ARS (Arsenal) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction ARS 97 % Chance of Winning WWFC 3 % Bet Now! Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to kick off their Premier League season on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal go into this season after another heartbreak as they once again fell short of beating Manchester City. This time the gap was just 2 points. Arsenal have not done massive business in the transfer market, but they have bought in Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The Gunners had a good preseason outing, having won 3, drawn 2, and lost 1 of their 5 games. Arsenal did the double over Wolves in the Premier League last season. They won 2-1 at the Emirates with goals from Saka and Odegaard, with Cunha scoring a consolation late in the game. Later in the season, they won the reverse fixture by 2 goals to nil, with Odegaard scoring again alongside Leandro Trossard. Wolverhampton Wanderers did not have the most fruitful seasons last time around. The Old Gold finished 14th in the league last season. At one point they were looking good to finish in the top half; however, injuries to crucial players at crucial intervals derailed their season in terms of their league finish. They lost too many games towards the end of the season. Wolves also seem quite slow in the transfer market, with two of their key players, Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, leaving the club. Wolves squad at the moment looks quite light, as subsequent investment looks to be needed if they do want to end the season on a better note than last.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers is heavily dominated by the Gunners. The Old Gold last won at the Emirates Stadium in 2021, when they beat them 2-1. However, the record after that is not the best. In the recent 18 games between the two teams, Arsenal has won on 12 occasions; 3 games ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 3 games.

Wolves go into this game with little to no chance of getting anything out of this tie. Their record at the Emirates has been dire. The win in 2021 is the only victory they have had at Arsenal’s home ground in 13 attempts. They have lost 8 of those 13 games, showing how dominant Arsenal have been against them.

Arsenal go into this game having already beaten Wolves six times in a row. Saturday’s win could be 7 in a row, which is highly likely. Arsenal look confident and strong and will be gunning to start their season in the best possible way. The Gunners have the better team and are in a positive mindset; hence, we believe they have a much better chance of winning on Saturday.

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Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have massively backed Arsenal as heavy favourites to get past Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first home game of the season. The Gunners are set in terms of their core and their philosophy. Mikel Arteta has a stable core that is only going to get more experienced. They also come into this on the back of a good preseason. Wolves, on the other hand, have had some notable absentees after Max Kilman and Pedro Neto left the club. Wolves playing away against Arsenal in the first game is a tough ask, and hence the bookies have labelled them as massive underdogs.

The Gunners have always taken pride when it comes to playing in front of their fans at the Emirates. Arsenal, in the entirety of last season, lost only 2 games in front of their home fans. At the Emirates Stadium, they have always been consistent, winning 79% of their total games last season. Even in the Emirates Cup, their home record was quite good; hence, that is a major factor as to why Arsenal have been one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.

Another big aspect of their success has been their defence. They conceded just 0.84 goals on average last season at home. The Wolves, on the other hand, scored 1.26 goals on average away from the Molineux Stadium last season. Defensively, however, they struggled, conceding 1.84 goals on average away from home.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Arsenal to easily score two or more goals in this game. Wolves were poor defensively away from home, and with the loss of Max Kilman in their defence, we expect them to be even weaker. Our prediction is for the Gunners to also win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We back Mikel Arteta’s defence to shine and keep another clean sheet, as their defence was the best in the whole of the Premier League last season. Wolves have good attackers in the form of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan in their mix; however, Arsenal’s defence looks adept. Saliba and Gabriel will be expected to be on their a-game come Saturday.

We also easily back Arsenal to break the deadlock in this game. The Gunners last season did make it a point to score early in their games last season. Arsenal scored first in 8 of their 10 games. Gary O’Neil and his Wolves team have managed to score first in just 2 of their last 10 games. We expect Arsenal to start brightly in this game. We not only expect them to be the first team to score, but our call is for them to break the deadlock in the first 10 minutes.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we back their captain, Martin Odegaard, to score on Saturday. Odegaard goes into this game on the back of a very good preseason with the Gunners. Odegaard has looked lively in midfield and has also played quite advanced. What makes the Norwegian a better choice is his record against Wolves. Odegaard loves playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has 4 goals against Wolves more than any opposition he has played in the Premier League. We expect Martin Odegaard to continue that good run and score at the Emirates.

We do not see Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring in this game; however, if anyone does want to back them to score, we recommend them going with either Cunha or Hwang. Both attackers were brilliant last season, scoring double digits in the league. Cunha has a slight advantage over Hwang as he is on penalties. That makes the Brazilian a better option to back in terms of scoring.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Everton

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:124

Arsenal wins:64

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32

Matches are drawn:28

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.20.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 18.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.