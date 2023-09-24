The fixture of this game week is the North London Derby that takes place at the Emirates Stadium as rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face off against each other on Sunday. Both these teams are yet to be beaten in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal faced Everton at Goodison Park in their last encounter in the Premier League. The game started at a slow tempo with the first effort on goal coming through Zinchenko who had seen his shot go over the post. Arsenal thought they took the lead through winger Martinelli after he was slid through by Fabio Viera. The Brazilian did well to beat Pickford in goal but it was ruled out by VAR after it showed that Nketiah was offside during the build-up.

Everton’s best chance came through Gueye in the 32nd minute but Raya did well enough to keep the ball out of the net. Everton was defending quite deep with Arsenal getting a sight at goal only through Odegaard’s shot in the 41st minute that was easily collected by Pickford.

Arsenal started the second half on a stronger note with attempts from Odegaard, Zinchenko and Nketiah but Everton was able to rally through the danger. Arsenal finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute thanks to Leandro Trossard. The Belgian winger picked up Saka’s pass on the right who hit a fantastic first-time shot with his weaker left foot to beat Pickford in goal.

Arsenal had a double chance to double their lead in the 74th minute after Odegaard’s shot was saved by Pickford with the rebound falling to Fabio Viera whose shot was deflected by the Everton defenders for a corner. Everton towards the end could not muster any dangerous attempts to test Raya in goal as Arsenal held out to win the game by the solitary goal scored by Trossard.

On Thursday, Arsenal smashed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in their Champions League tie at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 8th minute after he followed up on Martin Odegaard’s shot to rally the rebound in the back of the net. Trossard got his 2nd of the week as he made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, capping off a wonderful finish from an Arsenal counterattack that also saw Saka and Jesus involved.

The Brazilian striker got on the scoresheet as well in the 38th minute after he showed brilliant skill to control Trossard’s cross in the box and fire the ball past the PSV goalkeeper. Martin Odegaard capped off Arsenal’s return to the Champions League with a goal of his own in the 70th minute to give his side all three points on the night.

Spurs last weekend faced off against Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs started off the game in swift fashion. Foderingham did well to deny Sarr in the 9th minute. The Blades keeper was once again called to action to save Bissouma’s effort in the 19th minute. The Blades keeper was in the form of his life as he saved attempts from Maddison and Solomon. The latter had a brilliant chance to give his side the lead in the 40th minute but shot wide.

Spurs had tons of effort on goal in the second half by practically every player but could not score. The Blades punished them in the 73rd minute after Gustavo Hamer scored from a long throw-in from Robinson. It was a perfect old-school smash-and-grab goal by the Blades.

Sheffield United were on the verge of a historic win but their party was spoiled by Richarlison in the 8th minute of added time as Perisic’s pin-point cross was headed in by the Brazilian striker for the equaliser. It got better for Ange Postecoglou’s men two minutes later as Dejan Kulusevski pounced on Richarlison’s pass to smash it past Foderingham to win it for Spurs right in the final moments of the game.