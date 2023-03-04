Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Match Prediction
AVFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
30%
England
Villa Park Stadium
Aston Villa F.C. has 9 wins from 24 games along with 4 draws and 11 losses. They have 31 points on the board and are in the 11th position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost 3 and won 2. Aston Villa F.C. has not had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 10 points behind the Europa League spot. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at reaching the Europa League this time around. Their match against Crystal Palace is really going to be a nail-biting encounter as both of these teams are struggling.
Crystal Palace has 6 wins from 24 games along with 9 draws and 9 losses. They have 27 points on the board and are currently in the 12th position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they drew four and lost one. Crystal Palace has a great squad and will be looking forward to gaining recognition in the Premier League but it has not been able to make it to the top flight this season so far. They are picking up form and know how to bounce back from tough matches. They are almost back now and are expected to put up a great show against Aston Villa F.C. on Thursday.
Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Aston Villa F.C. and Crystal Palace in Premier League 2022-23 season.
Facts
- Aston Villa F.C. In the 24 matches, Aston Villa F.C. has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 30 goals in those 24 matches with an average of 1.25 goals scored per match. They have conceded 38 goals in 24 matches which is not an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.58 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 8 goals in the league as of now. They need to be back to track as soon as possible to get to that Europa League spot.
- Crystal Palace. In the 24 matches, Crystal Palace has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 21 goals in those 24 matches with an average of 0.87 goals scored per match. They have conceded 31 goals in 24 matches which is a record to be frowned upon. Their goals conceded average is 1.29 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 10 goals in the league as of now. Patrick Viera’s men need to fasten their pace of waking and get back to a top spot.
Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
Aston Villa F.C.’s performance this Premier League season has not been up to the mark. There is no denying that the club's owners have made wise investments in its players over the past few seasons. In the January transfer window, Gerrard the Ex-Manager received support from Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho. This undoubtedly raised the squad's overall level of talent and depth. With young players like Jacob Ramsey, Villa also has the benefit of having excellent players. Ramsey has adapted well to life on the team. Another excellent striker with Premier League experience is Ollie Watkins. Overall, the roster is well-balanced and capable of competing against most league sides.
However, Crystal Palace is also not too far behind. Talented offensive players are a definite strength that Palace has in their lineup. The club's most gifted player and star, Wilfried Zaha, has remained so throughout this season. The offence of this club, which also includes the excellent players Jordan Ayew and Eze, is its greatest asset. Palace will be hoping Zaha's recent run continues as they largely rely on his performances. Zaha has scored four goals in five outings this season. It is encouraging to see Viera's contemporary form of football being used at Palace since it is thrilling and best serves their gifted attackers.
Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict Aston Villa F.C. to win this match against Crystal Palace. The scoreline is predicted to be 2-1 in favour of Aston Villa F.C. Aston Villa F.C. is expected to win by a margin of one goal.
Final Prediction– Aston Villa F.C. to win this fixture against Crystal Palace.
Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Match Toss Prediction
We predict Crystal Palace to win the toss in the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa F.C. on Saturday 4th March 2023.
Aston Villa F.C. Player List
Aston Villa F.C. Squad – Emiliano Martinez, Viljami Sinisalo, Robin Olsen, Oliwier Zych, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, Alex Moreno, Sebastian Revan, Sil Swinkles, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Baoubacker Kamara, Phillipe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Kadan Young, Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey, John Duran
Aston Villa F.C. Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfilder
|
Boubacker Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Phillipe Coutinho
|
Striker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Stricker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Stricker
Aston Villa F.C. Team Form (Last 5 matches) – W, L, L, L, W
Crystal Palace Player List
Crystal Palace Squad – Vincent Guita, Sam Johnstone, Joe Whitworth, Owen Goodman, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Anderson, Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Ferguson, Jairo Reidewald, Chris Richards, Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Jeffery Schulpp, James McArthur, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Eberechie Eze, Jack Wells Morrison, Kaden Rodney, Kofi Balmer, David Ozoh, Albert Sambi Lokogna, Jordan Ayew, Wilfired Zaha, Jean Phillipe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Adler Nascimento
Crystal Palace Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
V. Guaita
|
Goalkeeper
|
N. Clyne
|
Defender
|
J. Anderson
|
Defender
|
M. Guehi
|
Defender
|
T. Mitchell
|
Defender
|
J. Mateta
|
Striker
|
M. Olise
|
Forward
|
J. Ayew
|
Forward
|
J. Schlupp
|
Forward
|
C. Doucoure
|
Mid-fielder
|
A Sambi Lokonga
|
Mid-fielder
Crystal Palace Team Form (Last 5 Matches) – D, D, D, L, D
Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head
- Matches Played – 17
- Aston Villa F.C. Won – 6
- Crystal Palace Won – 7
- Draw – 4
Aston Villa F.C. vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
The odds in favor of Aston Villa F.C. winning the match are 2.02 whereas the odds in favor of Crystal Palace winning the match are 3.90 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.35. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa F.C.
Aston Villa F.C. is predicted to win this match against Crystal Palace on Thursday when these two teams clash against each other at Villa Park. The main reasons for predicting Aston Villa F.C. to be the winner are first that they are high on confidence, their players are in top form, and they don’t have the pressure of defending the title, unlike Crystal Palace. Crystal Palace is still picking up form as a team and it will be a big test of their squad against Aston Villa F.C. on Saturday.
Our Final Prediction– Aston Villa F.C. to win this exciting clash against Crystal Palace.Bet now!