AVFC (Aston Villa) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction AVFC 87 % Chance of Winning CPFC 13 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will face off against Crystal Palace at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams go into this with no wins in each of their last 2 games. Crystal Palace find themselves in the first relegation spot after they were humbled at home by Fulham just before the international break. This was the 5th time in 11 games that Palace failed to score a single goal after losing by 2. Aston Villa, with their last 2 defeats, have dropped to 9th in the Premier League table. They were beaten by Liverpool in their last game at Anfield. Aston Villa had some good chances earlier on in the game. The best chance fell to Morgan Rogers, who failed to capitalise, leaving Villa with their third defeat of the season.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace is very competitive and has surprisingly favoured the Eagles. In the last 17 games in all competitions, Aston Villa have won 7 times; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning 8 games.

Aston Villa have struggled against teams that are near the top four level, as they lost against both Spurs and Liverpool. Villa recently has also failed to score many goals. Jhon Duran has been crucial coming in from the bench; however, Watkins has yet to set the scene on fire. The likes of Leon Bailey and Morgan Rogers need to get Watkins fired if Villa wants to right the wrongs of the past few games.

Crystal Palace has the same issues in attack. They just are not scoring enough goals. Their new signings have not clicked, plus their top scorer last season in Mateta looks badly off form. Eberechi Eze also looks devoid of ideas. Hence, it is tough to see how Palace get the better of Aston Villa, especially whilst playing as the away team. Therefore, Aston Villa have the better chance of winning this tie on Saturday.

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Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have single-handedly backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to get past Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Saturday. The Villains are tipped to win their first game after a period of 3 games where they failed to get 3 points. Aston Villa go into this with a good overall record at Villa Park; hence, they have the backing of the bookies to win this. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have just 1 win until now this season. They come into this having lost at home to Fulham; hence, following that up with a visit to Villa Park makes them the underdogs in the eyes of the bookies.

Aston Villa’s results have massively deteriorated over the last 3 games. No wins in each of their last 3 have dented their ranking in the Premier League table. The only good news for them is that their worst results have come away from home. At home, they have been quite decent since losing in match week 2 against Arsenal. Villa have 2 wins against the likes of Wolves and Everton. However, they have failed to win their last 2 games at home, drawing both against Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace have had a very poor start to the season. They just have 1 win overall in their first 11 games. That win, however, was in a home game against Tottenham Hotspur. They have lost 3 games already away from home to Brentford, Everton, and Nottingham Forest. Their better results in the form of two draws have come against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Oliver Glasner’s men have yet to win an away game until now.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game by a steady margin. Unai Emery’s winning this game by two goals or more is our call. We also expect Aston Villa to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Crystal Palace have conceded 2 goals away from home in 3 of their 5 games this season. Aston Villa are not the highest scorers at home; however, they have scored 2 or more goals in 2 of their 5 home games. Hence we do see Emery’s men getting 2 on the night. We also back Crystal Palace to score in this game. The Eagles have scored at least 1 goal in each of their last 4 of their last 5 away games. Villa, on the other hand, have kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their 5 home games until now.

Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, Aston Villa have had a better record than Crystal Palace. Villa have scored first in 4 of their 11 games, whereas Crystal Palace have found the back of the net in 3 of their 11 games. Both teams tend to start on a slower foot; however, Aston Villa being at home gives them the advantage. Crystal Palace away from home does look vulnerable; hence, we do sense that Unai Emery’s men will come out flying for them.

Amadou Onana has been a player who is involved in a lot of defensive actions for Aston Villa. The Belgian midfielder is constantly picking up the pieces in the centre of the park as well as shielding his back four. That sees Onana get stuck in tackles which some lead to fouls. The midfielder has averaged 1.6 fouls per game until now in the Premier League. At this game in Villa Park, we expect him to have a busy encounter, especially against the likes of Eze through the middle. Hence, we back Amadou Onana to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Ollie Watkins in this game. Watkins has had a tough start this season considering how lethal he was last year. Against Crystal Palace’s defence, we expect him to get chances, however. Hence we back the Englishman to score.

For Crystal Palace, it is Jean Phillipe Mateta who we have our eyes on. The Frenchman has a really good scoring record against Aston Villa. Mateta has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 goals against the Villains. This is the best record he has against any Premier League opponent in a Palace shirt. Mateta was brilliant against Villa last season at Selhurst Park, scoring a hattrick and registering an assist.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Chris Richards Defender Marc Guehi Defender Chadi Riad Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:54

Aston Villa wins:23

Crystal Palace wins:16

Matches are drawn:15

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.62.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.