal beat Spurs on Sunday, then they would have registered 3 successive wins for the first time since 1987-89.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two sides has been quite close. In the last 36 games played between these two sides in all competitions, Arsenal have won 16 times, 9 games have ended in a draw and Spurs have won in 11 encounters.
Arsenal goes into this game with a better chance of winning purely on the fact that they are much ahead in their transition under Mikel Arteta and look like a more settled side both in terms of personnel and style of play. Arsenal started the season slowly but now looks to have settled finding their feet slowly and winning games more comfortably. The Gunners were fantastic against PSV in the Champions League playing a brand of free-flowing football. Spurs’ defensive lapses could play straight into Arsenal’s hands in this game.
Spurs on the other hand will have to be stronger defensively if they want anything from this game. Postecoglou’s men will also have to be clinical with their chances and not waste tons of attempts like they did against Sheffield United. We do not think that Spurs will get lots of attempts against the Arsenal defence but they will need to convert the chances they get. However, we do not see Spurs getting anything from this game.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as the odds-on favourite to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Emirates.
We believe this game has all the ingredients to be an outright goal-fest. Arsenal playing at home are the strong favourites and their record at home against Tottenham also has been impressive. Both teams are very strong in their attacks. This tie has also historically produced goals. We expect both teams to score over 3.5 goals in this game combined. The North London derby also tends to be a very heated affair.
We believe that there will be a lot of rash tackles flying around so expect a lot of yellow cards. A combined total of more than 3 yellow cards for both teams is our call. We also expect Tottenham defender Christian Romero to get a yellow card in this game considering his aggressive approach in games.
In terms of clean sheets, we expect neither team to keep one in this game. However, we believe that Arsenal has a better chance of keeping a clean sheet than Tottenham Hotspur.
In terms of scoring, we expect winger Bukayo Saka to be the favourite to score come Sunday. The English winger loves playing Tottenham Hotspur, especially at home. Saka was on target for Arsenal in their Champions League tie against PSV which was also at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus is another player to look towards for goals. Jesus too scored for Arsenal in the Champions League. The Brazilian striker also scored for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates last season.
For Tottenham Hotspur, we back Son Heung-Min to score especially if he starts through the middle. Son through the centre has been quite effective and could cause the Arsenal defenders some problems. Another player for Spurs to keep an eye on is James Maddison. The Englishman has started the season fantastically well and could cause Arsenal a lot of trouble from set-pieces and free-kicks. We expect Arsenal to win this game by a difference of two or more goals come Sunday.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Kai Havertz
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Yves Bissouma
|
Midfielder
|
Pape Sarr
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, D, W, W
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:207
Arsenal wins:86
Tottenham Hotspur wins:67
Matches are drawn:54
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
The odds of Tottenham Hotspur winning are set at 4.70. Arsenal are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.76. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.55. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We expect Arsenal to beat Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur do not tend to do very well at the Emirates Stadium. Spurs though look like a changed team under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian manager has got his team playing a brand of very attacking football. Spurs’ only big victory this season has come against Manchester United but the former was a tad bit lucky that day. Spurs whilst attacking tend to leave spaces defensively that Arsenal could very easily exploit. Spurs’ attacking full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie could work in the attack but defensively they are suspect.
We expect Arsenal’s wingers in Trossard and Saka to cause a lot of trouble down the wings. Arsenal is a much more stable unit playing a brand of football that is quite well-versed. Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou is still not there yet. Arsenal to win this game 3-1 is our call.Bet Now!