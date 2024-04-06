AVFC (Aston Villa) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction AVFC 78 % Chance of Winning BFC 22 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to welcome a struggling Brentford side to Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Aston Villa remained 4th in the league table and were unable to build on Tottenham Hotspur’s draw against West Ham United. Aston Villa are now 2 points clear of Spurs whilst having played a game more. Any more dropped points would enable Spurs to overtake them with a game in hand. Manchester United, if they win, could also be a danger to them in 5th place. Brentford on the other hand have picked up 2 points from their last 2 games as they have failed to avoid defeat in each of those. They remain 6 points off the drop zone. They soon need to start winning games as a loss in this one could see the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest overtake them if they win their games this game week. Aston Villa in their last game travelled to Manchester City in the Premier League. They went down to a Rodri goal but did extremely well to equalise with a well-worked move as Duran did a give-and-go to beat Ortega from a tough angle. The Manchester City keeper made some good saves to deny the Villa attackers on the counter. Foden gave City the lead just before halftime. Douglas Luiz had the chance to equalise but Ortega was there again to deny him. Foden then swept Villa apart with 2 world class finishes handing them another defeat. Brentford did not have much going on in their last game at home to Brighton. They dominated on all aspects of the game with Brighton having 24 shots in comparison to Brentford who just had 5. The Bees were very lucky to come out from this game with a 0-0 draw but it is another point added to their points tally in the relegation race.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Chance of Winning

Surprisingly, it is Brentford who have recently got the better of Aston Villa in the recent head-to-head games. In the last 20 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 2 occasions, 6 games have ended in a stalemate with Brentford winning 4 times. Villa were 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture.

Aston Villa in their last game put out quite a changed lineup against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. They were without the likes of Watkins upfront plus the likes of Pau Torres, Tielemans and Leon Bailey were all rested. Villa still gave City a good fight till 60 minutes with Phil Foden changing the tide post that. That was Manchester City at the Etihad. Facing Brentford at Villa Park with half of those players rested should give Unai Emery a good run in on Saturday.

Brentford were brilliant against Manchester United and they were decent enough against Brighton as well in their home games. But what is worrying is that Brentford have not been able to win even when they have good performances. Something needs to change or they could force themselves into trouble come the end of the season. Based on everything we do believe that Aston Villa have a much higher chance of winning.

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Aston Villa vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Aston Villa to beat Brentford in this game on Saturday at Villa Park. Emery’s men with odds of 1.72 are the easy favourites over the likes of Thomas Frank’s Brentford who are big underdogs with odds of 4.60. Aston Villa go into this as a massive favourite due to their good home record and Brentford’s inconsistencies away from home.

Aston Villa have had their blips at home this season after an unbelievable start however they are now once again settling it. They have performed poorly against some of the top teams but with teams like Brentford, they have always done well. Villa still have an amazing 73%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their goal-scoring record with the likes of Watkins continues to remain very good as they average 2.47 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.59. Brentford has had a poor season both at home and away from home. They have just won 3 of their 15 away games this season. Brentford have just a 20% win ratio away from home.

Thomas Frank’s men have just scored just 1.13 goals on average in their games away from the GTECH Community Stadium from an expected goal tally of 1.29. Brentford even with the return of Toney have not been able to improve on their goal-scoring numbers as of late. They need to do better in that area of play. Based on these numbers we expect the following things to happen in this game. We expect Villa to score more than 2 goals in this game. Our call is also for the home team to beat Brentford by 2 goals or more. We do make a strong case for Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet in this game.

Aston Villa have scored in 93% of their games at Villa Park this season. Brentford meanwhile have failed to score in 27% of their away games this season. Villa have kept a clean sheet in 27% of their games this season. Hence in this game, we do believe that Aston Villa have a great case for keeping a clean sheet. Brentford also were not able to find a goal in their last Premier League game. In terms of winning halves, we expect Aston Villa to win both the 1st and the 2nd half in this game on Saturday at Villa Park.

Aston Villa liked their momentum early. Emery’s men have won 60% of their 1st halves at Villa Park. Brentford on the other hand have led at halftime in only 27% of their away games this season. Hence based on this we expect Villa to lead in the 1st half. Villa also dominated proceedings in the 2nd half at home. They have won 47% of their 2nd halves in comparison to Brentford’s 20%. Based on this we do believe that Brentford will be on the back foot in most spells of this game and Villa will end up winning both of the halves.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we back Douglas Luiz in this game to get on the scoresheet. Luiz has been in fantastic form when he plays at Villa Park. He should have also scored in his last game at the Etihad as he missed a good chance to equalise the game. Luiz has 9 goals and 6 assists at his home ground this season and we back him to be an all-time goal scorer in this game.

When it comes to playing in away games, Bryan Mbeumo tends to do very well. However, he has just returned from injury and is yet to start a game. If Mbeumo starts this game we believe we could score. The striker before his injury had a good record when playing away. He has scored 4 goals and 5 assists in away games this season which still is the highest amongst Brentford players even though he has missed half of the season.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brentford.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Yoane Wissa Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, D

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Aston Villa wins:8

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:4

Matches are drawn:7

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.72.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.