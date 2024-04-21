AVFC (Aston Villa) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction
AVFC
71%
Chance of Winning
AFCB
29%
England
Villa Park
AFC Bournemouth faced off against Manchester United in their last game at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries were all over Manchester United in the 1st half. They should have been out of sight with Ouattara and Solanke having some good chances. Solanke scored the 1st goal after they were by-passed in midfield leaving the striker free to take a shot. United equalised through Bruno Fernandes however that lead lasted only 5 minutes as Kluivert pounced after United made a mistake to make it 2-1. United got a penalty thanks to Smith handling the ball. Fernandes converted from the spot to end the game 2-2.
Facts:
- Aston Villa in their last 7 games against Bournemouth have either conceded exactly 2 goals or have kept a clean sheet. They have kept a clean sheet in 2 games and conceded 2 goals in 5 of those 7 games. Villa however have won 2, drawn 1 and lost 4 of those 7 games.
- Bournemouth have had a good record playing against Aston Villa. The Cherries have won 4 of their last 7 games against them. With facing a team at least 5 times as a criterion, Bournemouth have the 2nd best win ratio in their history against Aston Villa with 57%. Only against Swansea have they won more games.
- Aston Villa are making a push for the Champions League spots this season and has already recorded their best points tally in 10 years. They have already surpassed the points total of their last 10 seasons. The last time they had more points than where they are currently was in 92/93 with 74 points and 09/10 with 64 points.
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning
Bournemouth have been a bogey team for Villa in their last few games in all competitions. In the last 8 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 3 occasions, and 1 game ended in a stalemate with AFC Bournemouth winning 4 times. The last game at the Vitality Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.
Aston Villa are going from strength to strength. Their game plan at the Emirates was spot on as they defensively held a very good shape looking deadly on the counter. At home against Bournemouth we expect them to be much more attacking and play on the front foot. Villa Park will be bouncing considering they also made the semi-finals of the Conference League.
Bournemouth on the other hand are a well-coached team that could trouble Villa. The Cherries will be fresher after they had a whole week off with Villa playing a full 120 minutes away and travelling from France. There will surely be fatigue amongst the Aston Villa players and it remains to be seen if they can take advantage of that. But based on everything we do expect Villa to get the job done. Their motivation and form should be enough to warrant them a better chance of winning in this game.
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game favour Aston Villa by a decent margin to be winners against Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League. The Lions with odds of 1.87 are the outright favourites over Bournemouth who are the underdogs here with the odds of 4.80. Aston Villa are the big favourites here as they come into the game with big momentum and are favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Aston Villa are now once again starting to do drop-off at home as they are doing relatively better away. 2 defeats in their last 5 home games. Even with that, Villa still have a good 69%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their goal-scoring record continues to be on the rise as they now average 2.50 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.57. AFC Bournemouth have a decent record based on where they stand in the league when it comes to their away record. The Cherries have a 33% win ratio away from the Vitality Stadium this week.
Andoni Iraola’s men have just scored just 1.35 goals on average on their travels this season. That comes from an expected goal tally of 1.53. Bournemouth are one of those teams that are creating much more than scoring. The XG is relatively higher in comparison to the goals they get. A better conversion will improve their goal tally. Based on these numbers we expect, these are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Villa to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our call is also for Emery’s men to win this game by a margin of 1 goal. We can make a case for Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet in this game but we believe that Bournemouth will get a goal in this game.
Aston Villa have scored in 94% of their games at Villa Park this season. Bourmemouth meanwhile have failed to score in just 7% of their away games this season. Villa have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games this season. Hence the stats above make a viable claim for both teams to score in this game. We do not expect any clean sheets here. In terms of winning halves, we expect Aston Villa to win the 1sthalf and draw the 2nd half.
Aston Villa likes to start games on a forward note. Emery’s men have won 63% of their 1st halves at home this season. The Cherries on the other hand have led at halftime in only 33% of their away games this season. Hence we back Aston Villa to go into the break leading. In terms of the second half, we do expect Villa to tire considering they have played in Europe midweek. Villa has drawn 44% of their 2nd halves in comparison to Bournemouth’s 27%. We can see the 2nd half being a more cagey affair.
In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we will back Ollie Watkins to get some returns in this game. Watkins has 19 goals to his name this season and is also quite the creator as he has assisted 10 times already this season. Once he gets to 20 goals, he will become just the 3rd Englishman in the Premier League to score 20-plus goals and register 10-plus assists after Frank Lampard and Harry Kane.
When it comes to Bournemouth we have to back Dominic Solanke. What a stellar season the Englishman has had he became Bournemouth’s highest goal scorer in a season with 17 goals. He has scored 8 away goals already this season. And considering Villa’s defence might be tired after playing 120 minutes midweek, Solanke could have a good day leading the line for Bournemouth come Sunday. Solanke is also on penalties which adds to his appeal.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John Duran
|
Attacker
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu
Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing
Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andrei Radu
|
Goalkeeper
|
Max Aarons
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Chris Mepham
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Rothwell
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Antoine Semenyo
|
Attacker
|
Jaidon Anthony
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head
Matches Played:12
Aston Villa wins:5
AFC Bournemouth wins:5
Matches are drawn:2
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Bournemouth are a team that is very well-drilled and coached as well. They have in recent years done well against Villa often beating them. However, we expect Villa to be up for the challenge in this game and win. With the Champions League at stake, we expect Aston Villa to be focused and get the job done on Sunday. Our prediction is a 2-1 Aston Villa win.
Parimatch