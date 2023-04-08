Aston Villa is all set to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday. Villa currently sits in the 7th spot in the Premier League table with 44 points having played 29 games. Nottingham Forest sits close to the drop-zone in the 17th spot with 27 points having the same number of points as Bournemouth who sit in the 18th spot with a worse goal difference.

Aston Villa’s rise after the sacking of Steven Gerrard has been monumental. Villa appointed former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. His appointment was not taken well by most of the Villa faithful. Unai Emery has certainly proved the doubters wrong. When Emery took over on October 25th 2022, Villa was just 1 point above the relegation zone where Nottingham now finds itself. The Spanish manager however has turned their fortunes around with Villa now finding themselves 7th in the league with European Football in their sights. Since Emery’s accession to the Villa hot seat, only Arsenal and Manchester City have collected more points than his side. Aston Villa beat Leicester City in their last encounter with goals from striker Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore in each half. Villa is one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League at the moment.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand is flirting with relegation and is on an extensive winless run. Forest manager Steve Cooper whose job is under massive threat lost to relegation rivals Leeds United on Tuesday. Things started on a bright note for Forest at Elland Road as Orel Mangala gave them the lead in the 12th minute, however, Leeds United retaliated and went on to take the lead before half-time with goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra. Forest could not capitalise in the 2nd half allowing Leeds to catapult over them in the points table. Forest is now one of the worst teams in the Premier League in terms of recent form, they haven’t won a single game in their last eight matches and will face a stern test when they take on Emery’s Aston Villa on Saturday.