AVFC (Aston Villa) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction AVFC 25 % Chance of Winning LIV 75 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to take on Liverpool in the Premier League under the lights at Villa Park on Tuesday. It is a crucial game for Aston Villa in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season. Aston Villa are 4th in the table with 67 points from 36 games. They are 4 points ahead of Spurs with 2 games still to play. Villa needs to win 1 of their last 2 games to get that Champions League spot. Spurs do play Manchester City midweek and if Spurs lose that game then Aston Villa are through to Europe even if they lose both their remaining games. Unai Emery will however want to win the game and keep their prospect in their hands. For Liverpool their season is pretty much done, they do not have anything much left to play for as the highest they could finish is 2nd provided they win their last 2 games and Arsenal lose both of theirs which is highly unlikely. Aston Villa come into this game having lost their last Premier League game away to Brighton. They could not breach Brighton’s defence and they could register only 2 shots in the game with a solitary effort on target. De Zerbi’s men dominated and got their deserved winner from the spot. Ezri Konsa brought down Adingra in the box. Olsen saved Pedro’s penalty but the Brazilian tapped in the rebound to give Villa their 7th loss of the season. Liverpool on the other hand faced Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in their last game. They made quick work of them overall as they led 4-0 by the 59th minute. Goals from Salah Robertson, Gakpo and Elliot put them in a commanding position. Some poor defending allowed Spurs to get 2 back through Richarlison and Son but Liverpool held on to get the 3 points.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Liverpool has been a massive bogey team for Aston Villa especially when they two have played at Villa Park. In the last 30 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 7 occasions, 5 games ended in a stalemate with Liverpool winning 18 times. Liverpool ended up winning the last game at Anfield quite easily.

Aston Villa are still in a good position when it comes to qualifying for the Champions League next season however their performances have taken a big dip. It does look like the long season is finally catching up to them as the players look jaded. The last time they played in Europe they lost the next game in the Premier League to Brighton. They have to get some energy, especially in their last home game this season.

Liverpool on the other hand has nothing much to play for. They will want to finish the season on the best possible note and give Jurgen Klopp a very good send-off. Both teams are vulnerable in their own way. Defence and midfield have been an issue for both teams going into this. Based on everything we have looked at and analysed, we back Liverpool to have a better chance going into this game.

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Facts

Aston Villa have not done very well recently in their Premier League games against Liverpool. Aston Villa have just 1 win in their last 12 games against Liverpool. The Lions have lost 10 and drawn 1 with the solitary win coming at Villa Park when they trounced Liverpool 7-2 in 2020.

Liverpool has over the years loved playing at Villa Park and their record back this. The Merseyside Reds have won 16 games at Villa Park in the Premier League era. Against no other opponent has Liverpool won that many games in their home stadium.

In the most recent 5 games, both teams have tended to start the game quickly. The opening goal in this fixture in the last 5 games has come in the first 5 minutes. Both Liverpool and Aston Villa have scored first on 2 occasions.

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa fixture in the history of the Premier League has in most instances been won by the away team. In the 57 meetings these two have had in the Premier League, 22 of those games have been won by the travelling side which is the highest tally in the League.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Liverpool by a decent margin to be winners against the home team in Aston Villa on Tuesday under the lights. The Merseyside Reds with odds of 1.74 are the outright favourites over Aston Villa who are the underdogs here with the odds of 4.10. Liverpool are the big favourites here as they come into the game with a big win against Tottenham Hotspur at home. Aston Villa on the other hand have hit a rough patch where they are consistently dropping points.

Aston Villa have suddenly started to drop momentum coming into this game on the back of a defeat. Aston Villa have performed amicably well in front of their fans as they have a 67%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their goal-scoring stats have never been an issue this season as they average 2.50 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.55. Liverpool have not had the away season they would have wanted to have and that has eventually put them out of the title race. The Reds have a 50% win ratio away from Anfield this week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored just 1.89 goals on average on their travels this season. That comes from an expected goal tally of 1.86. Liverpool tends to create a lot of chances whenever they play so we can see them being up for this game, especially their attackers. Based on these numbers above, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our call is also for Klopp’s men to win this game by a margin of 1 goal. We can not make a case for either Liverpool or Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet in this game as we believe both teams will score here.

Aston Villa have scored in 94% of their games at Villa Park this season. Liverpool meanwhile has failed to score in just 6% of their away games this season. The Villa backline has not conceded a goal in 22% of their games this season. Hence the stats above make an evident claim for both Villa and Liverpool to score in this game. In terms of winning halves, we expect Aston Villa to win the 1st half and lose the 2nd half.

Aston Villa likes to start games on the front foot. Emery’s men have won 61% of their 1st halves at home this season. Liverpool on the other hand have led at halftime in only 28% of their away games this season. Hence we back Aston Villa to go into the break leading. In terms of the second half, we do expect Villa to lose momentum considering they have played away in Greece midweek. Villa has lost 17% of their 2nd halves in comparison to Liverpool winning 61% of their 2nd halves. We can see the 2nd half falling into Liverpool’s laps as they will be the fresher teams out of the two.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we will back Ollie Watkins to continue to be the favourite to also score here not only because he has had an amazing campaign this year but also due to his record against Liverpool. He has scored 5 goals against the Merseyside Reds in the Premier League and only against Brighton, he has scored more. The next goal he scores will be the 20th of the season.

When it comes to Liverpool we back Mo Salah to go into this game as favourite to continue with his goal-scoring form. Salah was on target in Liverpool’s last game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Salah this season has both found the back of the net and registered an assist in 4 different games this season. Only Cole Palmer has a better record with 5 games.

Final Prediction:Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John Duran Attacker Moussa Diaby Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, D

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, L

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:202

Aston Villa wins:59

Liverpool wins:102

Matches are drawn:41

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.74.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.