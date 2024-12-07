AVFC (Aston Villa) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction AVFC 89 % Chance of Winning SHFC 11 % Bet Now! Aston Villa will square off against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa is fresh off getting their first win in 5 games as they put Brentford to the sword. Rogers put them ahead with a well-taken finish, Watkins added the second from the spot, and Cash put an end to the game in the space of 36 minutes, giving Villa a 3-0 lead at the break. Emery’s men controlled the game very well even though Brentford pulled one back early in the second half. Southampton gifted Chelsea their first two goals thanks to horrible errors committed by the goalkeeper Lumley. Aribo equalised momentarily after he got onto Walker Peter’s assist. Jack Stephens's sending off in the first half enabled Chelsea to increase their goal difference as they ended up winning 5-1 on the day.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Aston Villa and Southampton surprisingly favours the Saints going into this game. In the last 17 games in all competitions, Aston Villa has won 5 times; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Southampton winning 9 games.

Aston Villa did get their team right in the midweek game against Brentford. The team's shape and balance looked spot on. Aston Villa in the games where they failed to get results looked highly disjointed. Unai Emery will also be hoping that Ollie Watkins starts firing post his good performance. Last season Watkins was crucial to Villa’s cause in getting to the Champions League.

Southampton, on the other hand, has one fundamental issue, and that is their style of play. Russel Martin insists on his team playing a tactical and progressive style of play, which his players do not seem suited for. The Saints are making far too many errors at the back, which are leading to goals. These errors are coming from them playing from the goalkeeper through the attack. The Saints do not have the quality on the ball, and that is why in every game their chance of winning will always be low.

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Aston Villa vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have single-handedly backed Aston Villa as clear favourites to get past Southampton at Villa Park on Saturday. The Villains are tipped to win back-to-back games for the first time since September. Aston Villa goes into this with a good overall record at Villa Park; hence, they have the backing of the bookies to win this. Southampton, on the other hand, are relegation favourites. They come into this after having been mauled by Chelsea. Therefore we cannot see them getting anything in this game against Aston Villa, and hence the oddsmakers have labelled them as massive underdogs going into this.

The win in the midweek against Brentford was a big morale booster for Aston Villa. No wins in each of their last 4 prior to that looked to have really dented their confidence. Aston Villa, however, continues to be good at home this season. At Villa Park, they have been quite decent with just 1 loss to their name. Midweek’s win over Brentford has already made it 3 home wins. We expect that to continue against the worst team in the Premier League in Southampton.

There is nothing more to add about Southampton as they continue to remain one of the worst teams this season in the Premier League. Their away stats are the joint worst, losing 6 and drawing 1. Their best away result came last time out against Brighton in a game that they should have won. Their confidence will have taken a beating after the defeat they suffered to Chelsea, and that makes them massive underdogs going into this one.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game by a steady margin. Unai Emery winning this game by two goals or more is our call. We also expect Aston Villa to score two goals or more goals in this game.

Southampton have conceded 2 goals away from home in 4 of their 7 away games this season. Aston Villa doesn’t tend to demolish teams at home; however, they have scored 2 or more goals in 4 of their 7 home games. Hence we do see Emery’s men getting 2 or more easily on the night. We also back Southampton to score in this game. The Saints have scored at least 1 goal in each of their last 3 games going into this. Villa, on the other hand, has kept a clean sheet at home this season.

Both teams have an equal record when it comes to opening the scoring. Aston Villa and Southampton have both scored first in 4 of their 13 games this season in the Premier League. Villa, however, has scored first in just 1 of their last 4 games. Southampton, on the other hand, has scored first in 1 of their last 6 games. At home against Southampton, we do expect Aston Villa to break the deadlock first in this game. This is a pretty confident shout considering how poorly Southampton is playing at the moment. The Saints have conceded a goal in the first 30 minutes in each of their last 3 games. Hence we also back Aston Villa to score in the first 30 minutes of the game.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we have to back Ollie Watkins in this game. Watkins enjoyed one of his best games against Brentford in the midweek. The Englishman taking a penalty is a major boost, as he would not take spot kicks before. That makes him a more attractive pick now. Southampton’s defence gave away one of the worst expected goals conceded against Chelsea; hence we can see Watkins and co. running riot in this game come Saturday.

Flynn Downs and Matheus Fernandes have had it very difficult when it comes to playing in midfield for Southampton. Their volume of fouls is pretty high, and there are no signs of it dropping. Downes is the worst of the two, averaging 2 fouls per game. He will be up against Morgan Rogers in the centre, who has a brilliant tally of winning fouls. Rogers averages 1.1 fouls won per game. Hence, based on this, we back Flynn Downes to commit 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Southampton.

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W

Aston Villa vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:84

Aston Villa wins:32

Southampton wins:29

Matches are drawn:23

Aston Villa vs Southampton Betting Odds

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.42.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.25.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.