Aston Villa locks horns against Leicester City on Saturday 4th February at 8:30 PM IST at Villa Park, Birmingham. Aston Villa is coming off a match win over Southampton in their last match.

Aston Villa won 8 matches, lost 8 matches and 4 matches ended in a draw. Leicester City is coming off a 2-2 draw over Brighton. Leicester City won 5 matches, lost 12 matches and 3 matches ended in draws.

Aston Villa remained undefeated in January with three wins and one draw in four matches. The Villa are coming off a win over Southampton (1-0) on 21st January at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Ollie Watkins scored the solitary goal of the match in the 77th minute assisted by Douglas Luiz. Ollie Watkins hits a header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner to lead Aston Villa to their 8th win of the season. Villa missed a goal earlier in the game in the 47th minute. Leon Bailey missed a left-footed shot from the centre of the box a touch wider towards the left side of the goalkeeper. Aston Villa had the ball for most of the game. They played with 63.5% possession in the game. Five shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Southampton players 19 times with 9 clearances and two corner shots. Villa conceded 9 fouls in the entire game.

Leicester City lost four of their last five games. They ended their four-match losing streak with a draw in their previous outing against Brighton. Leicester tied the game (2-2) against Brighton on Saturday 21st January at King Power Stadium, Leicester. Kaoru Mitoma scored the first goal of the match in the 27th minute with a right-footed shot scoring from outside the box to the top right corner of the goalkeeper assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Marc Albrighton coming in as a substitute for Leicester city levelled the score in the 38th minute. Albrighton hits a right-footed shot to the right bottom corner from the six-foot-yard box. Harvey Barnes scores the 2nd goal for Leicester in the 63rd minute. Barnes makes a right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box. Evan Ferguson scored the 2nd goal for Brighton to tie the game (2-2) in the 88th minute of the game. Kaoru Mitoma was awarded the player of the match for his goal. Leicester managed to hold on to the ball for 36.6% in the entire game. They hit two shots on target. They made 16 tackles, 18 clearances and five corner shots in the game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Aston Villa and Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23.