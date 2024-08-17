ARS (Arsenal) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction
ARS
97%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
3%
England
Emirates Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers did not have the most fruitful seasons last time around. The Old Gold finished 14th in the league last season. At one point they were looking good to finish in the top half; however, injuries to crucial players at crucial intervals derailed their season in terms of their league finish. They lost too many games towards the end of the season. Wolves also seem quite slow in the transfer market, with two of their key players, Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, leaving the club. Wolves squad at the moment looks quite light, as subsequent investment looks to be needed if they do want to end the season on a better note than last.
Facts:
- Arsenal have a fantastic scoring record against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Gunners have scored a goal in each of their last 33 games. They last failed to find the back of the net against Wolves way back in 1979, when they lost 1-0 at Highbury. This record against Wolves is Arsenal’s longest scoring streak that they have against any English side.
- Arsenal go into this game having won their opening encounter in each of their last 2 seasons. They beat Nottingham Forest last year and Crystal Palace the season before last. A win on Saturday will make it three opening day wins in a row for the Gunners. The last time they got 3 consecutive wins on opening day was in the period between 2007/08-2009/10.
- The Wolves, on the other hand, do not have a very good recent record when it comes to playing on the opening day. The Old Gold have lost each of their last 3 games on opening day in the league. If Wolves lose to Arsenal on Saturday, then it will be the first time in their history that they have lost 4 straight opening games of the season.
- Arsenal has been brilliant in 2024 with an 89% win rate, which is the best figure in history in a calendar year. They have won 16 of the 18 games that they have played this year.
- Wolves, on the other hand, have had a terrible 2024. The Old Gold have lost 5 of their last 6 games in the Premier League with just 1 win to show for it. They come into this game on the back of three straight defeats. The last time Wolves were on a bad run was back in 2021.
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers is heavily dominated by the Gunners. The Old Gold last won at the Emirates Stadium in 2021, when they beat them 2-1. However, the record after that is not the best. In the recent 18 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 12 occasions; 3 games ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 3 games.
Wolves go into this game with little to no chance of getting anything out of this tie. Their record at the Emirates has been dire. The win in 2021 is the only victory they have had at Arsenal’s home ground in 13 attempts. They have lost 8 of those 13 games, showing how dominant Arsenal have been against them.
Arsenal go into this game having already beaten Wolves six times in a row. Saturday’s win could be 7 in a row, which is highly likely. Arsenal look confident and strong and will be gunning to start their season in the best possible way. The Gunners have the better team and are in a positive mindset; hence, we believe they have a much better chance of winning on Saturday.
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal as heavy favourites to get past Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first home game of the season. The Gunners are set in terms of their core and their philosophy. Mikel Arteta has a stable core that is only going to get more experienced. They also come into this on the back of a good preseason. Wolves, on the other hand, have had some notable absentees after Max Kilman and Pedro Neto left the club. Wolves playing away against Arsenal in the first game is a tough ask, and hence the bookies have labelled them as massive underdogs.
The Gunners have always taken pride when it comes to playing in front of their fans at the Emirates. Arsenal, in the entirety of last season, lost only 2 games in front of their home fans. At the Emirates Stadium, they have always been consistent, winning 79% of their total games last season. Even in the Emirates Cup, their home record was quite good; hence, that is a major factor as to why Arsenal have been one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.
Another big aspect of their success has been their defence. They conceded just 0.84 goals on average last season at home. The Wolves, on the other hand, scored 1.26 goals on average away from the Molineux Stadium last season. Defensively, however, they struggled, conceding 1.84 goals on average away from home.
Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to easily score two or more goals in this game. Wolves were poor defensively away from home, and with the loss of Max Kilman in their defence, we expect them to be even weaker. Our prediction is for the Gunners to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We back Mikel Arteta’s defence to shine and keep another clean sheet, as their defence was the best in the whole of the Premier League last season. Wolves have good attackers in the form of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan in their mix; however, Arsenal’s defence looks adept. Saliba and Gabriel will be expected to be on their a-game come Saturday.
We also easily back Arsenal to break the deadlock in this game. The Gunners last season did make it a point to score early in their games last season. Arsenal scored first in 8 of their 10 games. Gary O’Neil and his Wolves team have managed to score first in just 2 of their last 10 games. We expect Arsenal to start brightly in this game. We not only expect them to be the first team to score, but our call is for them to break the deadlock in the first 10 minutes.
In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we back their captain, Martin Odegaard, to score on Saturday. Odegaard goes into this game on the back of a very good preseason with the Gunners. Odegaard has looked lively in midfield and has also played quite advanced. What makes the Norwegian a better choice is his record against Wolves. Odegaard loves playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has 4 goals against Wolves more than any opposition he has played in the Premier League. We expect Martin Odegaard to continue that good run and score at the Emirates.
We do not see Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring in this game; however, if anyone does want to back them to score, we recommend them going with either Cunha or Hwang. Both attackers were brilliant last season, scoring double digits in the league. Cunha has a slight advantage over Hwang as he is on penalties. That makes the Brazilian a better option to back in terms of scoring.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Everton
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head
Matches Played:124
Arsenal wins:64
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32
Matches are drawn:28
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.20.
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.85.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
Gary O’Neil’s team looks way weaker than before. They have also not made any notable additions in the side, which could give them a boost. It looks like a mountain of a task for them, and that is why we back Arsenal to win 3-0 on the day.
Parimatch