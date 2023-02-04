Aston Villa vs Leicester City Match Prediction
AVFC
70%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
30%
England
Villa Park
Aston Villa won 8 matches, lost 8 matches and 4 matches ended in a draw. Leicester City is coming off a 2-2 draw over Brighton. Leicester City won 5 matches, lost 12 matches and 3 matches ended in draws.
Aston Villa remained undefeated in January with three wins and one draw in four matches. The Villa are coming off a win over Southampton (1-0) on 21st January at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Ollie Watkins scored the solitary goal of the match in the 77th minute assisted by Douglas Luiz. Ollie Watkins hits a header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner to lead Aston Villa to their 8th win of the season. Villa missed a goal earlier in the game in the 47th minute. Leon Bailey missed a left-footed shot from the centre of the box a touch wider towards the left side of the goalkeeper. Aston Villa had the ball for most of the game. They played with 63.5% possession in the game. Five shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Southampton players 19 times with 9 clearances and two corner shots. Villa conceded 9 fouls in the entire game.
Leicester City lost four of their last five games. They ended their four-match losing streak with a draw in their previous outing against Brighton. Leicester tied the game (2-2) against Brighton on Saturday 21st January at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Kaoru Mitoma scored the first goal of the match in the 27th minute with a right-footed shot scoring from outside the box to the top right corner of the goalkeeper assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Marc Albrighton coming in as a substitute for Leicester city levelled the score in the 38th minute. Albrighton hits a right-footed shot to the right bottom corner from the six-foot-yard box. Harvey Barnes scores the 2nd goal for Leicester in the 63rd minute. Barnes makes a right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box. Evan Ferguson scored the 2nd goal for Brighton to tie the game (2-2) in the 88th minute of the game. Kaoru Mitoma was awarded the player of the match for his goal. Leicester managed to hold on to the ball for 36.6% in the entire game. They hit two shots on target. They made 16 tackles, 18 clearances and five corner shots in the game.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Aston Villa and Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23.
Facts
- Danny Ings is the top goal scorer for Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Ings scored 9 goals in the league this season including two braces. Danny Ings scored his last goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4th January 2023.
- Leon Bailey is Villa’s second top scorer with four goals in eight matches. Bailey missed two shots in Villa’s last game against Southampton. Danny ings are the top striker and forward player for Aston Villa. We back Ings to score a goal against Leicester City. Goalkeeper Emilio Martines saved five goals in Villa's previous game. He is another important player for Aston Villa.
- Harry Barnes is Leicester City’s top goal sorcerer with seven goals in the ten matches he played this tournament. Barnes scored his last goal against Brighton on the 21st of January.
- James Maddinson scored seven goals in the eight matches he played. Maddinson scored a brace in the tournament. Harry Barnes is the top striker and forward player for Leicester City. We back Barnes to be the top goal scorer against Aston Villa.
- We back Leon Bailey to be the player of the match in the game against Leicester City. Emilio Martinez is another top contender to win the player of the match award against Leicester City.
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Chance of Winning
Aston Villa is the in-form team heading into the game against Leicester City on Saturday 4th February 2023 at Villa Park in Birmingham. Aston Villa won three of their last five games in the Premier league. They end January month undefeated. Villa played 4 matches in January and won three games while one game ended in a draw. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur (2-0), Southampton (1-0) and Leeds United (2-1). The only game that they tied was against Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1).
Leicester City lost four of their last five games heading into the game against Aston Villa this weekend. Leicester in their last game wasn't able to win the game as they tied the game 2-2 against Brighton. Leicester City played three matches in January losing two matches against Liverpool (2-1) and Nottingham Forest (2-0). They are ranked 14th on the points table with five wins, twelve losses and three losses.
Aston Villa is the favourite to win the match. We back Villa to dominate against Leicester City at Villa Park in Birmingham on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 48% at a scoreline of 1-0.
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Aston Villa is the favourites to win the game against Leicester City on Saturday 4th February at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa is in fine form winning three of their last five games. Aston suffered a few early losses at the start of the tournament and bounced back with back-to-back wins after the World Cup break. Leicester City struggled to gain momentum and win matches after the World Cup break. They lost four of their last five games. The problem for Leicester City has been their defence. We Predict the scoreline to be Aston Villa 2 -1 with Aston Villa winning the game.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to win the fixture against Leicester City.
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Match Toss Prediction
We back Leicester City to win the toss in the game against Aston Villa.
Aston Villa Player List
Emiliano Martinez ©, Viljami Sinisalo, Robin Olsen (Goalkeepers) Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Ashley Young, Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Calum Chambers ( Defenders); Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Kadan Young, Morgan Sanson, Leander Dendocker, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia (Midfielders); Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins (Strikers).
Aston Villa Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Striker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Striker
|
Emiliano Buendia
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
Aston Villa Team Form ( Last Five Games)- W, W, D, W, L
Leicester City Player List
Danny Ward, Alex Smithies, Daniel Iversen (Goalkeepers); James Justin, Wout Faes, Caglar Soeyuencue, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Victor Kristiansen, Daniel Amartey Defender Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Timothy Castagne, Luke Thomas, Joe Wormleighton (Defenders); Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Lewis Brunt, Boubakary Soumare, Sammy Braybrooke, Kasey McAteer (Midfielders); Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka, Will Alves (Forwards).
Leicester City Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Danny Ward
|
Goalkeeper
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Striker
|
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|
Strker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Midfielder
|
Nampalys Mendy
|
Midfielder
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Dennis Praet
|
Midfielder
|
Timothy Castagne
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Luke Thomas
|
Defender
|
Daniel Amartey
|
Defender
Leicester City Team Form (Last five games) :D, L,L,L,L
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Head to Head
Matches Played:26
Aston Villa Won:6 Matches
Leicester City Won:10 Matches
Draw:10 Matches
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Aston Villa winning the match at 2.078 whereas in favour of Leicester City are 3.76. The odds of the match ending as a draw are 3.72. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa
We Predict Aston Villa to win the match against Leicester City 1-0 at a probability of 9%. The next probable scoreline is Aston Villa winning the game with a scoreline of 2-1 at a probability of 10% and a scoreline of 2-0 at a probability of 8%. We back Aston Villa to win the game against Leicester City.
Our Prediction: Aston Villa winning the fixture.Bet Now!