Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Prediction ARS 69 % Chance of Winning WWFC 31 % Bet Now! Arsenal is all set to welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final game week of the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal currently sits in 2nd position in the Premier League table with 81 points, 8 points behind newly crowned Champions Manchester City. Wolves sit in the 13th spot with 41 points comfortably safe for next year's campaign. Arsenal led the Premier League table for 247 days and at one point were 11 points clear of Manchester City. The Gunners were high favourites to win their 1st title since 2004. The pressure however was too much for the squad to handle. Dropped points at Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and finally Manchester City was the nail in the coffin for Arsenal’s title aspirations. Mikel Arteta and his team even failed to push Manchester City to the final day as they were demolished by Brighton 3-0 in their last home game. Arsenal then went to Nottingham Forest knowing that they had to win for Manchester City to not be crowned Champions. It could not have started worse for Arsenal as Taiwo Ayoniyi scored in the 19th minute to put Forest ahead. Nottingham looked like a team possessed with the fans right on their backs as they looked to avoid relegation making Arsenal look second-best in the entire game. Arsenal in the end failed to put enough pressure on Keylor Navas’ goal and registered only three shots on target. The Gunners suffered a third defeat in their last five games. Arsenal’s defeat ensured that Manchester City was crowned Champions even without the need to kick a ball the next day. Wolves on the other hand reached the magic 40-figure mark confirming their safety in the Premier League for next season. Julien Lopetegui’s arrival bodes well for Wolves who at one point were amongst the picks to go down this season. The Spanish manager however steadied the ship at the Mollineux and got the best out of his team. Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton in their last home game of the season. Hwang Hee-Chan gave the hosts the lead in the 34th minute after Adama Traore ran through the entire Everton defence finely. Wolves looked set to get a 1-0 win but Everton who are fighting for relegation scored a crucial goal right towards the end to make it 1-1. Yerry Mina provided the finishing touch for the visitors to give them an all-important point at the death.

On this page Facts

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal Player List

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Mikel Arteta’s have beaten Wolves in three back-to-back Premier League games. Before that Arsenal only managed to win two out of the eight games they played, drawing 3 and losing 3.

Wolves have a fantastic record at the Emirates in recent times. They lost just one of their five games at Arsenal, winning once last season and drawing three before that.

Arsenal has a near-perfect record on the final day of the season. The Gunners have won their final game in their last 11 seasons and are unbeaten in their last 17 winning 15 and drawing 3.

Wolves on the other hand have lost each of their last matches in the last 5 seasons of the Premier League.

Arsenal in their title-winning seasons of 01/02 and 03/04 won a total of 26 games. A win against Wolves on the final day will get them to 26 wins for the season, however with no title to show for.

Wolves are a pretty poor side when they travel. Julien Lopetegui’s men haven’t won a single game in their last 7, drawing 2 and losing 5.

Wolves are also the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League. They have scored just 31 goals this season. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland individually has more goals than the entirety of the Wolves team.

If Wolves fail to score against Arsenal on Sunday, it will be the 1st time since 2017/18 that the club scoring the least number of goals in the League has not been relegated. Huddersfield Town achieved that feat in the 17/18 campaign.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

It is quite a one-sided record when Arsenal and Wolves take the field against each other. In the last 15 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 9 games; 3 games have ended in a draw with Wolves winning 3 times. Wolverhampton Wanderers last beat Arsenal at the Emirates in 2020 with a 2-1 win.

The Gunners have been brilliant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 72% at the Emirates collecting 2.33 points a game. Arsenal have won 3 out of their last 5 games at home drawing 1 and losing. Manchester City and Brighton are the only two teams to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates this season. Arsenal have won 12 games, drawn 3 and lost 2 at home this season.

On the flip side, Wolves are one of the worst teams away from home this season. They have won 2, drawn 5 and lost 11 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 11% and collect 0.61 points away from home. Wolves have lost 4 of their last 5 away games.

Arsenal goes into this game with a far superior chance of winning. The Gunners both on form and paper are easily the better team and should do the job over Wolves on Sunday. Any result other than an Arsenal win would be a major shock.

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Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has scored 2.67 goals at home this season. Arsenal in their loss to Brighton & Hove Albion failed to score at home only for the second time in the Premier League this season. They failed to find the net again in their away loss to Nottingham Forest making it back-to-back games without scoring a single goal. However, we do not believe that Arsenal will go three consecutive games without scoring. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been Arsenal’s best players in terms of scoring. With Martinelli out through injury, we expect Bukayo Saka to be the odds-on favourite to score against Wolves. Backing Saka to score anytime in the game can gain returns on your bet. In terms of goal contributions, Martin Odegaard will be a good pick. The Norwegian has registered 7 assists in the Premier League this season for Arsenal.

It could be a very tough game for Wolves on Sunday at the Emirates. Wolves have conceded an average of 1.83 goals a game when they play away. Taking a punt on Wolves to concede 3 or more goals could gain substantial returns. Another punt would be the Wolves not scoring a single goal. Julien Lopetegui’s side hasn’t scored a single goal in their last 2 away games against the likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace. We believe Arsenal will win by keeping a clean sheet.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, L, W, W, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nathan Collins, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Dexter Lembikisa

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Pablo Sarabia, Diego Costa, Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Toti Gomes Defender Matheus Nunes Midfielder Ruben Neves Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Diego Costa Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, W

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:121

Arsenal wins:61

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32

Matches are drawn:28

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

The odds of Wolves winning are set at 8.12. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.43. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.83. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.