AVFC (Aston Villa) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction AVFC 71 % Chance of Winning AFCB 29 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to do battle against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. Aston Villa are in the hunt for the Champions League whilst Bournemouth are looking to finish in the top half of the Premier League. Spurs losing last week and Villa winning did the latter a big job in their pursuit of Europe. Villa are now 3 points clear of Spurs having played an extra game. Spurs losing their game in hand has brought Villa straight into it. If Villa can win at least 3 of their next 5 fixtures then they should make the Champions League as Spurs have back-to-back run-ins with the top teams of the Premier League. Aston Villa were just brilliant against Arsenal. In the first half, the Gunners should have easily led but Emery’s men kept themselves in the game. In the 2ndhalf when Arsenal did get desperate they made a mistake and Villa pounced catching the Gunners out of shape. Bailey came on to score their 1st in the 80th minute. With Arsenal chasing the equaliser, Watkins kept himself onside and a ball over the top from Villa saw him through on goal. The Englishman easily finished past Raya to finish off the game and not only dent Arsenal’s title hopes but boost their Champions League claim. AFC Bournemouth faced off against Manchester United in their last game at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries were all over Manchester United in the 1st half. They should have been out of sight with Ouattara and Solanke having some good chances. Solanke scored the 1st goal after they were by-passed in midfield leaving the striker free to take a shot. United equalised through Bruno Fernandes however that lead lasted only 5 minutes as Kluivert pounced after United made a mistake to make it 2-1. United got a penalty thanks to Smith handling the ball. Fernandes converted from the spot to end the game 2-2.

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

Bournemouth have been a bogey team for Villa in their last few games in all competitions. In the last 8 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 3 occasions, and 1 game ended in a stalemate with AFC Bournemouth winning 4 times. The last game at the Vitality Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Aston Villa are going from strength to strength. Their game plan at the Emirates was spot on as they defensively held a very good shape looking deadly on the counter. At home against Bournemouth we expect them to be much more attacking and play on the front foot. Villa Park will be bouncing considering they also made the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Bournemouth on the other hand are a well-coached team that could trouble Villa. The Cherries will be fresher after they had a whole week off with Villa playing a full 120 minutes away and travelling from France. There will surely be fatigue amongst the Aston Villa players and it remains to be seen if they can take advantage of that. But based on everything we do expect Villa to get the job done. Their motivation and form should be enough to warrant them a better chance of winning in this game.

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Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Aston Villa by a decent margin to be winners against Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League. The Lions with odds of 1.87 are the outright favourites over Bournemouth who are the underdogs here with the odds of 4.80. Aston Villa are the big favourites here as they come into the game with big momentum and are favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Aston Villa are now once again starting to do drop-off at home as they are doing relatively better away. 2 defeats in their last 5 home games. Even with that, Villa still have a good 69%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their goal-scoring record continues to be on the rise as they now average 2.50 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.57. AFC Bournemouth have a decent record based on where they stand in the league when it comes to their away record. The Cherries have a 33% win ratio away from the Vitality Stadium this week.

Andoni Iraola’s men have just scored just 1.35 goals on average on their travels this season. That comes from an expected goal tally of 1.53. Bournemouth are one of those teams that are creating much more than scoring. The XG is relatively higher in comparison to the goals they get. A better conversion will improve their goal tally. Based on these numbers we expect, these are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Villa to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our call is also for Emery’s men to win this game by a margin of 1 goal. We can make a case for Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet in this game but we believe that Bournemouth will get a goal in this game.

Aston Villa have scored in 94% of their games at Villa Park this season. Bourmemouth meanwhile have failed to score in just 7% of their away games this season. Villa have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games this season. Hence the stats above make a viable claim for both teams to score in this game. We do not expect any clean sheets here. In terms of winning halves, we expect Aston Villa to win the 1sthalf and draw the 2nd half.

Aston Villa likes to start games on a forward note. Emery’s men have won 63% of their 1st halves at home this season. The Cherries on the other hand have led at halftime in only 33% of their away games this season. Hence we back Aston Villa to go into the break leading. In terms of the second half, we do expect Villa to tire considering they have played in Europe midweek. Villa has drawn 44% of their 2nd halves in comparison to Bournemouth’s 27%. We can see the 2nd half being a more cagey affair.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we will back Ollie Watkins to get some returns in this game. Watkins has 19 goals to his name this season and is also quite the creator as he has assisted 10 times already this season. Once he gets to 20 goals, he will become just the 3rd Englishman in the Premier League to score 20-plus goals and register 10-plus assists after Frank Lampard and Harry Kane.

When it comes to Bournemouth we have to back Dominic Solanke. What a stellar season the Englishman has had he became Bournemouth’s highest goal scorer in a season with 17 goals. He has scored 8 away goals already this season. And considering Villa’s defence might be tired after playing 120 minutes midweek, Solanke could have a good day leading the line for Bournemouth come Sunday. Solanke is also on penalties which adds to his appeal.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, D

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Chris Mepham Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:12

Aston Villa wins:5

AFC Bournemouth wins:5

Matches are drawn:2

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.