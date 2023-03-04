Aston Villa F.C. and Crystal Palace are going to face off against each other in an all-important Premier League clash between these two football clubs. The match is going to be played in the Villa Park Stadium in Aston, West London, United Kingdom. The stadium is the home ground for Aston Villa F.C. They will have the home advantage with them in the clash between these two teams.

Aston Villa F.C. has 9 wins from 24 games along with 4 draws and 11 losses. They have 31 points on the board and are in the 11th position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they have lost 3 and won 2. Aston Villa F.C. has not had a stunning season till now in the Premier League this time around. They are 10 points behind the Europa League spot. It is too early to say but they have a real shot at reaching the Europa League this time around. Their match against Crystal Palace is really going to be a nail-biting encounter as both of these teams are struggling.

Crystal Palace has 6 wins from 24 games along with 9 draws and 9 losses. They have 27 points on the board and are currently in the 12th position in the Premier League points table. In their last five matches, they drew four and lost one. Crystal Palace has a great squad and will be looking forward to gaining recognition in the Premier League but it has not been able to make it to the top flight this season so far. They are picking up form and know how to bounce back from tough matches. They are almost back now and are expected to put up a great show against Aston Villa F.C. on Thursday.

Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Aston Villa F.C. and Crystal Palace in Premier League 2022-23 season.