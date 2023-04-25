Aston Villa vs Fulham Match Prediction AVFC 80 % Chance of Winning FUL 20 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are all set to face off against Fulham at Villa Park on Wednesday. Aston Villa currently sits in 6th spot in the Premier League table with 51 points having played 32 games. Fulham sits in the 9th spot with 45 points having played 31 games. Both Fulham and Aston Villa have exceeded expectations concerning where they stand in the Premier League table currently. Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford last Saturday at the GTECH Community Stadium. Villa went into the game on the back of having won four consecutive games. Brentford however on the other hand have been good at home this season. Villa had more of the ball in the entire game but failed to create enough chances. Brentford however worked Emiliano Martinez more, having registered 5 shots on target in comparison to Villa’s 2. Ivan Toney, who has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this season, opened the score for Brentford in the 69th minute. Brentford was calm, collected and very well organised and was set for their 1st win in 4 games. It was Douglas Luiz who scored towards the dying minutes of the game to rescue a point for Villa and spoil the party for Brentford. Fulham registered back-to-back victories in the Premier League after a long time as they beat relegation-threatened Leeds United 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Harry Wilson gave the Cottagers the lead in the 58th minute. Andreas Pereira doubled the lead for the hosts in the 72nd minute to give the hosts a cushion for their lead. A Joao Palhinha own goal in the 79th minute gave Leeds a way back into the game. The Whites however failed to level things and succumbed to their third successive defeat in the Premier League. With this victory, Fulham’s slender chance of qualifying for Europe remains alive.

On this page Facts

Aston Villa vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa Player List

Fulham Player List

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts The most common result when Aston Villa and Fulham collide is 1-1. 5 matches have ended with this scoreline.

Fulham's last win against Aston Villa at Villa Park came way back in 2014.

Aston Villa are undefeated in their 5 matches in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have also won their last four successive home games.

Aston Villa always tends to score at Villa Park. They haven't scored in just 2 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Fulham also have a decent goal-scoring record on the road, they haven't scored in 3 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top scorer with 14 goals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic who is currently facing a suspension has scored 11 times for Fulham.

Ollie Watkins is also the highest goal creator for Aston Villa with 6 assists to his name.

Andreas Pereira is Fulham’s biggest goal contributor with 6 assists.

A year ago, Aston Villa were number 11 in the table with 37 points. Now they are number 6 with 50 points.

Fulham FC have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

Earlier this season in the reverse fixture, Fulham beat Aston Villa at the Craven Cottage 3-0.

On average Aston Villa scores 1.54 goals when playing at home and Fulham scores 1.41 goals when playing away.

Aston Villa have managed a 9-game unbeaten run for the first time since 2011.

Fulham’s current win tally of 13 is higher than their last two seasons in the Premier League combined. In 18/19 they managed 7 wins and in 20/21 they got only 5 wins.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Fulham have quite a balanced head-to-head record when they have faced off in recent times. In the last 23 games between these two sides, Fulham have won 10 games; 5 games have ended in a draw with Villa winning 8 times. Statistically, no side has had utter domination over the other in recent years with results swinging either way.

Aston Villa themselves are on a four-game winning run at Villa Park. Villa has been dominant at home collecting 1.81 points per game on average. They have won 9 games, drawn 2 and lost 5 at home this season. Villa also has scored an average of 1.75 goals a game this season at home.

Fulham have been decent when they play away. The Cottagers have a 40% win rate away from home this season Fulham have won 6, drawn 2 and lost 7 this season. Their record on the road in the last 5 games however has dwindled a little. They have 2 wins, 2 losses and a draw in their last 5 games.

Aston Villa on paper and form in every aspect look like a more comprehensive footballing unit. Villa has looked like an unstoppable force at home this season. Fulham’s chances of getting anything from this game look slim.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Villa tends to score 1.75 goals a game at Villa Park. Villa have had an amazing goal-scoring run this season. All credit to new manager Unai Emery who has taken them to new heights. Aston Villa have scored in all their 19 games with Unai Emery as manager. No other manager/coach in the history of the Premier League has started their management at a club with a longer goal-scoring run. As per this Villa will again be high odds on favourites to score against Fulham. Backing Villa to score will gain returns with Ollie Watkins being the pick of the goal-scorers for Aston Villa.

Andreas Pereira has had a stellar season for Fulham. The Brazilian has racked up 5 goals and 6 assists for Fulham this season. Pereira’s goal threat makes him Fulham’s bankable asset if anyone wishes to take a punt on the attacking midfielder. Fulham Keeper Bernd Leno will be expected to be the busier of the two goalkeepers on Wednesday. Backing the German keeper to make over 3-4 saves in the game can gain your returns as well.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Fulham

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Ashley Young Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Tyrone Mings Defender Alexandre Moreno Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Emiliano Buendia Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Bertrand Traore Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Lavyin Kurzawa, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Shane Duffy, Cedric Soares, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Read, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois

Attackers:Neeskens Kebano, Harry Wilson, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Manor Solomon, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tim Ream Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Harry Wilson Attacker Andreas Pereira Attacker Willian Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, L

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:73

Aston Villa wins:25

Fulham wins:26

Matches are drawn:22

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Odds

The odds of Fulham winning are set at 4.50. Aston Villa is the favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.75. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.