Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League Prediction for the match
AVFC
30%
Chance of Winning
ARS
70%
England
Villa Park
Aston Villa is positioned 11th in the They won 8 matches, lost 10 matches and tied 4 matches. Since the world cup break, Aston Villa won 4 matches, lost 3 matches and tied one game.
Aston has a tough opponent to beat this weekend as in form Arsenal are in form. Villa's defensive unit will be put to test and they will have to work hard to stop the strikers of Arsenal from scoring goals.
Arsenal is positioned 1st in the Premier League. They won 16 matches, lost two matches and tied three matches in the 21 games they played. Arsenal is in high-scoring form this season. They are averaging more than two goals per game. In their last 5 games, they won two matches, lost two and tied one game.
Arsenal is one of the top offensive and defensive teams in the Premier League. They conceded the least goals in the season. The game against Aston Villa could be another high-goal-scoring game for Arsenal.
The head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Arsenal reveals that in their 43 encounters, Aston Villa has won 6 games, while Arsenal has won 28 games. The other 9 matches resulted in a tie.
Facts
- Aston Villa. According to the most recent results data, Aston Villa has won five matches and lost four matches in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games.
- Arsenal. According to the recent results of match data, Arsenal has won 7 games in their last 10 games and lost 1 game, while 2 matches ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 70% of the games.
Statistics for Aston Villa and Arsenal
Aston Villa
In the 22 games, Aston Villa has scored 26 goals at an average of 1.18 goals per game, while conceding 34 goals at an average of 1.55 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and total goals conceded in the Premier League 2022-23 season. In their last 5 games, Aston Villa averaged 1.4 goals per contest, In their last 5 games, they conceded 9 goals at an average of 1.8 goals per game. Aston Villa made 64 saves at an average of 2.9 saves per match. They won 50% of their tackles. They blocked 80 shots.
Arsenal
In the 21 games played in the league, Arsenal has scored 46 goals averaging 2.19 goals per game. They conceded 18 goals at an average of 0.85 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, In their last 5 games. Chelsea conceded 6 goals. In the Premier League Arsenal made 48 saves at an average of 2.28 saves per game. They won 62% of their tackles in total. Arsenal blocked 108 shots.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal will win this match and will once again dominate opponent Aston Villa because they have a history of dominating Aston Villa in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well Arsenal played in their last match. The odds favouring Aston Villa to win the match are 4.75, while the odds favouring Arsenal are 1.73.Bet Now!