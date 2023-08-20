AVFC (Aston Villa) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction AVFC 56 % Chance of Winning EVFC 44 % Bet Now! Aston Villa is all set to lock horns against Everton at Villa Park on Sunday. Both Aston Villa and Everton have lost their opening fixtures of the season. Aston Villa suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park last Saturday. It was always going to be a tough challenge for Unai Emery’s men considering how good Newcastle United has been at home. It was the worst possible start for Villa as new signing Sandro Tonali scored inside 6 minutes to give the Geordies the lead. Unai Emery seems to have tweaked the way Aston Villa is defending with the defenders holding a very high line. Newcastle United’s pace and tenacity on the ball put Aston Villa in all sorts of trouble. The pace of defenders Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings was a worry especially with them holding a high line. Moussa Diaby’s equaliser for Villa in the 11th minute was soon cancelled out in the 16th minute by Alexander Isak. In an attacking sense, Villa did quite well in testing Newcastle United’s goal. Villa mustered a total of 16 shots out of which 6 were on target. Their defence and midfield however lost them the game towards the end. Villa’s midfield was overrun continuously in the 2nd half and a calamitous error from Ezri Konsa saw Isak make it 3-1 and practically seal the tie. Villa’s heads dropped in the final 15 minutes when Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes both came off the bench to score. Further bad news for Villa saw experienced defender Tyrone Mings ruled out through a knee injury for an extended time Everton on the other hand is having issues when it comes to their attack. The Toffees could not score a single goal against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday. Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute to win all three points. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno was in the form of his life denying the Everton attack chance after chance. Everton had 19 shots on Fulham’s goal out of which 9 shots were on target. Maupay and Doucoure had the best chances of the game but Leno was there to deny them. Patterson also came close in the game to scoring but his shot hit the crossbar. Sean Dyche will be hoping that Everton will be on their toes to finish off the chances they get at Villa Park on Sunday because there most probably won’t be many.

Aston Villa vs Everton's Chance of Winning

In the recent matchups between Aston Villa and Everton, the head-to-head record is quite one-sided. In the last 26 encounters, the Villains have won 10 times, the Toffees have won on 6 occasions and 10 games ended in a stalemate. Villa’s record however at home is incredible. Unai Emery’s men have won each of their last seven home games in the Premier League. Villa last season at home won 12 games, drew 2 and lost 5 games in the entirety of the Premier League. They had a win rate of 63% at home beating the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United last season.

Everton on the other hand did not do well in their travels last season. The Toffees won just two games away from home in all of last season. Everton’s last away win came at Brighton and Hove Albion in May when they shocked everyone and won 5-1.

It is going to be a tough task for Sean Dyche’s men at Villa Park on Sunday. Unai Emery’s men with the crowd behind their backs will attack from the start. The problem with Everton is scoring goals. Everton needs to find a way to get past the onslaught from Villa in the first 10-20 minutes and tame down the crowd at Villa Park. Everton were successful in terms of creating chances against Fulham but it remains to be seen if they can put Villa under the same pressure. We don’t think that is likely! Aston Villa goes into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this game against Everton as clear favourites to win at Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa was brilliant when it came to playing at Villa Park last season. Unai Emery made it very difficult for teams to not only score but also to defend. With Villa losing terribly at the weekend at the hands of Newcastle United, we expect Unai Emery’s men to come in all guns blazing against Everton. The Aston Villa player to watch out for in terms of attacking returns will be Moussa Diaby. The Frenchmen were the only goal-scorer against Newcastle on Saturday. Diaby, if he scores on Sunday against Everton will become the 5th player in Aston Villa’s history to score in the opening two games. We expect Diaby to score considering how centrally and advanced he is playing. Ollie Watkins is also as good a shout as Moussa Diaby. The Villa striker also netted a penalty at Goodison Park last season.

Everton was unlucky not to win their opening game against Fulham on the opening weekend. Neal Maupay who led the line in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence did quite a good job. The only thing he couldn’t do was find the back of the net. Maupay had a total of 4 shots on Fulham’s goal out of which 3 were on target. The French striker accounted for zero goals with an xG of 1.35. Goals are a concern for Everton at the moment without Calvert-Lewin. Everton’s no 9 though featured for 90 minutes in a closed-door friendly against Manchester United and played a complete 90 minutes. Backing Calvert-Lewin to score could gain a return; however, if he starts on the bench, we recommend hedging your bets on Maupay even though he has not scored in his last 26 appearances for Everton. The risk is high but so could the reward.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Everton

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Nathan Patterson Defender Micheal Keane Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Amadou Onana Midfielder Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Arnaut Danjuma Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W

Aston Villa vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:228

Aston Villa wins:86

Everton wins:82

Matches are drawn:60

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Odds

The odds of Everton winning are set at 5.25. Aston Villa are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.76. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.04. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.