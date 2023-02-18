Aston Villa lock horns against Arsenal in the Premier League on 18th February, Saturday at 6:00 PM IST at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa is coming off a (3-1) loss against Manchester City in their last outing in the Premier League. Arsenal is coming off a (1-1) tie against Brentford.

Aston Villa is positioned 11th in the They won 8 matches, lost 10 matches and tied 4 matches. Since the world cup break, Aston Villa won 4 matches, lost 3 matches and tied one game.

Aston has a tough opponent to beat this weekend as in form Arsenal are in form. Villa's defensive unit will be put to test and they will have to work hard to stop the strikers of Arsenal from scoring goals.

Arsenal is positioned 1st in the Premier League. They won 16 matches, lost two matches and tied three matches in the 21 games they played. Arsenal is in high-scoring form this season. They are averaging more than two goals per game. In their last 5 games, they won two matches, lost two and tied one game.

Arsenal is one of the top offensive and defensive teams in the Premier League. They conceded the least goals in the season. The game against Aston Villa could be another high-goal-scoring game for Arsenal.

The head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Arsenal reveals that in their 43 encounters, Aston Villa has won 6 games, while Arsenal has won 28 games. The other 9 matches resulted in a tie.