AVFC (Aston Villa) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction AVFC 77 % Chance of Winning NFFC 23 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are all set to welcome Nottingham Forest to Villa Park on Saturday in the Premier League. It is a vital game for both teams as Villa look to solidify their top 4 places and Forest looking to avoid getting closer to the relegation spots Aston Villa currently sit 4th in the Premier League with 49 points from 25 games. They leapfrogged Spurs after the latter lost to Wolves last week. Villa has a 2-point buffer over Spurs going into this game. A loss here would enable the likes of Manchester United to close them down. Spurs would overtake them if they win. Nottingham Forest sits 16th in the Premier League table after their last game in the Premier League. Forest has 24 points from 25 games. A win could take them as high as 14th spot if other results go their way, however, a loss could see Everton and Luton Town close the gap down to just 1 point if both those teams win. Aston Villa in their last Premier League game travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Villa had to win this game considering their recent drop off. Watkins gave them the perfect start as he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a well-taken finish. Both teams had an equal number of chances in the game but Emery’s team looked more clinical. Watkins got his brace in the 56th minute and doubled Villa’s lead giving them a strong platform. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for Fulham however Villa rode onto Fulham’s late charge and left Craven Cottage with all 3 points. Nottingham Forest welcomed a struggling West Ham United to the City Ground in their last Premier League game. Nuno Santo’s men completely dominated West Ham United right from the off as they scored 2 goals in crucial moments of the game to seal a 2-0 win. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 5th minute of stoppage time right before halftime to give the home team the lead. Callum Hudson-Odoi secured the 3 points in the 4th minute of stoppage time of the 90th minute with a clinical finish.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have had a long history of playing each other but the recent record does slightly favour Aston Villa.

In the last 9 encounters between the two sides, Aston Villa has won on 4 occasions, 3 games have ended in a stalemate with Nottingham Forest winning just 2 times. Forest did beat Aston Villa earlier this season at the City Ground in the Premier League.

Aston Villa in their last game against Fulham gave a good performance, especially after losing at home. The Villains have an injury crisis going on but somehow need to get results with the top 4 looming. Villa will now be expected to win all of their home games if they want to play in Europe's premier competition next season. Unai Emery with his defensive worries will look to his attack to outscore teams until they can get some of their personnel back.

Nottingham Forest got a much-needed win against West Ham in their last game. The biggest boost for them is top scorer Awoniyi returning from injury. It gives them an outlet to get goals out of nothing. The Tricky Trees will need to be defensively stable if they want to get anything from this game. It is hard to see how they do it but they did it at their home ground where they kept a clean sheet against Villa in the reverse tie. Doing it away is a much tougher proposition hence we feel Aston Villa have a better chance of winning this.

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Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers when it comes to this game favour Aston Villa over Nottingham Forest even though the latter also comes in on the back of a win. Nottingham Forest come into this having won their 1st game in their last 5. Aston Villa meanwhile got their 2nd win in their last 5 games with a win over Fulham.

Aston Villa go in as favourites over Nottingham Forest due to their home form. Aston Villa have lost each of their last 3 home games in all competitions. Their home form remains quite good. Villa has a 75%-win record at Villa Park this season. Their scoring record remains good when they play at home. Emery’s men average 2.58 goals per game from an expected goal tally of 1.56. Nottingham Forest on the other hand has been very poor away from home having a win percentage of just 17%.

The Tricky Trees score just 1.08 goals per game in their games away from the City Ground from an expected goal tally of 0.89. Forest have been struggling with their goal-scoring form, especially in their recent games. Forest has scored a goal in 4 of their last 5 games when it comes to playing away. Based on these numbers we expect both Villa and Forest to score in this game. Aston Villa to easily score 2 or more goals in this game is our call.

Nottingham Forest to also score at least one goal is our prediction. The Tricky Trees have failed to score in just 33% of their away games this season. Emery’s men on the other hand have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their games at Villa Park. Aston Villa have been depleted in their defence and we can see Forest getting at least a goal. The Villains have a very good record when it comes to winning at halftime.

Villa has led going into halftime in 58% of their games this season. In comparison, Nottingham Forest have led in just 8% of their away games. Hence this is quite an easy decision to back the home team here. Aston Villa are a team that tends to play a high line therefore we can see Forest’s players caught offside a few times in this game. Forest averages 3.33 offsides a game this season. In their game against Villa, we can see the Forest attack being flagged 3 or more times in this game.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Ollie Watkins. The Englishman comes into this on the back of some good scoring form as he scored a brace against Fulham in their last game. Backing Watkins at home is a very good choice heading into this game against Forest.

For Nottingham Forest, we back Taiwo Awoniyi to score against Aston Villa on Saturday. Awoniyi has missed a lot of games due to injuries but is now completely fit. He also scored in his last game against West Ham United. Awonyi’s powerful runs could impact Villa’s defence and make it tougher for them.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Youri Tielemans Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:131

Aston Villa wins:61

Nottingham Forest wins:39

Matches are drawn:31

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.