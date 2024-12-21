AVFC (Aston Villa) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
AVFC
39%
Chance of Winning
MCI
61%
England
Villa Park
Facts:
- Aston Villa has fond memories when it came to this exact fixture against Manchester City at Villa Park last season. The Villains won this game by a solitary goal scored by Leon Bailey. A win on Saturday against Manchester City would make it extra special for Aston Villa, as it will be the first time that Villa will have won back to back home games against Manchester City since 1993.
- Manchester City in the Premier League have always done well against Aston Villa. The Citizens have won a total of 30 games in the Premier League against the Villains. They only have a better record against Newcastle United in terms of wins with 31 games. Even in terms of goals, their tally of 98 scored against Aston Villa is only second best against Newcastle United, who Manchester City have scored 102 goals against.
- Manchester City goes into this game on the back of a very poor tally in the Premier League. The citizens have picked up points in only 2 of their last 7 games with 5 losses to their name. Before this tally, Manchester City had 5 losses in 67 games, winning 51 and drawing 11. Manchester City has already lost 5 games this season. The last time they lost more than 5 was in the 2020/21 season, where they lost 6 games.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Manchester City is very one-sided. and has easily favoured the visitors to Manchester City. In the last 32 games in all competitions, Aston Villa has won 5 times; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester City winning 23 games.
Manchester City’s performance against Manchester United in their last game at home was not good at all. The Citizens were easily second best on the day at home to a team in Manchester United, who were already struggling themselves. Aston Villa at home is a good outfit. Their chances of winning have dropped due to them losing. last time around against Nottingham Forest. Manchester City have a slightly better chance of winning due to them being the better outfit on paper.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have marginally backed Manchester City as favourites to get past Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday. The Citizens are tipped to win the game even though They come into this with a very sketchy record. Manchester City goes into this with a decent overall record at Villa Park; hence, they have the backing of the bookies to win this. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are unbeaten in any of their last 5 games at home. They come into this having lost at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest; hence, following that up against a tie against Manchester City makes them the underdogs in the eyes of the bookies.
Aston Villa’s Results have marginally improved over the last 5 overall games. 2 losses in each of their last 5 have dented their stakes in the eyes of the bookies for this game. The only good news for them is that they tend to do well at home, and they have 3 draws and 2 wins in their last 5 games. At Villa Park, they have lost only one game so far at home. and that came against Arsenal in their first home game. Since then they have had 4 wins and 3 draws to their name. Aston Villa goes into this game having won each of their last 2 games against Brentford and Southampton.
Manchester City as a team, continue to struggle, and it is tough to predict what Pep Guardiola’s team might produce. Overall Manchester City has won just 1 of their last 11 games in all competitions. Away from home, they have already had 3 defeats to their name. The last time they won a game away from home was way back in October when they won 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since then they have lost 3 in a row and most recently drew at Selhurst Park to Crystal Palace.
Based on the Above stats; here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Manchester City to nick past Aston Villa in this game. Pep Guardiola’s team, winning This game by a one-goal margin is our call. We also expect Manchester City to score two goals or more goals in this game.
Aston Villa have conceded 2 goals away from home in 3 of their 8 games at home this season. Manchester City, on the other hand, scored 2 goals in their last game at Selhurst. Park hence we do expect them to find the back of the net at least 2 times at Villa Park. We also easily back Aston Villa to score in this game. The Villains have scored in each of their last 4 games at home. Manchester City have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 7 games away from the Etihad Stadium. Hence Both teams to score in this game is our call here.
Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League Until now, Aston Villa has had a better record than Manchester City recently. Villa has scored first in each of their last 2 home games, whereas Manchester City has conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. Aston Villa does tend to start their home games on a faster note with their home backing. Manchester City will come into this game under a lot of pressure, and hence we do see them going behind first.
Josko Gvardiol has been a player who is involved in a lot of defensive actions for Manchester City. The Croatian defender has been one of the standout defenders for Manchester. City this season and against the pace of Villa, we do expect him to have a busy afternoon. Gvardiol’s tackle rate in the Premier League is quite good. The defender averages 1.8 tackles per game so far in the Premier League. Hence our call in this game is for Josko Gvardiol to make 1 or more tackles in this game. against Aston Villa.
In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Jhon Duran in this game. Duran has done very well when it comes to deputizing for Ollie Watkins this season. The Colombian striker also scored in his last game against Nottingham Forest; hence, We do expect him to carry on his form in this game. Based on this we do expect Jhon Duran to score against Manchester City on Saturday.
For Manchester City, we do back Phil Foden to get on the scoresheet in this game. Foden has had a very bad start to the season, and his stats do indicate that as well. Foden has taken the most shots with 24 without finding the back of the net. The good news is that he is testing goalkeepers, and we expect the goals to come as he is a quality player. This game at Villa Park is a good game to back Phil Foden to score, as Manchester City’s attackers have not been consistent this season. Erling Haaland is a safer shout always, but his goals have dried up as of now.
Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Aston Villa
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, D
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Mathues Nunes
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L
Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:181
Aston Villa wins:58
Manchester City wins:81
Matches are drawn:42
Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.13.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch