AVFC (Aston Villa) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction AVFC 55 % Chance of Winning CHE 45 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are all set to take on Chelsea at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Aston Villa are looking good in their hunt to finish in the Champions League spots. They are 4th in the league, 6 points ahead of 5th place Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs however have 2 games in hand which are extremely difficult. Chelsea on the other hand missed their chance to get level on points with the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United after their last game against Arsenal. A loss for Chelsea against Villa will see them further slip away from a European spot. Aston Villa in their last game came face to face with Bournemouth at Villa Park. They started the game well but conceded as Cash fouled Kerkez in the penalty box allowing Solanke to give them the lead from the spot. Villa did not dither under pressure and came back into the game just before halftime as youngster Morgan Rogers scored a good goal. The second half was a breeze for them as Villa put their foot on the gas. 2 second-half goals from Diaby and Bailey saw the Cherries crumble and leave Villa Park with nothing. Chelsea on the other hand travelled to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. It was a horrid night for them as they went behind after just 4 minutes as Trossard scored to put them ahead. Post that Chelsea did get into the game with some half chances however the best of the lot fell to Nicolas Jackson who was on one with the keeper and hit it wide. Arsenal in the second half ended Chelsea as a brace from Ben White and former player Kai Havertz saw the Blues concede 5 on the night.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

When it comes to head-to-head record between these two teams it is Chelsea who have gotten the best of Aston Villa on multiple occasions. In the last 31 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 8 occasions, 6 games have ended in a stalemate with Chelsea winning a massive 17 times.

Aston Villa in their last game showed that even after going behind they had the mentality to come back into the game and win it. Villa looks like a team that is focused and ready to take on any challenge. Beating Arsenal at the Emirates was touted by many as a fluke but they backed that up by beating Bournemouth showing they are a legitimate challenger to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea’s overreliance on Cole Palmer haunted them in their last game. The players now need to take more responsibility if they want to do better and not only rely on Cole Palmer. Players like Jackson, Madueke and Mudryk need to contribute more with goals. They are getting in the right places however their finishing has been horrible. Based on everything we still believe that Villa have a much better chance of winning this game against Chelsea.

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Aston Villa vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Aston Villa marginally to beat Chelsea in this game on Sunday at Villa Park. Emery’s men with odds of 2.31 are minor favourites over the likes of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea who are underdogs in this game with odds of 2.85. Aston Villa go into this as small favourites due to their upturn in form with Chelsea coming into this after a crushing defeat from Arsenal.

Aston Villa this season have built their good form based on their results at home. They did have a spell where they did lose momentum at Vill Park but in recent games have stabilised. Emery’s men have a solid 71%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their goal-scoring record thanks to their attackers continues to shine as they average 2.53 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.57. Chelsea this season in comparison to their home form have been quite poor on their travels. The Blues have just won 1 of their 5 away games going into this. Chelsea have just a 31% win ratio away from home.

Pochettino’s men have just scored just 1.63 goals on average in their games away from Stamford Bridge from an expected goal tally of 1.43. Chelsea is outperforming their expected goal tally due to the number of penalties they have had this season. It has made the Blues a dangerous outfit in this criteria. Based on these numbers, these are our following predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to easily score more than 2 goals in this game. Our call is also for the home team to beat Chelsea by 2 goals or more. We can see Aston Villa easing past Chelsea in this game due to their good form and Chelsea’s issues.

Aston Villa always tend to find the back of the net at home scoring in 93% of their games at Villa Park this season. Chelsea meanwhile has failed to score in just 19% of their away games this season. Villa have kept a clean sheet in 24% of their games this season. We however backed Chelsea to score in this game. The Blues do have a good record when it comes to scoring goals away and last game against Arsenal was one of the few games they could not score. They had their fair share of chances in that one having come close on 2 occasions with Jackson. In terms of scoring first, we back Aston Villa to take the lead in this game. Villa have a marginally better record than Chelsea as they have scored first in 18 of their 34 games. Chelsea have found the opening goal in 16 of their 32 games. We back the home team to start strong and put Chelsea under pressure.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have Ollie Watkins to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The central strikers that come up against Chelsea are having a field day in recent games and we do expect Watkins to get plenty of opportunities to do so. Watkins has never scored against Chelsea at Villa Park but has scored in each of his last 2 games which were played at Stamford Bridge. We can see Watkins getting his first goal against Chelsea at his home stadium.

When it comes to Chelsea it is Cole Palmer that is the favourite to score in this game provided he starts. Palmer missed out in the last game and Chelsea could not even score a single goal. Chelsea’s attack is highly reliant on the attacker and with 20 goals to his name no one can argue how good he can be on his day.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Trevor Chalobah Defender Axel Disasi Defender Ben Chilwell Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, D

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Aston Villa wins:60

Chelsea wins:69

Matches are drawn:66

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.31.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.