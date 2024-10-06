AVFC (Aston Villa) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction AVFC 57 % Chance of Winning MUFC 43 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will face off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Villa are looking to build on their win in Europe, with Manchester United fighting to salvage what reputation they have left. Aston Villa currently sits 5th in the Premier League, and a win here would give them a good early shout to once again play Champions League football. A win for Manchester United might just save Erik Ten Hag’s job; a loss, however, will be cataclysmic as the Red Devils already sit 13th in the table. Manchester United in their last game were outplayed by Tottenham Hotspur. They once again allowed a defender to rip them apart as Van de Ven ran the length of the pitch to assist Brennan Johnson for the opener. United were reduced to 10 men as Bruno was sent off. United then crumbled as Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scored two more goals in the second half to bury Manchester United at Old Trafford. Aston Villa were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town as they could not hand Delap on the day. Villa turned the game around just before halftime, with Rogers and Watkins netting within quick succession. However, their intensity dropped in the second half, allowing Ipswich to get back into the game.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Manchester United has single-handedly favoured the team that are underdogs in this game. The last 32 games in all competitions have seen Aston Villa win 3 times; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 22 times.

This game could be make or break for Erik Ten Hag. Strong reports do indicate that if Manchester United are beaten, then the manager will take the fall and be sacked. They were close to losing the last game as well against Porto, only for Harry Maguire to head in the equaliser in injury time to secure a draw. United at their worst last season did the double over Aston Villa. History suggests that Ten Hag always scrapes through when his back is against the wall.

Aston Villa, however, are in great form. They will also be mentally and physically fresher than Manchester United, as they played at home midweek with the Red Devils travelling to Portugal. Aston Villa just looks like a better-coached team, and that should be evident when the two teams collide. Villa have the better chance of winning this game.

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Aston Villa vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have surprisingly backed Aston Villa as clear favourites when it comes to beating Manchester United at Villa Park on Sunday. The Villains are tipped to win their third home game of the season after spirits are high post their midweek European triumph. Aston Villa go into this with no losses in any of their last 4 games; hence, they have the momentum and the backing of the bookies to win on Sunday. Manchester United, on the other hand, have no wins in each of their last 2 games. They come into this having lost at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Their performances have also looked very shaky over the start of the season, and hence they are clear underdogs in this game.

Aston Villa’s response to being beaten by Arsenal on the opening day was fantastic, as they won their next 2 games at Villa Park. What was even more impressive was the way they beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League. With those performances, Aston Villa have shown that playing at Villa Park is not for everyone. It will take a lot from their opponents to beat them at their home stadium.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have had a very poor start to the season. Erik Ten Hag is under massive pressure not only in terms of results but also performances. The Red Devils, however, have a slightly better point tally away from home. They have won 1, drawn 1, and lost 1 game away from home this season. This is going to be a very crucial game with respect to how things could turn out for Manchester United.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game against Manchester United. Unai Emery’s winning this game by a 2-goal margin or more is our call. We expect Aston Villa to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Manchester United have conceded an average of 1.33 goals away in their overall games this season. In each of their 2 games in all competitions, they have conceded 3 goals. Aston Villa’s scoring form at home is quite healthy, as they average 2 goals per game. Hence we do see the villains getting 2 or more on the day. We also back Manchester United to score in this game. The Red Devils have scored at least 1 goal in 2 of their 3 away games in the Premier League this season. Villa, on the other hand, have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their games in the Premier League this season.

Our call is for Aston Villa to open the scoring in this game. In the Premier League until now, Aston Villa and Manchester United have an equal record. Villa and Manchester United have both scored first in 2 of their last 6 games. Aston Villa are high on confidence, and United are a team that looks demotivated, and we do see them succumbing to pressure early. The home support will know that Manchester United are wounded, and the atmosphere at Villa Park will surely play a vital role.

In terms of scoring, we do back Ollie Watkins to get on the scoresheet on Sunday. The English striker is back to his best after a slow start to the season. Watkins has now scored 4 goals in his last 3 games in the Premier League. Watkins netted in the draw to Ipswich last week and also against Wolves at Villa Park the week prior. United’s defence is all over the place. The central strikers of the opposition teams United have played in the last 2 games have scored 3 goals. Hence we back Watkins to have a good day and to score 1 or more goals anytime in the game.

Lisandro Martinez has been left isolated in many instances when United defend transitions. That has caused Argentinians to make a lot of fouls. Martinez already has 3 yellow cards to his name, having been booked in each of his last 2 games. We do see United being under a lot of pressure in this game, and that could cost Lisandro Martinez another booking.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Manchester United

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:198

Aston Villa wins:51

Manchester United wins:106

Matches are drawn:41

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.21.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.