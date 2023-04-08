AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
AVFC
59%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
41%
England
Villa Park
Aston Villa’s rise after the sacking of Steven Gerrard has been monumental. Villa appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. His appointment was not taken well by most of the Villa faithful. Unai Emery has certainly proved the doubters wrong. When Emery took over on October 25th 2022, Villa was just 1 point above the relegation zone where Nottingham now finds itself. The Spanish manager however has turned their fortunes around with Villa now finding themselves 7th in the league with European Football in their sights. Since Emery’s accession to the Villa hot seat, only Arsenal and Manchester City have collected more points than his side. Aston Villa beat Leicester City in their last encounter with goals from striker Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore in each half. Villa is one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League at the moment.
Nottingham Forest on the other hand is flirting with relegation and is on an extensive winless run. Forest manager Steve Cooper whose job is under massive threat lost to relegation rivals Leeds United on Tuesday. Things started on a bright note for Forest at Elland Road as Orel Mangala gave them the lead in the 12th minute, however, Leeds United retaliated and went on to take the lead before half-time with goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra. Forest could not capitalise in the 2nd half allowing Leeds to catapult over them in the points table. Forest is now one of the worst teams in the Premier League in terms of recent form, they haven’t won a single game in their last eight matches and will face a stern test when they take on Emery’s Aston Villa on Saturday.
Facts
- The most common result in recent times when Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest square off is 1-1.
- In the last 7 games at Villa Park, Aston Villa has won 3 times, there have been 3 draws while Nottingham Forest has only won once.
- Nottingham Forest's last away win at Villa Park against Aston Villa came way back in 1994.
- Nottingham Forest has lost their last 4 away matches in a row.
- Aston Villa hasn't tasted defeat in their last 6 games in the Premier League.
- Nottingham Forest is winless in their last 8 games in the Premier League.
- Nottingham Forest has lost 5 away matches in a row.
- Aston Villa always tends to score when they play at home. They have not scored in just 2 of their 14 home matches this season.
- Forest haven't scored in 9 of their 14 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Nottingham Forest's away record this season: 1 win -3 draws-10 losses.
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top scorer with 11 goals.
- Brennan Johnson is Nottingham Forest’s top scorer with 8 goals.
- Aston Villa has scored at least one goal for 15 consecutive matches.
- Nottingham Forest has conceded a goal in each of their last 8 matches.
- Nottingham Forest held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in the reverse fixture.
- Aston Villa has lost none of their last 5 Premier League games against Nottingham Forest.
- On average Aston Villa scores 1.64 goals when playing at Villa Park and Nottingham Forest scores 0.36 goals when playing away.
- 5 months ago, Aston Villa was 1 point above the relegation zone, they are now 3 points off 3rd place in the league.
- Ollie Watkins has scored the 2nd most goals (36) in his first 100 starts for Aston Villa.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Aston Villa’s record when it comes to squaring off against Forest has been quite good in recent times. Villa has won 60 games; 31 games have ended in a draw with Forest winning 38 times. Villa has the better record to show for it. Aston Villa is however flying under Unai Emery. Aston Villa has 4 wins and one draw in their last five games. Aston Villa is also now only three points behind 3rd placed Newcastle.
Forest on the other hand is struggling to find results under Steve Cooper. The hierarchy at Forest has spent 160m pounds on a raft of new players but it just isn’t clicking for them. Defensively Steve Cooper’s men have been shoddy, they have conceded the 2nd most goals in the Premier League this season with 52 goals. Villa on paper and form looks like a more comprehensive unit. With all these factors Aston Villa goes into this game against Nottingham Forest with a much greater chance of winning.
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Aston Villa goes into this game as landslide favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Villa tends to score 1.64 goals a game at home this season and Ollie Watkins is a major contributor to that. Watkins became the 1st player to score in 6 consecutive away games in the Premier League since Manchester City’s Kun Aguero. He has scored 8 goals in his last 10 games which makes odds on favourite to score against Forest.
Backing Forest to not score a goal against Villa on Saturday can gain returns. Forest’s average rate of scoring in away games is just 0.36 goals a game. Nottingham Forest has failed to score more than 1 goal a game away this season. They have failed to score in 9 away games this season.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa Players List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Jed Steer, Robin Olsen, Viljami Sinisalo
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Ashley Young, Lucas Digne
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Alexandre Moreno
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Emiliano Buendia
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, D, W
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas, Wayne Hennessey
Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi, Felipe
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Keylor Navas
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Felipe
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Harry Toffolo
|
Defender
|
Oreil Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Remo Freuler
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Attacker
|
Emmanuel Dennis
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, L, L, D
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:129
Aston Villa wins:60
Nottingham Forest wins:38
Matches are drawn:31
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at 5.80. Aston Villa are major favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.69. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.25. The betting odds have been calculated by the bookmakers based on team performances in previous matches, player records and other contributing factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa
We predict that Aston Villa will be outright favourites to beat Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday. Villa has a decent record at home but their recent heroics against teams like Chelsea and Leicester make them favourites at home. Villa this season have won 50% of their games at home. They have scored an average of 1.65 goals a game at home and have conceded 1.36 goals a game. Forest on the contrary is one of the worst teams in the Premier League when it comes to playing away. They have 4 consecutive defeats in their last 5 away games in the Premier League. They have won only 7% of their games away from home and have conceded an average of 2.43 goals a game. With Villa’s meteoric rise and Forest’s poor record away from home and results other than Villa winning would be a major shock.Bet Now!