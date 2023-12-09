AVFC (Aston Villa) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction AVFC 65 % Chance of Winning ARS 35 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to host Premier League table toppers Arsenal at Villa Park under the lights on Sunday. At the time of writing this, Aston Villa are 3rd in the Premier League table with 32 points from 15 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal continues to lead the charts in the Premier League with 36 points from 15 games. They do have a 2-point lead over 2nd placed Liverpool. Aston Villa in their last game faced off against Manchester City and Unai Emery’s men ended up schooling Pep Guardiola’s side. Villa started the game on a swift note with McGinn and Torres coming very close in the first 10 minutes to give Villa the lead. City’s two shots in the whole game came in the 11th minute when Haaland was denied twice in the same move by Emi Martinez in goal. After that again it was all Villa as Bailey and Konsa had some half chances to score. They should have scored in the 32nd minute through Tielemans, however, his shot was blocked by Gvardiol in a last-ditch attempt. After the constant pressure, Villa finally got their goal in the 74th minute as Bailey beat a couple of City defenders and took a shot that deflected off Dias to go in the net. A goal that was coming and well deserved. Villa should have had their 2nd of the night as Luiz’s long-range effort comfortably beat Ederson only to hit the post. Villa in the end held on to comfortably beat Manchester City in one of the most one-sided losses for Pep Guardiola in his career. Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League visited Kenilworth Road as they took on Luton Town in what ended up to be a real thriller. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring after some brilliant interplay with Jesus and Saka. 5 minutes later, Luton Town equalised through Osho’s header. Just on the stroke of 45 minutes, Arsenal once again took the lead through Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian headed in Ben Whiteâ€™s header from the centre of the box. 4 minutes after the restart, Luton Town hit back once again through Adebayo. They then went on to take the lead as Ross Barkley beat David Raya in goal. 3 minutes from that Arsenal equalised as Jesus did very well to get his cross across to Havertz who did very well to finish past Kaminski in goal. Arsenal got their winner in the 7th minute of added time as Odegaard’s cross was clinically headed in by Declan Rice to give Arsenal all the 3 points.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Arsenal in recent memory have had a lot of memorable encounters in the Premier League. The head-to-head record between these two behemoths of English football is dominated by the team from North London.

In the last 28 games between these two teams, Aston Villa have won only 6 games, 4 games ended in a draw with Arsenal coming out on top 18 occasions. Arsenal goes into this game with the best track record at Villa Park however this game is certainly going to prove to be one of the Gunners’ most difficult.

Aston Villa shocked the entire footballing community not only because of beating Manchester City but also because of how they did it. Unai Emery restricted City to just 2 shots in the game which is the lowest that any Pep Guardiola team has been restricted to. Villa was full of energy and pressed like an absolute unit.

Arsenal struggled with another side that normally plays like Villa which was Newcastle United. The Gunners couldn’t get in the game and Newcastle United pressed the life out of them. This could be a similar matchup unless Arsenal spins a surprise. It also remains to be seen if Villa can keep their energy levels up after a tedious display midweek.

If Villa do manage to perform the same way we just cannot see Arsenal win this game. Based on Villa’s recent performances and their home form we do believe that they have a better chance of winning.

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Aston Villa vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as minor favourites to beat Aston Villa at their home stadium at Villa Park on Saturday. The odds in this game do favour the table toppers in Arsenal but at the moment Villa are the giant killers.

We expect this game to be a very competitive affair with possibly another upset on the horizon. This is surely another game that should promise to be a spectacle under the lights at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have been brilliant at Villa Park this season in the Premier League. Unai Emery’s team has the perfect home record this season winning 100% of their games.

They generally outscore most of their opponents, averaging 3.43 goals a game this season in front of their home support. Villa obliterated Manchester City in their last game. They should have surely scored more goals against them.

Unai Emery’s men have also been very assured at the back at Villa Park conceding just 0.71 goals a game. Restricting the defending champions to just 2 shots in the entire game shows how good they have been this season.

Arsenal on the flipside do well away from home scoring 1.86 goals on average away from the Emirates Stadium this season. Mikel Arteta’s men have also done well defensively having conceded just 0.86 goals away on average this season.

Based on all these numbers we predict the following outcomes. We believe that this game could be another goal fest. Our tip is for Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals in this game.

Villa do have the better chance of keeping their goal clean in this game but their 29% clean sheet record at home makes it dicey. Arsenal has scored in 86% of their away games this season hence we predict that both teams will score in this game.

Aston Villa have had a better record than Arsenal when it comes to leading at halftime. The Villains have led at the break in 71% of their games. The Gunners meanwhile have gone into the lead at the break in just 29% of their games this season.

Our tip is for Aston Villa to start this game on a stronger note than they did against Manchester City. The Gunners looked weak against Luton Town defensively so we do expect Unai Emery to pump his team to start quickly.

Aston Villa to score the 1st goal in this game is another punt that looks viable. We also expect this game to be quite a heated affair. Referee Jarred Gillett averages 3.82 cards a game this season in the Premier League. This game could be heated in the midfield. Our pick is for Kamara and Douglas Luiz to be booked in this game. Both Luiz and Kamara are on 4 and 7 yellow cards already this season.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we expect Kai Havertz to go into this game alongside Gabriel Jesus as the favourite to score. Havertz and Jesus both have 2 goals in their last 3 games for Arsenal in all competitions.

Both of them are playing centrally with Havertz running from Jesus. These two attackers could put pressure on the Villa backline and go in as favourites to score on Saturday for Arsenal.

For Villa, we do predict that Ollie Watkins should go in as the favourite to score against Arsenal. Watkins has been Villa’s top scorer this season with 8 goals. The English striker loves playing at Villa Park and often scores in batches. We believe this game could be where he could get on the scoresheet.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Arsenal.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, W, L

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:201

Aston Villa wins:69

Manchester City wins:87

Matches are drawn:45

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.11.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.