ARS (Arsenal) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction ARS 76 % Chance of Winning WWFC 24 % Bet Now! The Premier League will kick off this game week with Arsenal hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the early kick-off. Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 13th in the Premier League table with 15 points from 13 games. Arsenal meanwhile tops the Premier League table with 30 points from 13 games. Arsenal in their last game travelled to face Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium in the Premier League. The game took a while to get going but stand-in keeper Aaron Ramsdale gave Brentford the first real chance of the game after making a complete howler to present Wissa the ball in a dangerous area. Wissa then squared the ball to Mbeumo who took a shot only for Declan Rice to clear off the line. Arsenal got their first chance of the game from a corner as Gabriel’s header hit the side netting. Arsenal picked up the pace from the 30th minute as Jesus came close to finding the target twice in 2 minutes. Arsenal did have the ball in the net through Leandro Trossard in the 44th minute but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside. The second half was another scrappy affair as both teams did not have much to do. Zinchenko kept the scores level after a goal-line clearance. Arsenal finally took the lead through substitute Havertz who headed in a brilliant cross at the back post from Bukayo Saka to give the Gunners all three points on the day. Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand faced off against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night. Fulham started the game on a quicker note with some early chances. The pressure bore fruit as they took the lead through Alex Iwobi who scored in an open net after some brilliant interplay between Robinson and Willian on the left-hand side. Wolves had their first big chance in the 14th minute as Hwang Hee-Chan crashed his shot onto the bar after he was put through on goal by Lemina. They finally equalised in the 22nd minute through Cunha who was found very well on the far post by Bellegarde. Both teams went into halftime 1-1 with them having some chances to take the lead. Fulham were awarded a penalty after Semedo clipped Periera. The penalty however was awarded by VAR for the earlier challenge in that sequence where he fouled Cairney. Willian scored from the spot to give Fulham the lead. Wolves had a penalty of their own in the 75th minute after Ream and Robinson clattered Hwang onto the floor. The South Korean himself stepped up and scored the equaliser from the spot. Joao Gomes got a nick of Willian’s leg with an outstretched foot tripping him in the box. The referee did not award the penalty on the field but was told to change his decision by VAR leading to Willian scoring his 2nd from the spot to hand Fulham the three points.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers favours the team in red and white playing at home this week. In the last 16 games between these two English clubs in all competitions, the Gunners have 10 wins, and 3 games have ended in a draw with Wolves.

Arsenal has been a side that oozes confidence when they play at home. They have played 7 games out of which they have won 5, drawn 2 and lost none. The Gunners have already beaten the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United at home. They also come into this game with a massive 6-0 win over Lens in the Champions League.

Arsenal has to stick to their game plan of getting out of the blocks quickly and scoring first. The Gunners will have to be a variety of the Wolves attackers who could be quite deadly on the counterattack.

Wolves do often play a back three when they play their football this season. They will look to play a low block and defend most of the game. It will take a massive effort to keep Arsenal at bay in this game. However, stranger things have happened in this league earlier. Wolves will have to defend for their lives and be clinical on the attack to win this game.

Arsenal will however also need to have a seriously bad day at the office for that to happen which is highly unlikely. Hence, we believe that Arsenal have a much higher chance of winning against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

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Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the odd makers, Arsenal goes into this game as a heavy odds-on favourite to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in London. Wolverhampton this season is a side that could shock many teams this season but Arsenal is completely a different beast at home this season.

Mikel Arteta and his Gunners have made the Emirates Stadium a fortress making it extremely difficult for opponents to settle in. Wolves on the other hand have less than an average record away from home this season. The Gunners are averaging around 2.5 goals a game at their home ground this season.

Arsenal is also doing very well in terms of scoring as they are outscoring their expected goals ratio which is 1.90. Arsenal is a team that defines scoring goals this season. Wolves on the other hand average 1.29 goals in their away games this season.

Arsenal have scored in every game this season at home and Wolves have scored a goal in 86% of their away games this season. Arsenal on the other hand have conceded just 1 goal on an average this season at home.

Based on these numbers our assumptions and tips are to back Arsenal to score more than 2.5 goals in this game. Though Wolves have a decent attack we expect Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game considering how strong their defence is.

Arsenal averages 11.71 shots when they play at their home stadium this season. Wolves on the other hand average 10.43 shots. We expect this game to produce quite a few shots on goal and our tip is to back both teams combined to register 20 or more shots on each other's goals.

We expect Arsenal to break the deadlock in this game. The Gunners do occasionally start games well and tend to take the lead. Arsenal this season have scored the first goal in 9 out of their 13 games in the Premier League. Wolves on the other hand have scored first in just 5 of their 13 games this season.

Hence, we expect Arsenal to score first. Wolves this season have never gone into halftime leading. Arsenal have gone on to lead at halftime in 43% of their games this season. Hence our tip is to back Arsenal to go into halftime taking the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal we back Gabriel Jesus to make a mark in this game if he starts against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus had had an excellent record against Wolves in the Premier League both in a Manchester City and an Arsenal shirt. The Brazilian striker has scored 6 goals and registered 1 assist in his last six starts.

Arsenal in this exact fixture last season beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 at the Emirates. The striker registered a goal and an assist that day as well. We expect Jesus to make quite a splash on the Wolves' defence and he could have a big day on Saturday.

Hwang Hee-Chan is having a fantastic season for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. Arsenal will have to be wary of the South Korean International on Saturday. Hwang has either scored or assisted a goal in 9 out of Wolves’ 13 Premier League games this season.

Only Mo Salah has provided more returns in individual games this season with 11. This shows how consistent Hwang has been this season and Mikel Arteta will have to have a contingency for the Korean.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, W, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Hee-Chan Hwang Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, D

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:122

Arsenal wins:62

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32

Matches are drawn:28

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.