AVFC (Aston Villa) vs BHAFC (Brighton and Hove Albion) Macth Prediction AVFC 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are all set to welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the midlands In the Premier League on Saturday. Both Aston Villa and Brighton go into this game with the perfect home and away records respectively in the Premier League. Aston Villa were very efficient against Chelsea last Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The game started on a very cagey note with both sides taking a more cautious note. The first chance in the game came from the away side as Lucas Digne pounced onto a deflection from a Villa corner to latch a powerful shot on goal that Sanchez tipped over the bar. Chelsea immediately hit back through a chance of their own as Mudryk released Jackson whose hurried shot was saved by Martinez in Villa’s goal. Chelsea’s best chance fell to Enzo Fernandez however he couldn’t keep his shot on target which was a bummer for the Blues considering how much time he had there. Zaniolo had a great chance to put Villa in the lead but his shot was once again put over the bar by Sanchez. Disasi thought he opened the scoring but his goal was ruled out by the linesman for offside. Villa had keeper Martinez to thank as he made himself big to deny Sterling one on one just after halftime. It went from bad to worse for Chelsea as VAR intertwined and over-turned Malo Gusto’s yellow card to a straight red to reduce them to 10 men. Villa had a glorious chance through Diaby to give Villa the lead who had a great angle to hit it with his left foot. The Frenchman however missed the target. 2 minutes later the goal finally came for Villa as Diaby released Watkins on the break who was one on one with Colwill. The striker’s first attempt on goal was blocked by Colwill but the ball fell back to Watkins who took his second chance brilliantly and drilled a low powerful shot past Sanchez. Villa held on to inflict further misery on Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Brighton welcomed Bournemouth in a South Coast clash at the Amex Stadium. Both teams started off the game on the front foot by lodging attempts at goal. It was the away team who drew first blood in the game with Solanke being most alert to Brighton keeper Verbruggen’s bad pass who was intercepted by Christie. The ball was then squared to Solanke who tapped it into an empty net. Brighton came back into the game just before half-time as Kerkez put the ball into his net after failing to clear Gilmour’s cross into the box. The Seagulls started the second half swiftly as substitute Mitoma scored just 16 seconds after he was found by Dahoud in the middle. Bournemouth had their chances to equalise but the Seagulls sealed the game in the 77th minute as Estupinan put in a lovely cross into the box to find Mitoma who leapt to score with his head.

Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion Chance of Winning

In the recent encounters between Aston Villa and Brighton, the head-to-head record favours the home team. In the last 12 encounters, the Villains have won 6 matches, and the Seagulls have come out on top only once with 5 games ending in a draw. Villa’s record however at Villa Park is staggering. Emery’s men are yet to taste defeat at home this season and are unbeaten in their last 9 games at home in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have the team and the manager to counter-act Brighton’s game plan. Emery is known for building his teams with a strong defensive unit as its core. Villa will need a strong defensive performance to counteract Brighton. West Ham showed that Brighton can be frustrated with a low block and a tight defensive structure. If Villa can follow that suit, then they could hurt them, especially on the counter-attack.

Brighton on the other hand is a team that is built with a steady system. De Zerbi’s men play in a very proactive way that is built on possession and attacking through the wings. Villa’s fullbacks can often be quite attacking so they could end up leaving spaces behind that the likes of Mitoma and March could exploit. Brighton will also have to be wary of not conceding early to Villa as that could change the whole complexion of the game.

De Zerbi’s men tend to overcomplicate their game against a low-block. If Brighton can keep things simple then they have a chance to get something from this game. This game can swing anyway but we believe that Villa still go into this one as favourites to win.

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Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this clash against Brighton as very minor odds-on favourites to win at their home ground on Saturday.

Aston Villa got the job done in their last encounter against Chelsea. Unai Emery’s men are slowly looking like a well-oiled machine that is starting to click. Brighton on the other hand is just a fabulous team to watch who on their day can outplay any opponent. We expect this game to produce goals. Brighton has one of the most fluid attacks in the league and Kaoru Mitoma is one of the most informed players in this league.

The battle between Matty Cash and the Japanese winger will be one to watch out for. We predict that both teams will score in this game. Brighton defensively is not the greatest side conceding in every game they have played in the League till now. We also expect this game to draw a lot of fouls and cards. Brighton is a very slick team and Villa’s midfield and defence can be quite rugged sometimes. Aston Villa to get 2 or more yellow cards is our call. We also expect Matty Cash to be booked in his duel with Mitoma.

The player to watch in terms of scoring for Brighton and Hove Albion will be Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese International has not dropped form since last season and is currently one of the best wingers in the Premier League at the moment. Mitoma already has 3 goals and 3 assists in 6 Premier League games for Brighton.

Mitoma is one of Brighton’s key players and most of Brighton’s attacks often start and end through him. Danny Welbeck or Ewan Ferguson also is a good shout-back if you want to do something different however, we recommend referring to the starting lineup 1 hour before the game to see who starts between the two.

Ollie Watkins is the player to keep an eye on for Aston Villa. The Englishman hasn’t made a mark in the Premier League this season with his first goal coming only last week against Chelsea which was his 6th start. We believe that Watkins should kick on now with the goal boosting his confidence. With Brighton’s centre backs prone to switching off, Watkins’ natural ability to pounce on those situations could do well for Villa in the game.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, L, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Joel Veltman Defender Adam Webster Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Pervis Estupinan Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Solly March Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five-games): W, L, W, W, W

Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:31

Aston Villa wins:17

Brighton and Hove Albion wins:5

Matches are drawn:9

Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Odds

The odds of Brighton and Hove Albion winning are set at 2.71. Aston Villa are the marginal favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.60. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.12. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.