AVFC (Aston Villa) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction AVFC 65 % Chance of Winning MUFC 35 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are all set to welcome Manchester United to Villa Park on Sunday in the Premier League. It is an important game for both teams as it could play a role in determining who could finish in the top 4 come the end of the season. Aston Villa currently sit 4th in the table with 46 points from 23 games. Manchester United are 8 points behind Villa and sit in 6th place. A win for Manchester United is crucial for them to keep their top 4 hopes alive as the deficit then cuts to just 5 points. Villa on the other hand will want to keep the gap as much as possible from the teams below as they look to secure the Champions League after a long time. Villa winning this game would make the top 4 race between them and Tottenham Hotspur. If they lose to Manchester United on Sunday then the competition for that spot blows wide open. Aston Villa in their last Premier League game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United last week. Unai Emery’s side registered a dominant display as they dismantled the home team 5-0. Villa finished Sheffield United up in the 1st half itself as John McGinn first opened the scoring in the 12th minute. 4 minutes later, Ollie Watkins doubled the away team's lead. Villa kept amping up the pressure and they got their third on the 20th-minute mark through Leon Bailey. Youri Tielemans got on the scoresheet to score the 4th goal and the win was rounded up by Alex Moreno in the 47th minute. A 5-star performance from Unai Emery and his team. Manchester United on the other hand welcomed West Ham United to Old Trafford in their last Premier League game. Rasmus Hojlund continued his excellent scoring run as he got onto his right foot and unleashed a thunderous strike to beat Areola in goal. Garnacho in the 2nd half doubled United's lead by cutting in onto his weaker foot and taking a shot that deflected off a West Ham defender and went past Fabianski. Manchester United scored their third of the night as McTominay won the ball up high and slid the ball out wide to Garnacho who calmly slotted the ball into the far corner with the inside of his right foot.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Manchester United have often provided us with games that tend to be quite competitive and close, however, the results highly tilt in the favour of the Red Devils.

In the last 31 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on just 3 occasions, 7 games have ended in a draw with Manchester United winning 21 times. Manchester United lost at Villa Park last season.

Aston Villa at one point were looking like a team that was impossible to beat at home but Newcastle United came and did it quite convincingly. Chelsea in their FA Cup game made Aston Villa easily look like a 2nd best team. Villa will need to be on their A-game when Manchester United arrive. Emery’s men have looked sloppy and lethargic in their last 2 games however their last Premier League game where they won 5-0 should give them confidence.

Manchester United needs to carry on what they have been doing in their last couple of games. If they can score early and be well organised then they have a big chance of winning this. Their record against the top half teams away does not do them good hence Villa have a slightly better chance to win this game.

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Aston Villa vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The bookies going into this game favour Aston Villa over Manchester United even though the latter come into this game with better form. Manchester United come into this on the back of 3 consecutive wins in all competitions whereas Aston Villa have won just 1 and lost 2 out of their 3 in all competitions heading into this game.

Aston Villa might have the edge over Manchester United due to their home form. Aston Villa in their last game at home against Newcastle United tasted their first defeat this season. Their home form is tremendous. Villa have an 82% win record at home this season. Their scoring record is also good heading into this game. They average 2.73 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.68. Manchester United on the other hand have been average away from home having a win percentage of 45%.

They score 1.18 goals per game on their travels from an expected goal tally of 1.29. Manchester United have been underperforming in terms of converting their chances however that has in recent times taken a big hit. They scored 4 goals in their last away game against Wolves. Based on these numbers we expect both teams to score in this game. Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals in this game is our shout.

Manchester United to also score at least one goal is our prediction. The Red Devils have failed to score in just 36% of their away games this season. Villa on the other hand have kept a clean sheet in just 27% of their games at home. So we do not expect them to not concede against Manchester United. Aston Villa have a very good record when it comes to halftime scores.

Villa has led going into the break in 64% of their games this season. In comparison, Manchester United have led in just 27% of their away games. Hence we predict that Aston Villa will go into this game into the break with the lead. Aston Villa are a team that loves to keep a high line hence we do predict that they will catch Manchester United offside a few times in this game. United averages 3.82 offsides a game this season and against Villa, we can see them getting a similar number. Our prediction is for Manchester United to get caught offside 3.5 or more times.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Ollie Watkins. The English striker has been their focal point this season and he has been better when playing at home. Watkinsâ€™ pace and aerial ability could be a problem for United. He was also on target in his last game against Sheffield United.

For Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in this game. The Danish striker has finally found his mark in terms of goal-scoring. He has scored in 4 of his last 5 games for the Red Devils in all competitions and will go in as the favourite to score for Manchester United.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Manchester United.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Diego Carlos Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Raphael Varane Defender Luke Shaw Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, D, L, W

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:197

Aston Villa wins:51

Manchester United wins:105

Matches are drawn:41

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.18.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.