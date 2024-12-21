AVFC (Aston Villa) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction AVFC 39 % Chance of Winning MCI 61 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will welcome Manchester City to Villa Park in the first game of match week 17. in the Premier League. Both Villa and Manchester City go into this on the back of defeats to their name. Both teams also lost in a similar pattern after having the lead for most parts of the game. Aston Villa led until the 87th minute thanks to Jhon Duran scoring in the 63rd minute. They lost. the plot in the end after Milenkovic and Elanga scored within the space of 6 minutes to hand Villa their 5th defeat of the season. Manchester City on the other hand, led till the 88th minute after Gvardiol put them ahead with a header in the 36th minute. However, there were 115 seconds. between Bruno Fernandes’ equalizer from the spot and Amad’s winner.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Manchester City is very one-sided. and has easily favoured the visitors to Manchester City. In the last 32 games in all competitions, Aston Villa has won 5 times; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester City winning 23 games.

Manchester City’s performance against Manchester United in their last game at home was not good at all. The Citizens were easily second best on the day at home to a team in Manchester United, who were already struggling themselves. Aston Villa at home is a good outfit. Their chances of winning have dropped due to them losing. last time around against Nottingham Forest. Manchester City have a slightly better chance of winning due to them being the better outfit on paper.

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Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have marginally backed Manchester City as favourites to get past Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday. The Citizens are tipped to win the game even though They come into this with a very sketchy record. Manchester City goes into this with a decent overall record at Villa Park; hence, they have the backing of the bookies to win this. Aston Villa, on the other hand, are unbeaten in any of their last 5 games at home. They come into this having lost at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest; hence, following that up against a tie against Manchester City makes them the underdogs in the eyes of the bookies.

Aston Villa’s Results have marginally improved over the last 5 overall games. 2 losses in each of their last 5 have dented their stakes in the eyes of the bookies for this game. The only good news for them is that they tend to do well at home, and they have 3 draws and 2 wins in their last 5 games. At Villa Park, they have lost only one game so far at home. and that came against Arsenal in their first home game. Since then they have had 4 wins and 3 draws to their name. Aston Villa goes into this game having won each of their last 2 games against Brentford and Southampton.

Manchester City as a team, continue to struggle, and it is tough to predict what Pep Guardiola’s team might produce. Overall Manchester City has won just 1 of their last 11 games in all competitions. Away from home, they have already had 3 defeats to their name. The last time they won a game away from home was way back in October when they won 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since then they have lost 3 in a row and most recently drew at Selhurst Park to Crystal Palace.

Based on the Above stats; here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Manchester City to nick past Aston Villa in this game. Pep Guardiola’s team, winning This game by a one-goal margin is our call. We also expect Manchester City to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Aston Villa have conceded 2 goals away from home in 3 of their 8 games at home this season. Manchester City, on the other hand, scored 2 goals in their last game at Selhurst. Park hence we do expect them to find the back of the net at least 2 times at Villa Park. We also easily back Aston Villa to score in this game. The Villains have scored in each of their last 4 games at home. Manchester City have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 7 games away from the Etihad Stadium. Hence Both teams to score in this game is our call here.

Our prediction is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League Until now, Aston Villa has had a better record than Manchester City recently. Villa has scored first in each of their last 2 home games, whereas Manchester City has conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 5 away games. Aston Villa does tend to start their home games on a faster note with their home backing. Manchester City will come into this game under a lot of pressure, and hence we do see them going behind first.

Josko Gvardiol has been a player who is involved in a lot of defensive actions for Manchester City. The Croatian defender has been one of the standout defenders for Manchester. City this season and against the pace of Villa, we do expect him to have a busy afternoon. Gvardiol’s tackle rate in the Premier League is quite good. The defender averages 1.8 tackles per game so far in the Premier League. Hence our call in this game is for Josko Gvardiol to make 1 or more tackles in this game. against Aston Villa.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Jhon Duran in this game. Duran has done very well when it comes to deputizing for Ollie Watkins this season. The Colombian striker also scored in his last game against Nottingham Forest; hence, We do expect him to carry on his form in this game. Based on this we do expect Jhon Duran to score against Manchester City on Saturday.

For Manchester City, we do back Phil Foden to get on the scoresheet in this game. Foden has had a very bad start to the season, and his stats do indicate that as well. Foden has taken the most shots with 24 without finding the back of the net. The good news is that he is testing goalkeepers, and we expect the goals to come as he is a quality player. This game at Villa Park is a good game to back Phil Foden to score, as Manchester City’s attackers have not been consistent this season. Erling Haaland is a safer shout always, but his goals have dried up as of now.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Aston Villa

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Mathues Nunes Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:181

Aston Villa wins:58

Manchester City wins:81

Matches are drawn:42

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.13.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.