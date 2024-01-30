AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction AVFC 60 % Chance of Winning NUFC 40 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to visit Villa Park on Wednesday under the lights to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Aston Villa still occupy the last Champions League spot as they currently have a tally of 43 points from 21 games with Spurs being just 3 points behind. Newcastle United are languishing in 10th place with 29 points from 21 games. They could drop to 11th if they lose and Wolves beat Manchester United. Aston Villa in their last game travelled to Goodison Park. A defensive blunder at the back by Martinez almost cost them a goal in the 6th minute. Villa had the ball in the back of the net through Moreno’s low powerful strike however the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside after Lenglet allegedly obstructed the view of Pickford when the shot was hit. Villa started to take hold of the game with Pickford once again coming to the rescue after making a fine save at his near post to deny Leon Bailey. Villa had a great chance to win it at the end as Matty Cash’s cross met Duran’s foot but his effort was wide of the post. Everton themselves had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside to the relief of the Villa defenders as they were caught out there. The game ended 0-0 giving Emery his first-ever goalless draw as a manager with this being his 97th game on the touchline. Newcastle United welcomed Manchester City to St James’ Park in their last game in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Newcastle United suddenly hit back on the run of play as Isak used the decoy run of Gordon on the overlap to turn inside from the left and unleash a stunning curling shot to beat the City goalkeeper. 2 minutes later it was Gordan’s turn to finish in the same way and he did to double their lead. Isak was set through on goal one-on-one but Ortega made himself big enough to deny the Swedish striker his second. It was all the De Bruyne show since his introduction as he scored a wonderful strike in the 74th minute to equalise and then in the 1st minute of added time set up Oscar Bobb for the winner.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Newcastle United over the years have provided their fans and the neutrals with some really exciting games.

In the last 28 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 7 occasions, 10 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 11 times. The record between these two sides is not very one-sided showing the unpredictable features of this game.

Aston Villa have all the characteristics and traits required to beat this currently struggling Newcastle United side. Unai Emery’s men are brilliant on the attack. They know how to defend leads and remain compact as a side. Villa’s biggest strength is their resilience and if they stick to their principles then there is no way that Newcastle United is winning this game.

Eddie Howe on the flipside needs to change something. The Geordies who were known for their defensive organisation are now leaking goals. They however now have started to score goals. If Newcastle United can buck up their backline, then they can steal this game as Villa do allow teams to score against them.

The chances of that however are quite slim. It will be difficult for Newcastle United to keep the Villa attackers at bay hence we do believe that Unai Emery’s men have a higher chance of winning their 10th home game of the season.

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Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookies, the numbers in terms of the odds favour the home team in Aston Villa. The difference in the odds is nearly double. Not many would have predicted going into this season that Newcastle United would be such clear underdogs heading into Villa Park. However, such has been the story this season at Villa Park with Unai Emery’s men bulldozing almost every team in their path.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been prolific when it comes to their attacking play. Both teams head into this having scored in 4 of their last 5 games overall.

Aston Villa averages 2.90 goals a game this season at Villa Park. Newcastle United on the other hand averages 1.60 goals a game away from St James’ Park in the Premier League this season.

We surely expect Villa to score in this game especially this being at Villa Park. The Lions have scored at least a goal in every game they have played this season. Newcastle United meanwhile have just scored in 2 of their last 5 away games. For Newcastle United, it could be a risky punt to predict that they would not score in this game.

The numbers back the call however we do expect them to get a goal in this game, especially with how good Alexander Isak looks. However, the returns to be got if Newcastle United fail to score would be massive

Newcastle United have scored in 60% of their away games this season. Hence, in terms of goals we do expect both sides to score a combined tally of 3 or more goals. Villa to win this game by 1 goal is our shout.

In terms of clean sheets, we do not expect either side to keep one. However if one wants to take a risk to gain higher returns then back Aston Villa to keep a clean sheet. They have only had a 30% clean sheet record at home this season but they have a better shout to keep one rather than Villa.

Villa has a brilliant record when it comes to taking the lead heading into halftime. The Lions have won the first halves of their games 70% of the time. In comparison, the Geordies have won 20% of their first 45s when they play away.

Villa loves to start with their feet on the gas especially when they play at a rocking Villa Park. They start with that raw tenacity to push teams back in terms of their morale. We back Villa to go into the half with the lead.

Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa have pretty similar records when it comes to scoring first in games. Villa have scored 1st in 11 of their 21 games with a 52% record. Newcastle United have the marginally better record with them scoring first in 12 of their 21 games. We do back Villa to get the first goal in this game.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has our backing to score in this game as his influence in home games has been really good. The English striker has scored 5 and assisted 4 goals in his last 8 Villa Park appearances. Watkins has not been prolific in front of goal but he has been clinical. We do expect him to get his 50th goal for Aston Villa on Wednesday.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, it hands down has to be Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has been in fantastic form in the last couple of games since his return from injury. Isak has scored in each of his last 3 games for the Geordies. However, he could become the 1st striker in the Premier League to score and end up on the losing team in 4 successive games if Newcastle United lose to Aston Villa.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Newcastle United.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Calum Chambers Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Diego Carlos Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, D, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, W

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:172

Aston Villa wins:59

Newcastle United wins:74

Matches are drawn:39

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.90.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.