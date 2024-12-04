AVFC (Aston Villa) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction AVFC 97 % Chance of Winning BFC 3 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will welcome Brentford to Villa Park on Thursday in the Premier League. Villa has dropped massively, both in terms of results and their place in the league table. A big 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their last game has now seen them fall to 12th on the table. Aston Villa were overtaken by Brentford last week thanks to their commanding win over Leicester City last Saturday. It was a momentous day for Kevin Schade as he became only the fifth German player to score a hat trick in the Premier League. 3 goals from the German attacker alongside 1 from Wissa saw Brentford thrash Leicester City by 4 goals to 1.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Brentford has proven to be quite competitive and has surprisingly favoured the Bees in this case. In the last 13 games in all competitions, Aston Villa has won 2 times; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Brentford winning 4 games.

The intense season, coupled with Champions League games, looks to have taken a massive toll on Unai Emery’s men. Aston Villa also has some key players who are seriously out of form. The reliance on Morgan Rogers is quite huge, and that has to change. The likes of Watkins, Leon Bailey, and John McGinn have looked quite flat recently. There is an issue in fitting Jhon Duran and Watkins in the same XI as well.

For Brentford, this is the best opportunity to play Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side is at their worst currently, but we still don’t expect the Bees to destabilise them further. Previous games of Brentford away from home do not put them in great perspective, and that is why we believe that the home team has a better chance of winning.

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Aston Villa vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have single-handedly backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to get past Brentford at Villa Park on Thursday. The Villains are tipped to get 3 points after a period of 5 games in which they have failed to win any. Aston Villa goes into this with a good overall record at Villa Park; hence, they have the backing of the bookies to win this tie. Brentford, on the other hand, has yet to open their account when it comes to playing away from home. They come into this having drawn at Goodison Park to Everton; hence, following that up with a visit to Villa Park makes them the underdogs in the eyes of the bookies.

Aston Villa’s results have massively deteriorated over the last 5 games. No wins in each of their last 5 have put their Champions League hopes at a massive risk. The only good news for them is that they are playing a team that has been horrible away from home. At Villa Park, they have not lost since match week 2 in the Premier League. The Villains, though, have drawn each of their last 3 games in front of their home fans.

Brentford are terrible when it comes to their away form. The Bees have no wins in their first 6 away games. The draw against Everton in their last game was the first away point they put on the board this season. Before that, they lost each of their first 5 games on the road. Going into Villa Park with that sort of an away record does not look good for Brentford.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to get back to winning ways on Thursday. Unai Emery winning this game by two goals or more is our call. We also expect Aston Villa to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Brentford has conceded 2 goals away from home in 5 of their 6 away games this season. Aston Villa are not the highest scorers at home; however, they have scored 2 or more goals in 3 of their 5 home games, including against Crystal Palace in their last game. We also expect Brentford to score in this game. The Bees have scored at least 1 goal in each of the last 4 of their total 6 away games played until now. Aston Villa defensively is all over the place, keeping a clean sheet in just 1 of their 6 games at Villa Park until now.

We back Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, it is Brentford who have the much better record when it comes to scoring first. The Bees have scored first in 8 of their 13 games until now in the Premier League. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have opened the scoring in just 4 of their 13 games. In terms of the stats, Brentford dominates. However, the Bees are shaky away from home, and Villa has a lot to prove; hence, we back them to start this game on a quick note and race away to open the deadlock in this game.

Christian Norgaard has been a player who is involved in a lot of defensive actions for Brentford. The Norwegian midfielder plays as a deep midfielder, shielding the back line from transitions. Brentford is prone to a lot of counterattacks from opponents that often see Norgaard get exposed. The Danish midfielder averages 1.3 fouls per game so far in the Premier League. At this game in Villa Park, we expect him to face the likes of Morgan Rogers and co, through the middle. Hence, we back Christian Norgaard to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Ollie Watkins to score or assist in this game. Watkins had a decent game at Villa Park against Crystal Palace. His goal in that game made it 35 goals in total for him at Villa Park. Watkins should get closer to Dwight Yorke’s record of 37 goals if he scores against Brentford on Sunday. Watkins also has 15 assists to his name, making him the first Villa player to have 50 goal contributions at Villa Park. Hence we back Ollie Watkins to have a goal contribution in this game.

For Brentford, it is Bryan Mbeumo who is the safest shout; however, Kevin Schade is a name that cannot be overlooked. The German attacker bagged a hat trick against Leicester City last weekend and will go into this game with a lot of confidence.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brentford.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, W

Aston Villa vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:20

Aston Villa wins:8

Brentford wins:4

Matches are drawn:8

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.81

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.92.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.